ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Victoria Abutin-Greco aka Victoria Aubtin-Greco to Ann E. Epps, TMS 0175-13-07-014.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Albert S. Crummitt to Patricia L. Crummitt and Richard L. Crummitt, TMS 230-00-03-025, $5, love and affection.

• Elizabeth Ann Wilson to Sandra Hughes Platt, TMS 0151-20-09-017.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sandra Hughes Platt to Deidre Prickett and Arnie Barton, but reserving to herself a life estate, TMS 0151-20-09-017.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Walter M. Baker, Jr. and Meredith E. Baker to Tommy Lamont Lott, TMN 0151-20-03-005, City of Orangeburg, $127,000.

• Lofton M. Fanning, Jr., Norman Edward Fanning and Claire Fanning to Watson N. Cleckley, Jr., TMS 0152-11-11-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $204,900.

• Robert D. Sens to George Barnhart and Brenda K. Barnhart, TMN 0286-00-03-009.000, $7,500.

• Denise A. Johnson and Maurice Upson to Brenda D. Thomas, TMN 0152-08-03-026, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Karen Littrell and Barry Littrell to John Honaker and Tonya Honaker, TMS 0152-12-03-002;000, City of Orangeburg, $297,000.