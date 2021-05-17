ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Wendy Richardson to Richard Hartland and Amber MacKenzie-Hartlan, TMP 0110-00-07-002, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jordone Massey, fka Jordan Branch and Eddie Ezekeil Massey, III to Parimel Patel, TMN 0152-16-03-003, City of Orangeburg, $92,000.

The Estate of Anna B. Miller, by its Personal Representative, Robert N. Miller to Wendy Richardson, TMN 0101-00-02-012 and 0101-00-02-011, $15,000.

Brandon Robert Lukens to The Blizzard Family Limited Partnership, TMS 0324-13-03-023.000, Vance Township, $105,000.

Ann Louise Robinson to Ann C. Harris, TMS 0233-00-02.000, Middle Township, $85,296.35.

Dwight L. Stewart, Jr. and Mark D. Stewart to Ladella Sharperson, TMN 0124-00-02-013.000, Zion Township, $6,000.

Lindy Green and Barbara S. Green to Leonard M. Green, Debra D. Green and Dianne L. Green, reserving to themselves a life estate, TMN 0182-06-05-008, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

Franklin T. Wise, Jr., individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Bambi L. Wise to Michael Bradley Ruff, TMS 0176-00-03-015.000 and 0176-00-03-015.000 and0176-00-03-016.000, $5, love and consideration.

Kingstree C Store, LLC to Southeast Property Group LLC, TMS 0154-00-09-014.000, Zion Township, $375,000.

Margie James aka Margie Hampton, Sophie Davenport, Russell Brown, Jr. and Rodney Brown, Jr. to Dorothy Brown, Limestone Township, TMS 0144-00-01-098.000, $5, love and consideration.

Anthony J. Del Re and Carolee E. Del Re to John A. Belcher and Patricia R. Belcher, TMN 0324-19-01-008.000, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Donald J. Antal and Marie C. Antal to Alexander M. Conyers, TMN 0324-11-02-012.000, Vance Township, $495,000.

DeAndre A. Davis to Rodrick Rourk, TMS 0307-19-07-009, $7,600.

Robert Spires and Allen B. Spires to Shump Co. Homes, LLC, TMS a portion of 0066-00-02-010, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Wendell H. Love, III to James A. Pennington & Melanie C. Rosen, TMN 0149-00-01-007, $455,000.

David H. Bolin to Agustin Fernandez Medina, Ana Isabel Monseserrat Dorantes Seda,TPN 0062-08-02-006, $5,000.

Gwendolyn D. Fleming fka Gwendolyn D. Dennis to James E. McCormick and Beverly W. McCormick, TMN 0043-00-01-020.000, Hebron Township, $16,000.

J.Brian Fiacco and Cindy L. Fiacco, TMS 0220-00-03-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Faye M. Cercopely to Kimberly Jones, TMS 0372-00-04-005.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Faye M. Cercopely to Linda D. Young, TMS 0327-00-03-010.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ruby McIntosh to May Ann Vallejo and Gershwin Vallejo, TMN 0174-17-10-022, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Reuben L. Carigg to Lance C. Westmoreland and Stephanie Ann Westmoreland, TMS 0319-00-06-011.000 (portion of), Providence Township, $5, love and affection.

Milton G. Myers by Cherry M. Vick, POA, TMS 0191-14-02-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

John M. Worley, Jr. and Barbara A. Worley to Thomas Reid and Barbara Lee Reid, TMS 0151-20-04-025.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

Cathy C. Price to Calvin Heatley and Sharon Heatley, TMS 0143-11-00-001.000, Limestone Township, and other valuable consideration.

Cypress Cove Properties, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-19-02-004.000, $24,000.

Dakota W. Way and Clare S. Wannamaker to Chad F. Crane,TMS 0324-15-03-024, VanceTownship, $230,000.

CRG Southeast Properties, LLC to Brauvin 18, LLC, TP ID No. 0180-10-02-030.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

Betty Ann Henderson to Trinadell Stroman, TMN 0191-10-04-010.000, Town of Branchville, $5,000.

Conquest Homes, LLC to Christopher P. Hartman and Jena S. Hartman, TMS 0181-09-00-017.000, $190,000.

Benjamin D. Russo and Rebecca F. Russo to Melissa G. Heape, TMN 0324-19-01-014.011, $160,000.

CRG Southeast Properties, LLC to Brauvin 18, LLC, TPN 0173-14-14-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

Mac’s Quick C, LLC to Exit 165 LLC, TMS 0276-00-05-001, $5.

Betty Peterson Chaplin by her Attorney in Fact, William P. Chaplin to Virginia Tyler, TMS 0061-20-16-003, $2,000.

