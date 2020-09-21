ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, August 17 to September 8 .
• David Bessinger, Trustee of the Melvin Bessinger Irrevocable Trust, to Skipper Family Properties, LLC, TMS 0126-00-02-005.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• David Bessinger, Trustee of the Melvin Bessinger Irrevocable Trust, to Skipper Family Properties, LLC, TMN 0126-00-02-006.000, Zion Fellowship, $5 in hand.
• Ray H. Burchette and Rita A. Burchett to SAM Ventures, LLC, TMS 0282-12-03-009, 0287-00-02-041, Town of Elloree; 0287-00-02-005, 0287-00-06-021, 0287-00-06-022, 0287-00-06-001, Elloree Township; $235,000.
• T. Dayle Bolen to Fredrick R. Wright, TMN 0151-20-02-010, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Hilbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. and Kerry M. Cantley to Bobby Carroll Fort, Jr., TMN 045-00-11-001 (Pt. of), $63,450.
• Willie M. Bowers and Lois B. Bowers to Kevin Bowers and Louis M. Bowers, TMS 0361-14-03-001.00, $5, love and affection.
• Lesli B. Darwin to Marion Kelly, TMN Portion of 0066-00-02-044.000, $3,100.
• Johnny Whisenhunt and Clyde Whisenhunt to Shawn Hale, TMS 0153-06-04-004.000, $5.
• Willie Goodwin to Bernice Howell, TMN 0301-00-03-015.000, $5, love and affection.
• Herbert Sellers to Sean Gregeory Benn, TMN 0356-00-02-003.000, $5, love and affection.
• Patricia McDonald to Carol D. Oliver, TMS 0152-15-03-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• David W. Hills as Personal Representative for the Estate of Charles Cross Hills to Victor O. Ortega and Rosa L. Banegas de Ortega, Portion TMS 0319-00-02-006.000, $29,000.
• Reginald B. Furtick to Dave Anderson, TMS 0145-00-04-0145.000, Limestone Township, $125,900.
• Patricia H. Yount and John Wesley Yount to Colleen M. MacCoy, TMS 0358-18-01-019.000, $58,000.
• Samantha Leysath, Thurmond Leysath, Jr. and Michell Leysath to Sohpia Leysath, TMN 0151-05-02-004.000, $5, love and affection.
• J. Randall Brown to Clinton M. Kelly, TMS 0332-20-15-002.000, Holly Hill Township, $48,000.
• Esther F. Dukes to Elizabeth Fogle, TMS 0301-00-07-016.000, Providence Township, $5.
• George S. Chavis to Bobby G. Mack and Pamela B. Mack, TMS 0065-00-02-001.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Estate of Marion Albert Fogle by Personal Representative Mary Elizabeth F. Raptis to Rhonda Jennings, TMS 0126-00-04-093.000, Orangeburg Township, $5.
• South Carolina Federal Credit Union to MDZ Housing, LLC, TMN 358-19-02-017, Town of Eutawville, $146,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Edward J. Starkes, TMS 0181-09-00-012, $190,900
