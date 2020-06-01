ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, May 13-27..
• Bobby J. Jackson, sometimes known as Bobby Joe Jackson, to Travis P. Gleaton, TMN 0691-19-02-009, Town of North, $5,000.
• Tyrone Ryant and Darnell Ryant to Joann Williams, TMN 0012-00-05-010.000, $5, love and affection.
• Lillie S. Crapse to Rodrigo Granados Mendez, TMN 0058-17-06-003.000, Town of Neeses, $11,000.
• Roslyn Hudnell to Anthony Williams, TMN 0281-00-04-028.000, $5, love and affection.
• JG LLC to Sharetha Dorch, TMN 0123-00-02-001, $7,900.
• Mario Prezzy to Amy Lattina Starks, TMS 0123-00-10-020.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harold Donnelly to Dan Allen Donald, Jr. and Kim Hoa Thi Nguyen, TMS 0286-5-17-011.000, Town of Elloree, $5.
• Robert L. McDonald to Venus N. Riley, TMS 0181-17-09-011.000, $5.
• Tamara S. Bowers to Aracely Moreno Andrade and Oscar Hernandez Acosta, TMN 0188-00-03-091 (a Portion) Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Piedmont/Metrolina Fund #22, LLC (44% interest) and Larry L. Huneycutt (56% interest), TMS 0264-00-05-012.000, Town of Santee, $4,400,000.
• Paragon, Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Priscilla Glover, TMS 0181-17-10-001.000, Orange Township, $154,900.
• Jeffrey C. Axson to Jason J. Malone and Jennifer R. Malone, Portion of TMN 0024-00-02-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0142-16-02.003.000, $22,000.
• William M. Rutland to Michael O. Rutland and Deborah T. Rutland, TMS 0081-00-05-008.000 (portion of), Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Robert Spell to Robert Spell and Joyce A. Spell, TMS 0270-00-03-013 and 0281-00-00-021, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Carter Properties II, LLC to Mamie Nimmons and Lisbon Nimmons, TMS 0180-00-02-021.000 and 0180-00-02-021.001, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• William Rodney Robinson, III to William Rodney Robinson, III and Stephanie S. Robinson, TMN 0061-00-05-019.000, $5.
• Ronnie W. Weeks & Lauren P. Weeks to Johnnie Malone Marchant Jr. and Caroline Ashley Perry, TMS 0176-00-07-015.000, Orange Township, $225,000.
• Barbara G. Bowman to Threather Champion, TMS 0142-12-10-011.000, $176,000.
• Greymorr Real Estate, LLC to Alice M. Keller, TMS 0155-06-03-005.000, $81,500.
• White Bluff, LLC to Cynthia Blanding and Evan Blanding, TMS 0307-00-13-001.000, Elloree Township, $7,500.
• Micki B. Schurlknight to Jason O. Etheredge,TMN 0142-06-10-003.000, Limestone Township, $150,000.
• Mary Mimms Wriston to Charlotte F. Schlamp, TMN 0191-08-03-012, Town of Branchville, $98,000.
• Pamela M. Steppe to C. Harris Steppe, III, TMN 0324-20-03-007.000 (a portion), $5 in hand.
• Hope Y. Webster and Nelson W. Webster to Mary Lou Lawton, TMN 0234-00-04-028.000, Middle Township, $85,000.
• Charles R. Fields and Charlene Fields to Christopher R. Gravley and Divina D. Gravley, TMS 0361-14-03-004.000, $40,000.
• Alice N. Foster to Renee F. Chaback, TMN 0044-00-04-001.000, Hebron Township, $10, love and affection.
• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alexander Longshore, TMN 0152-16-01-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $48,000.
• Marion Allen Mackay to Corey Allen Mackay and Charlotte R. Mackay, TMN 0036-00-11-019, $5, love and affection.