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Harold Carroll, TMS 0174-10-03-068, $10 and other valuable consideration.

Jerry Lane to Harriett M. Lane and Thomas R. Morgan, 0060-11092-038.000, TMS Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jerry Lane to Harriett M. Lane, TMS 0060-08-22-001.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Mattie Lou Hampton and Mercedes Amos to Mercedes Amos, TMN 0140-08-11-010.000, Zion Township, $5 and affection.

Bessie C. W. Hill as Trustee for the Bessie C. W. Revocable Trust dated 6/27/2000 to Brandon Robert Lukens and Molly Lukens, TMN 0142-20-01-005, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Kregg B. Corley, Trustee of the Kregg B. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust to Jordan C. Lee and Rod K. Dooley, Co-Trustees of the Chadd L. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust, TMS 0230-00-01-017.000, 0225-00-02-024.000, formerly P/O 0225-00-02-001, P/O 0225-00-02-001, 0230-00-01-020.000, 0026-00-01-001.000, 0013-00-02-003.000, 0016-00-02-006.000, 0224-00-02-002.000 and 0224-00-02-006.000, $404,306.75.

Maddiefr Designs, LTD to Shauntiel McDuffie and Emmanuel McDuffie, TMS 0151-12-04-046.000, $240,000.

Sallie S. Bachman to Jessica Lynn Ortiz, TMS 0152-08-04-001.000, $141,000.

Janette D. Danielson, June D. Thun and Joy D. Skelton to Donna H. Hall, TMs 0174-13-07-008.000, Orange Township, $183,000.

Alvan E. Bythewood, individually, as trustee of the Alvan E. Bythewood Living Trust dated March 12, 2015, and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thaddeus K. Bythewood, Jr. to Claflin University, TMS 0173-10-07-007.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

Corrective Deed - Gail Turner Rickman n/k/a Gail M. Rickman to Gail M. Rickman and Barry A. Rickman, TMN 0190-00-09-0004.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.

Khushi Investments LLC to BK Homes, LLC, TMS 0332-20-14-008, Holly Hill Township, $80,000.

Arnitha T. Butler to Catherine Barber, TMS 0151- 20-09-027.000, City of Orangeburg, $200,000.

James Anthony Alston to Johnny Zeigler, TMN 0191-06-02-009.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.

Arthur M. Martin, III and Mary Ruth Bird to Bruce R. Nelson, TPN 0007-00-02-04.000, Goodland Township, $7,500.

John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino to Edisto Vet Med Ventures LLC, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, (P), Willow Township, $23,500.

Richard S. Johnson, Jr. to Charles B. Jones, TMS 0246-00-06-011, Bowman Township, $30,000.

Khushi Investments, LLC to BK Homes LLC, TMS 0332-20-14-006, Holly Hill Township, $80,000.

David Anderson to Melo Business Ventures, LLC, TMN 0144-00-00-002/0193-00-00-005.000, $5.

Denise V. Marion to Edward Thomas Card, Jr., TMS 0173-15-17-025.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Connie Springs, as Trustee of the Connie Springs Revocable Trust dated Aug. 18, 2005 and Amendment Restatement dated June 26, 2008, to David John Willison and Kelli Harbort Willison, TMN 0324-10-01-003.000, Vance Township, $215,000.

Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard and Jean H. Harris to Michael Louis Wright,TMS 0349-00-05-026, $50,000.

Jeffrey Ryan Judy to Alesia Shuler and Kedrick Shuler, TMN 0151-15-08-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $127,500.

Jonathan Ellis Daniels and Elizabeth W. Daniels, to Benjamin Tyler Williams and Connie Ethridge Williams,TMS 0191-11-04-003, Town of Branchville, $86,500.$5 and other valuable consideration.

Main Waters Investments, LLC to 1721 Investments LLC, TMS 0174-14-07-028.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Leola Adams, Barbara Brewer and Jesse Kinard to Tiffany T. Jones, TMS 0180-19-01-015.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Elaine B. Platt to Allyson L. Chandler and Donald L. Platt, III, TMS 0083-00-05-008, Liberty Township, $5.

Ryan Elliott Cuttino, Megan Dawn Cuttino and Morgan Leigh Cuttino to Terisa L. Cuttino and Ruben J. Rodriguez, TMS 0143-12-10-010, Limestone Township, $55,000.

Evelyn Shuler to Unity of SC LLC, TMS 0182-09-24-004, $5 and other valuable consideration.

