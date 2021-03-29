ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, March 11-23, 2021.
• J. Danny Covington and John D. Covington, Jr. to Benjamin Brown Kirkland, TMN 0013-00-04-001.000, Goodland Township, $5,000.
• Raymond T. Murph to Reginald T. Murph and Delores Murph, TMN 0148-00-03-012.000, Limestone Township, $5.
• Paragon Development of SC, LLC to Dorothy Hampton, TMS 0139-00-11-006.000, Zion Township, $110,000.
• Carla M. Bratcher and Perry D. Myers to Randy R. Clark, TMS 0171-00-05-002, $5, love and affection.
• Corrective Limited Warranty Deed - Tucker Real Estate, LLC to Wilbo Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0174-14-06-009.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joseph F. Sancinito to Charles J. Sancinito, TMS 0307-00-05-017.000, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sara M. Smoak and Wanda B. Peagler to JEBBCO, LLC, TMS 0324-20-06-001.000, Vance Township, $5.
• Paulette Mizzell to JEBBCO, LLC, TMS 0324-20-08-001.000, Vance Township, $5.
• Dana Mizzell n/k/a Dana M. Berry to JEBBCO, LLC, TMS 0324-20-08-001.000, Vance Township, $5.
• Michelle Mizzell n/k/a Michelle J. Braxton to JEBBCO, LLC, TMS 0324-20-08-001.000, Vance Township, $5.
• Ronnie M. Carr and Evelyn Colbert Carr to Gus Carr, Jr., TMS 0173-13-14-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Christopher M. Peters to Glenn LeDell, TMS 0038-01-001.000, $1 in hand.
• Orangeburg Homes, LLC to Beverly Sistrunk, TPN 0144-00-02-025.000, $10,500.
• Tunita Baack f/k/a Tunita Walker to Arthur Richard Shingler, Jr. and Tara Queen Ester Thompson, TMS Portion of 0362-00-02-065.0000, $12,000.
• Joann L. Martin to Kenneth J. Griffith, TMS 0058-00-02-003, Hebron Township, $64,000.
• Michael K. Wayman and Sherry Palmer to 8612 Old State Rd, LLC, TMS 0332-20-07-003.000, Town of Holly Hill, $80,000.
• Carroll Keith Davis, III to Carroll Keith Davis, III and Ashley Freeman Davis, TMS 0082-00-01-015, Liberty Township, $5.
• Charles Garrett. Jr. to Dwain Garrett, TMS 0153-06-05-047.000, $5, love and affection.
• Estate of June Wannamaker Primm by Billie Switzer as Personal Representative to Larry J. Spires and Jerry Stuard, TMS 0012-11-03-002, Town of Springfield, $45,000.
• Edith Bookard, Lula Mae Johnson, Collon Johnson and Lorenzo Johnson to Evelyn Owens, TMN 0246-19-34-007.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.
• William C. Smith and Ellen Howard Smith to Franklin P. Whitlock, Jr. and Meta W. Whitlock, TMN 0092-00-02-012.00, $224,000.
• Tarris Winningham a/k/a Tarries Winningham to Rosemary J. Cobb, TMS 0220-00-03-026.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.
• Smith Estates Rentals, LLC to Smith Estates Rentals, 1, LLC, TMN 0123-20-02-010, $5.
• Smith Estates Rentals, LLC to Smith Estates Rentals, 2, LLC, TMN 0123-20-02-013,Limestone Township, $5.
• Smith Estates Rentals, LLC to Smith Estates Rentals, 3, LLC, TMN 0173-06-11-003, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Smith Estates Rentals, LLC to Smith Estates Rentals, 4, LLC, TMN 0173-05-21-005, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Houser Properties LLC to Destiney Sanders, TMN 0097-00-01-121.000 and TMN 0097-00-01-121.001, $10,500.
• Karen Catoe and Cynthia Smilich to Joan Buckheister, TMS 0041-00-03-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ethel S. Andrews to FME Investments LLC, TMN 0173-14-10-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $18,500.
• Sharon Harbert Ford to James F. Reeks and Janice G. Reeks, TMN 0343-10-02-022.000, $172,000.
• White Bluff, LLC to Angela Taste, TMN 0357-09-04-008, Eutaw Township, $18,500.
• Peter R. Stokes, IV and Edward M. Stokes to Edward M. Stokes, TMN 0192-00-01-001, $5.
