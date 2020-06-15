ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, June 2-10.
• Ghar Investments LLC to Azhar Bahrainwala, APN 0173-07-03-068.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Garthineia Dee Cunningham and Dustin N. Cunningham to Alison M. Daniels and John J. Daniels, Jr., TMN 0324-18-01-002.000, $268,000.
• Anne Marie Hughes to Wallace B. Hughes, TMN 0358-11-02-001, $5, love and affection.
• Sandra B. Pritcher aka Sandra Beatty Pritcher and O. Nathan Pritcher to Sylvianne Webb Van Amerongen and Garrit Jacob Van Amerongen III, TMN 0330-00-07-005.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Valerie T. Harrison and Emma Haynes Iwok by her Attorney-in-Fact, Evelyn C. Brown, to Curtis Williams and Bridget L. Williams, TMN 0152-12-25-008, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sandra D. Gates aka Sandra D. Tuttle to Eston L. Hanks, TMN 0123-00-04-061.000, Limestone Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• William Randall Cowart to Ejaie Jenkins, TMN 0358-18-01-003, Eutaw Township, $6,000 in hand.
• Agsouth Farm Credit, ACA to Andrews Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0332-20-06-002.000, Town of Holly Hill, $40,000.
• Don M. Smith to Marion Nina Scuderi, TMN T0332-16-09-005.000, Town of Holly Hill, $165,000.
• Darren T. Edney and Jeffrey H. Edney to Jeffrey Charles Mounts, TMS 0362-00-03-145, $30,000.
• Steve B. Tharp to Kevin D. Blayton, TMN 0034-00-02-010.000, Goodland Township, $10, love and affection.
• Claudia H. Shuler, Kathy S. Kennerly and Elizabeth Ann S. Wilcox to James B. Lupton and Kacey Randgaard Lupton, TMN 0311-00-06-004.000 and 0298-00-06-010.000 (portion of), Town of Holly Hill, $175,000.
• Sandra K. Wiles to Rita Lyn Cape, TPN 0173-06-18-011, City of Orangeburg, $57,150.
• Lerinzo W. Sutcliffe, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ann Sutcliffe Lyerly, to MHP Properties, LLC, TMN 0174-20-12-001.000, $10,000.
• Gregory B. Fanning aka Greg B. Fanning and Lori B. Fanning to Jennifer L. Bates, TMN 0080-00-03-011.000, $300,400.
• Jordan A. Judson and Catherine W. Jordan to Gregory B. Fanning and Lori B. Fanning, TMN 0150-07-00-004.000, $319,500.
• Patsy T. Judy and Marden J. Hooper to Professional Standard Thirteen, LLC, TMN 0173-17-23-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $144,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Jasmine Dabrielle Jackson, TMS 0142-16-02-010.000, $195,000.
• David James to Leather Mac Livingston, TMS 0011-00-02-041, Goodland Township, $5,000.
• Kimberly Ann Pugh to Dreama K. Pruett, TMS 0324-00-03-003, Vance Township, $234,000.
• Desmon Tyler to Donavan Disher, TMN 0186-00-02-032.000, $5, love and affection.
• Marguerite Smith Austelle nka Marguerite Smith Wannamaker to Herman Martin Marsh, Jr. and Regina Renae Marsh, TMN 0152-07-03-033.000, Orange Township, $217,500.
• Gregg w. Riser and Kena W. Riser to George Bryan Patrick, Jr., Coming out of TMS 0269-00-05-004, going into 0268-00-04-005, $5,967.50.
• Whetsell Farms, LLC to George Bryan Patrick, Jr. coming out of TMS 0275-00-01-006, going into 0268-00-04-005, $17,960.
• Rena Grant to Mattie Marie Calloway and Tyrone Calloway, TMS 145-00-04-063, $5.
• George Lewis Argoe, III to Bobby Jo Jackson and Nancy G. Jackson, TMN 0038-00-06-006, Hebron Township, $7,000.
• Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Jerry M. Rogerson, ROTH #30354 to Tyeshia L. Brown, TMS 0308-00-06-068, $23,605,50.
• Robert G. Chavis to Dalton Preston Hoover and Hannah Ray Hoover, TMN 0130-00-02-035, Union Township, $5 in hand.
• William Stanford James as Trustee of the William Stanford James Revocable Trust, U/A/D November 13, 2018 to Orangeburg South Solar Project, LLC, TMS 0266-00-04-004.000 and 0266-00-04-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Valerie C. Zachary to Lauren Von Zachary Speight and Mark Alexander Zachary, TMS 0247-07-04-026.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.