George E. Castro and Margie Castro aka Margarite A. Castro to Clayton, TMS 0126-00-02-031.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jerry O. Lambert to Jerry O. Lambert and Shawn Carl Padgett, TMS 0358-07-00-027, for love and affection and $5.

Sydney R. Janney and Wilton Henry Rhame, III to Emerald Ann Harper and Micahel Duane Dennis, TMS 0332-07-06-001.000, Holly Hill Township, $370,000.

Robert L. Brown to Brittany D. Frasier, TMS 0182-14-11-015, $7,000.

Willa Dean Elliott to Reginald D. Elliott and Wanda Faye Elliott,TMS 0174-2-010-023.000, 0174-20-10-001.000, 0174-20-11-007.000, $5, love and affection.

Sandford Investments, LLC to Mary Busby Mack Harold Mack, TMN 0153-05-12-010.000, Zion Township, $11,500.

Wilbur E. Floyd-Evans to Kenneth Alexander Mertz, III and Amanda Lorraine Mertz, TMS 0311-00-05-027, $80.000.

Lamar W. Dawkins to William R. Evans Jr. and Reather Carolyn J. Evans, TMS 0173-11-10-026, Orange Township, $105,900.

Terry L. Comerford aka Terry L. Comerford, Sr. to Donna Elmore, TMN 0154-00-07-057.000, Zion Township, $105,000.

Robert L. Addison to James W. Addison and Cheryl J. Addison, TMN 0064-00-002-006.000 (portion), Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.

Gibb Shoals Properties, LLC to IGH Properties, LLC, TMS 0173-17-12-001, City of Orangeburg, $53,329.

David S. O’Cain, Sr. to Erika Marie Hiott, TMN 0175-18-08-003, $5 and no other consideration.

Khushi Investments, LLC to ATD Properties, LLC, TMS 0332-16-19-002, Town of Holly Hill, $60,000.

Michael Mizzell and Rebecca Guy to Chuan Jian Tang and Dan Li, Town of Holly Hill, TMS 0339-13-01-007.000, $212,000.

Catherine S. Gonner as Personal Representative for the Estate of Thomas H. Scarborough to Dominique Dionne Sawyer, TMN 0152-08-15-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $227,500.

Carolyn F. Jackson, LLC to Joe Hogan Kaney, Jr. and Rachel C. Kaney, TMS 0144-00-02---14.000 (portion of), $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

Walter S. Oliver to Carl L. Green, TMN 0113-00-03-011.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

SFR3 LLC to Vincanio Dawkins, Sr. Tax Parcel Number 0173-06-27-008, City of Orangeburg, $72,500.

Kathleen Keller to Crystal Robinson, TMS 0112-16092-014, $58,000.

Thomas H. Keitt to John L. Benoit and Nancy C. Benoit, TMS 0299-00-01-042.000, Providence Township, $170,000.

Charles P. Thompson, Jr. to Houser Properties, LLC, TMS 0130-00-05-025.000, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Robin Leigh Thomas to Brenda J. Redfearn, TMS 0308-08-04-014, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Treves Garlett aka Treves Jim Garlett to Travis Austin Smith and Elizabeth Nicole Smith, TMS 0092-00-04-003.000, Elizabeth Township, $5.

Cross Country Equity, LLC to Adiarylis Diaz, TMS 0151-15-11-0113.000, City of Orangeburg, $210,000.

William E. Wannamaker as Trustee of the Eris McKenzie Wannamaker Trust Agreement to William E. Wanamaker, Dianne W. Braswell and DT Wannamaker, III, TMS 0173-05-10-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

William E. Wannamaker, Dianne W. Braswell and DT Wannamaker, III to Yancy McPherson and Shamiquia McPherson, TMN 0173-05-10-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

William H. Lockey, Jr. to Yahaira Summers, TMS 0345-13-03-004, $266,75.

Horace A. Jackson, II to Emma J. Geedey and David R. McCaughey, TMN 0143-19-03-003.000, Limestone Township, $12,666.67.

Rhonda K. Garrett f/k/a Rhonda Karen J. Barton by her agent, Linda M. Parris to Emma J. Geedey and David R. McCaugher, TMN 0143-19-03-003.000, Limestone Township, $12,666.66.

Michelle Renae Jackson to Emma J. Geedey and David R. McCaugher, TMN 0143-19-03-003-000, Limestone Township, $12,666.67.

John A. Hoffman, Jr. and Doris Lamiani Hoffman, Co-Trustees of the John A. Hoffman, Jr. and Doris Lamiani Hoffman Revocable Trust, to Charles Timothy Houge and Sherrie C. Houge, TMS 0307-19-03-023.000, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.