• Peter R. Stokes, IV and Edward M. Stokes to Edward M. Stokes, Orangeburg TMN 0163-00-00-004 and Bamberg TMN 0137-00-00-027, Branchville Township, $5.
• Anthony H. Williams and Ida N. Williams to Warren A. Brunson and Carmen Brunson, TMN 0173-09-03-014, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James W. Mullins and Betty A. Mullins to Janet Loftus, TMS 0307-20-07-002.000, Vance Township, $145,000.
• H. Derrick Cantley, Jr. aka Hilbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. and Kerry Michelle Cantley to Bowsan Land and Outdoor LLC, TMS 0059-00-02-016, $130,000.
• Melvin Seabrooks to Emanuel Ofori Serebour, TMN 0303-00-01-097.000 (portion of), Elloree Township, $12,500.
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Yelena Lengle, TMN 0221-00-01-021.000 and 0221-00-01-022.000, $51,500.
• Annie Mae Adgerson Seabrooks to Emanuel Ofori Serebour, TMN 0303-00-01-099.000, Elloree Township, $12,500.
• Land Tec, Inc., to David Barden, TMN 0033-00-02-031.000, Goodland Township, $4,750.
• John H. Hayden, Jr. to Julie L. Coleman, aka Julynn Coleman, Leslie Hayden Fulmer, aka Leslie H. Player and G. Brian Hayden,Union Township, $5 and family partition of property.
• Leslie Hayden Fulmer, fka Leslie H. Player and G. Brian Hayden to Julie L. Coleman aka Julynn Coleman, portion of TMN 0128-00-01-045.000 and portion of 0128-00-01-051.000, Union Township, $5 and partition of property.
• G. Brian Hayden and Julie L. Coleman aka Julynn Coleman to Leslie Hayden Fulmer, fka Leslie H. Player, Portion of TMN 0128-00-01-045.000 and portion of 0128-00-01-051.000, Union Township, $5 and partition of property.
• Leslie Hayden Fulmer, fka Leslie H. Player and Julie L. Coleman, aka Julynn Coleman to G. Brian Hayden, TMN 0128-00-01-045.000 and 0128-00-01-051.000, Union Township, $5 and partition of property.
• Leslie Hayden Fulmer, fka Leslie H. Player to Leslie Hayden Fulmer and Travis W. Fulmer, portion of TMN 0128-00-01-045.000 and portion of TMN 0128-00-01-051.000, Union Township, $5.
• Samuel Byrd to Marcus Brent Parson, APN 0339-17-04-040.000, Town of Holly Hill, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Ernestine J. Stubblefield to Rodrick L. Small, TMS 0328-00-03-002.000, $4,850.
• Ernestine J. Stubblefield to Shanika D. Smalls-Muir, TMS 328-00-03-002.000, $4850.
• Ernestine J. Stubblefield to Tomeka Y. Smalls, TMS 0328-00-03-002.000, $4850.
• Blackleaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Michael Moorer and Kenyottia Moorer, TMN 0142-12-01-007.000, Limestone Township, $189,500.
• Victoria Abutin-Greco aka Victoria Aubtin-Greco to Ann E. Epps, TMS 0175-13-07-014.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Albert S. Crummitt to Patricia L. Crummitt and Richard L. Crummitt, TMS 230-00-03-025, $5, love and affection.
• Elizabeth Ann Wilson to Sandra Hughes Platt, TMS 0151-20-09-017.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sandra Hughes Platt to Deidre Prickett and Arnie Barton, but reserving to herself a life estate, TMS 0151-20-09-017.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Walter M. Baker, Jr. and Meredith E. Baker to Tommy Lamont Lott, TMN 0151-20-03-005, City of Orangeburg, $127,000.
• Lofton M. Fanning, Jr., Norman Edward Fanning and Claire Fanning to Watson N. Cleckley, Jr., TMS 0152-11-11-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $204,900.
• Robert D. Sens to George Barnhart and Brenda K. Barnhart, TMN 0286-00-03-009.000, $7,500.
• Denise A. Johnson and Maurice Upson to Brenda D. Thomas, TMN 0152-08-03-026, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Karen Littrell and Barry Littrell to John Honaker and Tonya Honaker, TMS 0152-12-03-002;000, City of Orangeburg, $297,000.
• Rose E. Bunton to Robert G. Crates, Jr. and Jan M. Crates, TMS 0200-00-02-003 and 0200-00-01-006, Branchville Township, $225,000.
• Louis Hilliard to Carlean Glover, TMS 0173-12-05-010.000, $145,000.
