ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, August 17 to September 8 .

• David Bessinger, Trustee of the Melvin Bessinger Irrevocable Trust, to Skipper Family Properties, LLC, TMS 0126-00-02-005.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• David Bessinger, Trustee of the Melvin Bessinger Irrevocable Trust, to Skipper Family Properties, LLC, TMN 0126-00-02-006.000, Zion Fellowship, $5 in hand.

• Ray H. Burchette and Rita A. Burchett to SAM Ventures, LLC, TMS 0282-12-03-009, 0287-00-02-041, Town of Elloree; 0287-00-02-005, 0287-00-06-021, 0287-00-06-022, 0287-00-06-001, Elloree Township; $235,000.

• T. Dayle Bolen to Fredrick R. Wright, TMN 0151-20-02-010, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Hilbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. and Kerry M. Cantley to Bobby Carroll Fort, Jr., TMN 045-00-11-001 (Pt. of), $63,450.

• Willie M. Bowers and Lois B. Bowers to Kevin Bowers and Louis M. Bowers, TMS 0361-14-03-001.00, $5, love and affection.

• Lesli B. Darwin to Marion Kelly, TMN Portion of 0066-00-02-044.000, $3,100.