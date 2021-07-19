ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 7-12, 2021.
• Corrective Deed - Nira Jean S. Horton to Emily Mae Q’Quinn and Brian O’Quinn,TMS 0191-13-01-016.000 and 0191-09-05-002.000, Town of Branchville, $5 in hand.
• Cassandra C. Jones to Patricia Ann Washington, TMN 357-09-04-006.000 (P), Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Mary Grace B. Wilson to A. Wayne Evans, TMS 0310-00-04-022.000, Providence Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Viscount Investment Company to Levine Investments Limited Partnership, TMS 0151-14-00-002.000, Limestone Township, $2,400,000.
• Travis L. Guess to Talmon Guess, Jr., TMS 0320-00-02-011.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Ronald W. Watkins to Property Family Corp, TMS 0307-00-05-053.000, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James W. Roquemore, LLC to Martha Roquesmore Burleson, TMS 0324-00-01-00.010, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James W. Roquemore to Martha Roquemore Burleson, LLC, TMS 0324-10-01-009.038, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Michael A. Williams and Patricia B. Williams to Gregg N.Frierson and Margaret C. Frierson, 0151-20-05-011.000, City of Orangeburg, TMS $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Laura Anne Roquemore, LLC to Martha Roquemore Burleson, LLC, TMS 0324-10-01-014.039, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sandy Bingham Crosby to Marianne F. Bingham, TMN 0112-00-09-003.000, $5, love and affection.
• Penny B. Sanders F/K/A Penny B. Carson and Tony R. Blewer to Heather Carson McDaniel,Portion of TMN 0139-00-12-001.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Penny B. Sanders F/K/A Penny B. Carson and Tony R. Blewer to Hailey Danielle Carson, Portion of TMN 0139-00-12-001.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Penny B. Sanders F/K/A Penny B. Carson and Tony R. Blewer to Kimberly Layne Baltzegar, Portion of TMN 0139-00-12-001.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Penny B. Sanders F/K/A Penny B. Carson and Tony R. Blewer to Ashton Elizabeth Blewer, Portion of 0139-00-12-001.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Richard Robinson to Courtney Dantzler, TMS 0174-19-08-008, $4,500.
• Richard L. Stroman and Kay P. Stroman to Gregory George Smith, TMN 0160-00-01-039.000, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ted N. Hebert and Jill Hebert to WTC of Santee, LLC, TPN 0307-20-01-022.000 (portion), $225,000.
• Clemon E. Larrymore, by his Attorney in Fact Saint Maria Swain to Saint Maria Swain, TMN 0153-09-06-023, $5, love and affection.
• Barbara A. Thornton and Amy J. Piccirillo to William Spencer Hutto, II and Wendy Atkinson Hutto, TMS 0358-11-01-010, $90,000.
• Tamara S. Bowers to Marcelina Avila Perez, Carmela Isabel Hernandez, Alex Avila Hernandez, Yasmine Avila Hernandez and Selena Avila Hernandez, TMN 0135-00-05-016, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Corrective Deed - Jason C. Wiles, Sr. to Carl Huffman and Akiko Huffman, TMS 0200-00-02-020.000, Branchville Township, $5 in hand.
• Fritz Jones to Brad R. Nolin, TMS 0128-00-08-030.000, Union Township, $5.
• Sybil P. Boland to The Town of Bowman, TMN 0246-19-22-007, $5,000.
• Margaret L. Love and Christine E. Peterson, Trustees or their Sucessors in Trust, under the Love Living Trust dated June 28, 2017, to John M. Anderson, TMS 0343-05-02-015.000, Vance Township, $19,000.
• Peter R. Gervais as Trustee of the Peter R. Gervais Revocable Trust to Glenn D. Huggins and Karen A. Buchanan, TMS Portion of 0306-00-10-003.000, Town of Santee, $9,000.
• Sammie Ellis, Jr. to Nevill R. Miller and Angelina Miller, TMS 0377-00-00-025.000, Eutaw Township, $32,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Henrietta Phelps and Reginald M. Phelps, TMS 0181-09-00-020.000, $218,900.
• Janna Noel Wiles to Janice A. Wiles, TMS 0111-15-028.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Janice A. Wiles to Wade Ballew, Jr., TMS 0111-00-15-028.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Eric T. Sheltonand Debra H. Shelton to Minh Hang, TMN 0092-00-04-012.000, $290,000.
• Sherry S. Carson to Norma Sue Strickland, Elizabeth Township, TMN 0117-00-01-054, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Norma Sue Strickland to Patricia E. Collins, Altman E. Strickland, Jr., David Charles Strickland and Stephen Ward Strickland, TMN 0117-00-01-054, Elizabeth Township, $5 plus love and affection.
• James W. Roquemore to Lizabeth Carillo Yazmin A. Navarro, TMS 00264-00-01-015, Elloree Township, $5 in hand.
• LaRone M. Dykes to Bridgett M. Dykes, TMN 0116-00-06-034, $5, plus love and affection.
• Ella Mae F. Dykes to Bridgett M. Dykes, TMN 0117-00-01-018 (portion of), Elizabeth Township, $5, plus love and affection.
• William Darren Bess to Raymond L. Knight, Jr., TMN 0142-15-10-002, Limestone Township, $5 and other consideration.
• Indra Burhham, Michelle L. Burnham and Michael A. Burnham to Willie Edward James and Ashia J. James, TMS 0151-12-06-009, City of Orangeburg, $170,000.
• Robert K. Danhaouser and Geraldine M. Danhauser to Michelle Lynn Koenig, TMS 0332-15-02-001.000, Town of Holly Hill, $330,000.
• Reginald M. Phelps to Willie P. Rogers and Shauntae Rogers, TMS 0112-08-05-007, Liberty Township, $95,000.
• Shannon Jamison to SC Department of Transportation, TMN 0173-11-05-001, $4,000.
• Billy R. Chubb and Sally W. Chubb to Billy R. Chubb, TMS 0332-11-04-004, Holly Hill Township, $5.
• Jeff Royal to Brent Weaver and Christine Weaver, p/o TMS 0110-00-05-005.000 and 0110-00-05-005.004, $205,000.
• Jean S. Lewis N/K/A Jean S. Lewis Schell A/K/A Jean Smoak Schell to Joseph Shenk, TMS 0324-14-01-002, Town of Holly Hill, $183,000.
• Marianne F. Bingham to George M. Brunson and Robin M. Brunson, TMN 0072-00-04-009.000, Willow Township, $5.
• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Ebony Johnson, TMS 0349-00-04-0127 and 0349-00-04-131, $19,000.
• Anthony J. Neals and Gwendolyn C. Neals to Joanne Brown, TMN 0332-00-02-048, Holly Hill Township, $5 true consideration.
• Anna Mae J. Weathers to Mordecia and Dedra Brown, TMN 127-00-06-005, Zion Township, $5.
• Beatrice L. Tatum to Marcus Livingston, TMN 0154-15-03-037.000, Zion Township, and TMS 0128-00-08-002.000 (portion), Union Township, $5, love and affection.
• Clifford A. Doroski, Sr. and Tracee L. Doroski to Kaitlyn N. Beach and Justice F. Beach, TMS 0306-00-05-017.000 and 0303-00-05-012, Elloree Township, $284,000.