• Steven Michael Carson and Brenda L. Cason to Chad W. Knotts, TMS 0045-00-05-011.000 (portion of), Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joshua K. Ridley to Ryan C. Morse, TMS 0152-12-02-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John Russell Porter to Kimberlie R. Porter, TMS 0082-00-01-041.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Leah Green Lewis to Jerome Green, TMS 0348-00-02-014, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Francis Walley to Antron Small, TMS 0362-00-01-045.000 (portion of), Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Bruce E. O’Cain, Ann O. Glover, Mike O’Cain and C. Lynwood O’Cain to Christopher Bruce O’Cain and Ashby B. O’Cain, TMN 0210-00-02-022, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gordon K. Huddleston to David k. Huddleston, Ann H. Allen and Jonathan L. Huddleston, TMS 0176-00-07-099.000, Orange Township, $1 and no other consideration.
• Paragon Development of SC LLC to Bryson Hayes, TMS 0174-10-03-029.000, Orange Township, $90,000.
• Harold O. Fanning, II to Harold O. Fanning, II and Tanya M. Fanning, TMN 0111-00-15-020.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Lee Investments Holding, LLC to 138 Penn Lane, LLC, TMS 0358-12-01-019.000, $437,400.
• Wayne H. Hanson to Franklin Prevatte, TMS 0152-08-12-003, City of Orangeburg, $155,000.
• Leola Adams and James E. Aiken to Marlon Markee Elmore, TMS 0182-05-14-004.000, Orange Township, $138,000.
• David Karl Schmidt and Catherine Longshore Schmidt to Anthony F. Madero and Leigh R. Madero, TMS 0184-00-03-018 and 0184-00-03-021, New Hope Township, $479,000.
• Jackie Fogle and Jason E. Brinson and Cynthia F. Brinson, TMS 0059-00-08-012 (p/o), $5
• Corrective Deed – Bonnie Mickel Abraham aka Bonnie M. Abraham to Randy E. Henderson and Cynthia M. Henderson, TMN 0218-00-01-005, $5.
• Wayne S. Morse to Stacy Russo Strobel and James A. Strobel, TMN 0306-00-13-006.000, Elloree Township, $14,500.
• Giancarlo Villarroel to Stacy Russo Strobel and James A. Strobel, TMN 0306-00-13-007.000, Elloree Township, $12,500.
• ACO Distribution & Warehousing Inc. to 2500 Rowesville, LLC, TMN 0171-00-01-007, $7,500,000.
• Lula Bell W. White to O’Neal Williams, TMS 0354-00-00-14.000, $5, love and affection.
• James A. Walters and Anita D. Walters to Lauren Ashley Bolen, TMS 0332-16-16-007, Town of Holly Hill, $108,000.
• Russell M. Mixson to Richardine Issac, TMN 0054-09-14-001.000, Town of Norway, $8,000.
• Marva Riley to Gregory B. Reed, TMS 0151-07-03-003.000, Limestone Township, $235,000.
• First Baptist Church of Bowman to Ernest W. Avinger, III and Allison P. Judy, TMS 0246-14-04-001, Town of Bowman, $120,000.
• Barbara Jones to Patterson’s Family Holdings, LLC, TMS 0173-20-14-018.000, $2,500.
• C. Daniel Development LLC to Sydnia J. Petersen and Kevin Petersen TMS 0181-12-07-001, $149,999.
• Loretta O. Boyleston to Steven Wayne Boyleston, Robert Darrell Boyleston and John Gregory Boyleston, TMS 0097-00-01-068, 0097-00-01-067.000, 0097-0-01-071.000, 0083-00-03-009.000 and 0083-00-03-010.000, Liberty Township, $10, love and affection.
• Tishiro Inabinet and Sheila Inabinet to James Anthony Spells, TMN 0182-14-07-009, $5, love and affection.
• Charles Sprinkle to Lateisha C. Beard and Emma L. Beard, TMN 0174-12-02-022 and 0174-12-02-020, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gene M. Wise Leonard Palmer to David Marbut and Lori Marbut, TMN 0086-00-02-043.000, Elizabeth Township, $8,500.
• Idella J. Wray and James W. Jennings, Jr. and Diane J. Bodie to Kelly Lynn Delk and Stacy Duncan Delk, TMS 0191-07-03-002.000, Branchville Township, $125,000.
• Balmu Martin to Joe Hilliard, TMN 0173-14-18-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $9,500.
• Sylcia C. All to Dianne C. Hodge, TMN 0154-15-01-004.000 and 0154-14-01-004.000, Zion Township, $18,000.
• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Willie Rivers, Jr. and Jessica Alaine Rivers, TMN 0140-08-13-002.000, Zion Township, $12,500.
• Robert Riley, Jr. to Gloria F. Carpenter, 0173-13-15-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $34,000.
• Patrick S. Bedford to Delane Dunaway and Joe Dunaway, TMS 0110-00-04-003.000, $232,500.
• Perry Sweatman, III and Raymond Sweatman to William Mark Edwins and Diane H. Edwins, TMS 347-00-020-021 and TMS 347-00-020-040, $200,000.
• Betty Ann Rivers and John M. Rivers to Frederick Rivers, TMS 0300-00-07-004.000, $5, love and affection.
• Corrective Title – Providence United Methodist Church to Providence Recreation Group, TMS 0298-00-02-033.000 and 0298-00-02-038.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Eddie A. Hutto to Eddie A. Hutto and Tina Marie Hutto, TMN 0057-05-11-017, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.
• Henry Proctor, Ralph Proctor and David Proctor to Kay Proctor Stroman, TMS 0134-00-04-004 (portion), Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.
• Cole K. Dantzler to Kayla Green and Brittany Dantzler, TMS 0345-20-07-004, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Marion Cain to John Edward Glover, TMS 0243-00-00-025.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Antron Small to Antron Small and Alexia J. Small, TMS 0362-00-01-045.000 (portion of), Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Marjorie R. Stoller aka Marjorie Michelle R. Stoller aka Michelle R. Stoller and Deborah R. Van Straten to Barney M. Rast, Jr. TMN 0152-17-05-010.000 and a portion of 0066-00-02-008.888, $5 and the partition of property.
• Barney M. Rast, Jr. and Deborah R. Van Straten to Marjorie R. Stoller aka Marjorie Michelle R. Stoller aka Michelle R. Stoller, TMN 0140-07-01-003.000, 0141-00-05-003.000, 0141-00-03-080.000 and 0141-00-03-084, Zion Township, $5 and the partition of property.
• Michelle R. Stoller and Barney M. Rast, Jr. to Deborah R. Van Straten, TMN 0066-00-02-062.000 and 0066-00-02-008.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and the partition of property.
• James Anthony Spells to Kesha Spells, TMN 0182-14-07-009, $5, love and affection.
• Corrective Deed – Lee Burns Brooks to Dana R. Bonaparte, TMN 0056-00-11-006 (portion), $5.
• Cherale Stroman to Nekesha Harris aka Nekesha L. Archie, TMS 0152-07-03-036.000, $5, love and consideration.
• Robert Thomas Kidwell, Trustee of the Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Robert Thomas Kidwell by Patsy Moreland, Successor Trustee, by Clarence E. Travis, her Attorney-in-Fact as authorized by the Trust to Michael John Curran, Connie Marie Curran and Kenneth E. McKay, Jr., TMS 0307-00-02-028.000 and 0307-00-02-028.002, Elloree Township, $78,500.
• The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Alequa D. Washington, TMS 0173-10-04-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $4,400.
• The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Saul Gonzalez Mejia and Esperanza Solachi Santibanzes and Dante Gonzales Solachi, TMS 0345-17-00-032, $40,000.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A. to Lou Matthews Jennings, Parcel ID: 0182-18-04-005.000, Orange Township, $33,400 in hand.
• PaPa D’s, LLC to OBC Santee LLC, TMS 0328-03-02-004, Town of Santee, $1,600,000.
• Henry J. Huggins and Esther C. Huggins to Sharon M. Randolph, TMN 0208-17-02-004, $3,500.
• Vincent Hook to Linda Hook, TMS 0145-00-01-042.000, $5, love and affection.
• Vonkeith Toland to Eddie Clay Robinson, Jr., TMS 0093-00-06-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Norway Baptist Church, Inc. to Jason E. Boulware Walker, TMS 0054-05-05-005.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Christa N. Moore fka Christa N. Gardner and Christa Newman to Truhome Realty, LLC, TMN 0173-14-09-010, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Larry D. Fields to Ashleigh D. Watson, TMS 0152-12-36-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $124,000.
• Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Elijah Mickel, TMS 0183-00-10-037.000, $26,960.