• Willie Leroy Lee and Pearlee M. Lee to FME LLC, TMS 0173-10-10-024.000, City of Orangeburg, $70,000.
• Randall Lee Sanders to Jackson M. Griffin, TMN 0281-00-07-011.000, $20,000.
• William Henry Rivers to Nicole R. Mack and Demar Howell, TMS 0088-00-03-006.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Karen Hudson Thomas, Trustee, Nancy Wolfe Hudson Revocable Trust Agreement dated Dec. 27,1990, as amended, to Leon Crowder and Glendina Crowder,TMN 0152-12-03-002.000, $330,000.
• Hope B. Smoak to Wanda B. Simpson,TMS 0174-18-007-023, City of Orangeburg, $14,000.
• Victor J. Vaughn to David Paul Shadix and Gloria Jean Shadix, TMS 0307-00-05-019.000, Town of Santee, $222,222.
• Timothy Greene to Alphonso Lenard Smith, TMS 0173-16-17-010.000, Orange Township, $5, Love and Consideration.
• Nadia Barnes to Alexis Welfare, TMS 0357-07-01-023, $5 with love and affection.
• Maytha Green to Hortencial Vidal Shoemaker, TMS 0191-06-02-011, $5 with Love and Affection.
• Wilma D. McCoy to Lakeshia Bridette Walker, TMS 0181-19-07-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mark K. Sheetz and James A. Dannelly to Dain Schurlknight, TMS 0126-00-04-059.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James L. Wyrosdick and Andrea J. Wyrosdic, to Cammy Demetrius Grate and Walter Brailey, TMN 0152-11-09-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Patricia F. Hutto to Hutto Brothers Partnership, TMN 0311-00-05-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Capella, LLC to Robert Walker and Latisha Walker, TMN 0173-05-24.005, (portion), City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Robert Alexander Baldwin and Glenda A. Baldwin to Eric Brian Baldwin and Michael Robert Baldwin, TMN 0138-00-04-003 and 0155-00-01-002, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Ashby B. O’Cain to O’Cain Properties, LLC, TMN 0201-00-04-005, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Evan Denero Blanding to Crystal J. Singleton and Barbara A.Singleton, TMS 046-00-02-026, $15,000.
• Dwight Paul Mirmow to Douglas Howard Malick, TMN 0098-00-04-001.000, $352,500.
• Super Land Holdings, LLC to SC Orangeburg, Hwy 301, LLC, TMS 0236-00-05-005.000, $650,000.
• Charles Brown, Sr. to S.C. Dept. of Transportation, TMN 0173-07-15-006, $4,500.
• Charles Brown, Sr. to S.C. Dept. of Transportation, TMN 0173-07-15-004, $3,600.
• Charles Brown, Sr. to S.C. Dept. of Transportation, TMN 0173-07-15-007, $4,400.
• Charles Brown, Sr. to S.C. Dept. of Transportation, TMN 0173-07-15-003, $3,600.
• Matthew Justin Hiatt, Sr. and Allison Kemmerlin Hiatt to Charlotte McMillan, TMN 0142-06-10-.006, Limestone Township, $171,000.
• Marion Moultrie to Barbara Fantauzzi, TMS 0175-18-014.000, 3/4 undivided interest $10, love and affection.
• Eric A. Oliver to Jeremiah Oliver, TMS 0067-05-012.003, $5, love and affection.
• Barbara Jean Catan and Sophia Theresa Catan to Barbara Jean Catan, Sophia Theresa Catan, Nicholas J. Catan and Vincent P. Catan, TPN 0287-00-06-005.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Barbara C. Anter to Kevin Reardon and Dianne Reardon, TMN 0303-00-05-003.000, Elloree Township, $140,000.
• D. Carl Bradford to Celia Danner and William Chadwick Stone, TMS 0324-15-03-043, $385,000.
• Linda B. Hudson and Larry Mhoon, City of Orangeburg, TMN 0151-19-02-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $165,000.
• Karen Henley fka Karen Ann Bailey to John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, Willow Township, $11,250.
• Angela S. Ayers aka Susan R. Ayers to John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, Willow Township, $11,250.
• Keith Roper to John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino, Willow Township, $11,250 Jeffrey Scott Roper to John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, Willow Township, $11,250.Randy P. Hutto to Jeremy Scott Boltin and Emily Christine Boltin, TMS Portion of 0059-00-09-004.000, $6,000.