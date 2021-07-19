ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 7-12, 2021.

• Corrective Deed - Nira Jean S. Horton to Emily Mae Q’Quinn and Brian O’Quinn,TMS 0191-13-01-016.000 and 0191-09-05-002.000, Town of Branchville, $5 in hand.

• Cassandra C. Jones to Patricia Ann Washington, TMN 357-09-04-006.000 (P), Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

• Mary Grace B. Wilson to A. Wayne Evans, TMS 0310-00-04-022.000, Providence Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Viscount Investment Company to Levine Investments Limited Partnership, TMS 0151-14-00-002.000, Limestone Township, $2,400,000.

• Travis L. Guess to Talmon Guess, Jr., TMS 0320-00-02-011.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

• Ronald W. Watkins to Property Family Corp, TMS 0307-00-05-053.000, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James W. Roquemore, LLC to Martha Roquesmore Burleson, TMS 0324-00-01-00.010, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James W. Roquemore to Martha Roquemore Burleson, LLC, TMS 0324-10-01-009.038, $5 and other valuable consideration.