• William M. Martin, III to Timothy J. Martin, TMS 0361-14-06-004.000, Eutaw Township, $10, love and affection.
• J. Bruce Cook, by my Attorney-in-Fact, Gail M. Cooke, to Krystal Pauling, TMN 0285-00-02-045, Elloree Township, $10,500.
• Mary Louise Goodson to Carla Renee Goodson, TMS 0329-00-01-012 and 0329-00-01-013, Vance Township, $5, with love and affection.
• Embeford Farm of S.C., LLC to Till Family Farm, LP, TMS 0080-00-02-002, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Rebecca Brant and Kevin Brant, Property Tax ID: 0083/00/06/045.000 and 0083/00/06/046.000, Liberty Township, $227,000.
• Michael Larry Stepto to Monica Joy Cogan, TMS 0181-02-07-003, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.
• Timothy W. Maull to David M. McMillan, Jr. and Robin J. McMillan, TMS 0361-16-00-006.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Adeline P. Chukwuka nka Adeline P. Yon to Ywonne L. Davis, TMS 0173-20-13-012.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Michael L. Sawer to Thurman C. Reynolds and Lindsey Reynolds, TMS 0324-15-04-002 and 0324-15-04-003, Vance Township, $637,000.
• Laura Mae Jeffcoat and Janice W. Lake to Melinda Wolfe, TMS 0152-08-03-005, $5.
• G. W. Berry Realty and Construction, Inc. to Lot Store, LLC, TMN 0142-06-11-016, Limestone Township, $18,000.
• Joseph Fidele, Jr. to Phyllis Fidele, TMN 0362-00-03-096.000 and 0362-00-03-150.000, $5 in hand.
• Atlantic Financial Services Inc. to Joseph Fidele, Jr., TMN 0362-00-03-096 (a portion of), $20,833.81
• Joseph Fidele, Jr. and Phyllis Fidele to Richard G. Thorington and Cindy L. Thorington, TMN 0362-00-03-150.000 & 0362-00-03-096.000, $120,000.
• Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Paragon Development of SC, LLC, TMS 0209-00-07-013.000, $27,500.
• Mike Dempsey to Rodney Smith, TMN 0110-00-07-030, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Frederick C. Kemmerley and Margaret M. Kemmerley to Walter T. Holbrooks and Debra Drye-Holbrooks, TMN 0303-00-06-019.000, $15,000.
• Parks Auto Service to Town of Santee, TMS 0308-07-04-005.000, $350,000.
• Emily B. Salley and Jane B. Boynton to Margaret Jeanette Lee, Edward E. Lee and Barbara Pinckney, TMS 0012-00-06-003.000 and 0012-10-16-001.000, Town of Springfield, No Dollars.
• John Daraban, Jr., aka John Daraban and Nancy C. Daraban aka Nancy Christine Daraban to John Andrew Edgar and Kelly Sue Edgar, TMS 0065-00-02-008.000, 0088-00-01-004.000 and 0065-00-02-011.000, $5.
• Corrective Deed – Terry Bradshaw to Amy Pace and Herman White, TMS 0319-00-01-003, Providence Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• T. Dayle Bolen and James M. Guthrie, III to Sara Brittany Woodberry, TMS 142-08-05-003 (portion), Limestone Township, $56,000.
• Prosperity Partners of the Carolinas, LLC to Jasmine Simmons, TMN 0339-17-18-001.000, Town of Holly Hill, $185,000.
• Avis Chaney to Donald E. Chaney, TMN 0152-08-14-001.000, $5 in hand.
• Eulas L. Plemons by Rebecca Pitman, his Attorney in Fact, and Florence M. Plemons by Rebecca Pitman, her Attorney in Fact, to Jeffrey Hebert, TMS 0012-11-02-009.000, Town of Springfield, $85,000.
• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Latonya Denise Johnson and William James Johnson, TMN 0142-08-13-002.000, Zion Township, $10,000.
• Ajoy G. Chakrabarti and Sukla Chakrabarti (Ajoy G. Chakraarti Trust Etal.) to YAK Global Investments, LLC, TMS 0173-13-08-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $160,000.
• Corrective Deed – Tom A. Sabourin and Karen Sabourin to Felicia S. Smith and Riddick Smith, TMS 0361-18-01-016.000, $5 and no other monetary consideration.
• Shelton Smith to Michael Bradley and Pauline Bradley, TMS 0172-16-03-010.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable property.
• South Carolina Public Service Authority to William E. King, III and Doris H. King, TMN 0345-18-01-006.000, $160,000.
