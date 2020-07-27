ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Margaret L. Bailey to Richard W. Dial and Christina M. Dial, TMS 0361-13-03-016, $30,000.

Margaret Bailey and Lynn Shelton to Richard W. Dial and Christina M. Dial, TMS 0361-13-03-017, $40,000.

Connie Jennings to James L. Peeples, Sr. and Deloris Peeples, TMN 0154-15-3-071.000, Zion Township, $4,250.

Britton D. Moorer to Gregory A. Dame and Glenda R. Dame, Portion of TMS 0312-00-03-005, Providence Township, $13,740.

Gregory A. Dame and Glenda R. Dame to Tiffany D. Domingo, Portion of TMS 0312-00-03-005, Providence Township, $5.

Gregory A. Dame and Glenda R. Dame to Gregory A. Dame, II and Brittany N. Holley, TMS 0312-00-03-005, Providence Township, $5.

HKYO Holdings, LLC to Mark Gilmore and George Wells, TMS 0236-00-07-006, Middle Township, love and affection.

Shellie Baxter Kinard aka Shirley B. Kinard to Shastity Harley, TMS 0231-00-02-029.000 Portion of, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Maxine E. Williams, Antoine Otis Flood, Loreatha Jenkins, Earnest Peoples, Willie E. Peoples and Ricky O. Flood, Jr. to Lakia P. Hart and Laquinn S. Hart, TMS 0168-00-07-008, Zion Township, $6,500.

Anthony Caesar Wigfall, Personal Representative of Willie Mae Wigfall to Glenn VanHouten, TMN 0307-20-05-014.000, Vance Township, $72,500.

Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-09-00-004.000, $96,000.

Thomas O’Connor, Jr. and Timothy N. O’Connor to Timothy N. O’Connor and Benda Lee O’Connor, TMN 0307-00-02-052.000, Elloree Township, $5 in hand.

Larry D. Williams to Christopher S. Snyder and Amy L. Snyder, TMN 0343-10-11-007.000, $48,000.

Gwen Egas to Gerald Hunt, TMN 0173-20-13-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Marc A. Salazar to Marie McCarthy Lynch, TMS 0286-09-05-005.000 and 0286-09-05-006.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Linda M. Ruemmler to Timur GuBaidulin, TMS 0065-00-02-005 and 0065-00-02-005.001, Elizabeth Township, $45,000.

Elizabeth Randolph aka Elizabeth Randolth to Lanesha Garrett, TMS 0288-00-04-004.000, Elloree Township, $5 and no other consideration.

Michael J. Simpson to Terrance N. Szafraniec, Sr. TMS 0151-12-06-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $185,000.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-07-01-028, Limestone Township, $8,000.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-002 (portion), Limestone Township, $10,252.54

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-002 (portion), Limestone Township, $9,241.43.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-002, Limestone Township, $74,006.03.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-09-05-001 and 0142-09-02-025, Limestone Township, $3,300.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. M The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, oore, TMS 0142-09-02-021, Limestone Township, $1,000.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-13-01-002, Limestone Township, $6,600.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-09-02-001, Limestone Township, $2,500.

The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-09-02-034 (Portion), Limestone Township, $24,200.

The Genoa Group to Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-026 and 0142-09-02-027, Limestone Township, $3,300.

James Judy to Bobby Crocker, TMS 0215-00-06-003.000, Orangeburg Township, $43,000.

Manning J. Strickland and Laura F. Strickland to Bobbie M. Hodson, TMS 0093-00-01-041, $5.

Tiffany Smoak and Lori Williams Seabrooks to Summers Estates, LLC, TMS a portion of 0189-00-05-006.000, $5,000.

Vivian Black, now Vivian R. Aiken, and Kimberlie Black to Summers Estates, LLC, TMS 0189-00-05-044.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

Sue H. Bair by her Attorney in Fact, Hope Bair Haigler, to Kyle Michael Sargent and Rachel Lee, TMS 0328-00-01-016, Vance Township, $70,000.

G. W. Berry Realty and Construction, Inc. to Christopher R. Pearson, TMN 0151-05-03-034.000, Limestone Township, $5,000.

Jesse L. Reed to Jasmine N. Colter, TMS 0182-15-01-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Sallie A. Kemmerlin to Larry Kemmerlin and Tiffany Bryant, aka Tiffany Nicole Kemmerlin, TMS 0103-00-02-021, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Greg Westall to Nathan Russell Stutzman, TMN 0088-00-05-021, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Victor L. Bloome to Aisha Karefa Smart, TMS 0059-00-12-001.000, $12,000.

Willie Whaley and Johnny Whaler to Thomas Mack, Zion Township, $8,500.

Marion F. Moore to Furman Guinyard and Darryl M. Brown, TMN 0151-19-02-039, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Aleshia Dawn W. Bailey and Jimmy Dale Whetstone to Robert Michael Furtick, Jr., TPN 0024-00-05-005.000, $15,000.

HWY 3 Mobile Park, LLC to Wei Ma, TMS 0152-17-04-011.000, $16,500.

Callie L. Watkins to David Edward Watkins, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0145-00-01-025, a portion of 0145-00-01-026 and 0145-00-01-024, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

Ted Hebert to Bruce W. Skinner, Jr. TMN 0286-05-14-013.000, Town of Elloree, $235,000.

Tammy Wells nka Tami Wells-Thomas to Southern Routes Investment Group, Inc., TMS 0173-10-16-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Correction – Flint Investment, LLLP and Evergreen Mortgage Notes, LLC to Jessica L. Nuckolls, TMS 0182-06-06-005.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Hidden Lake, LLC to Karen T. Adkins, Charles Phillip Tant, Jr. and Deborah Jean Jeffcoat, Trustees of the Tant Legacy Trust dated Nov. 30. 2018, TMS 0358-11-01-017, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Michael K. Greene and Gnana S. Warshamana-Greene to Catherine M. Dunning and Jonathan Dunning, TMN 0151-19-02-030.000, City of Orangeburg, $325,000.

Buckshot Corporation to Eddie Lambert and Debi Lambert, TMS 0346-07-05-002.000, Vance Township, $275,000.

Lisa M. Flake aka Lisa Milhouse Flake to Amanda Rebecca Livingston, TMS Portion of 0125-05-07-001.000, Liberty Township, $12,900.

Bryant Williams to Demetrice Williams, TMS 0143-12-01-008.000, $5, love and affection.

Wilhelmina Allman by Yvonne E. Gardener, as Co-Guardian of the Person and Sole Guardian of the Property of Wilhelmina Allman, to Phillip B. Houts and Yaying Liang, TMS 0151-19-02-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $110,000.

Mavis Yneather Sims Jennings aka Yneather Jennings to Justine Livingston, Dorothy Mitchell and Mary Alice Goodwin, TMS 0153-05-18-014.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

Carmen Ladonna Middleton aka Carmen L. Middleton to Carmen Ladonna Middleton aka Carmen L. Middleton, Rebecca Lynne Middleton and Coy Ladonna Jefferson, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

Corrective Deed – Alice Zimmerman to Gofiga Auto Inc., TMN 0174-15-07-001, Orange Township, $5.

Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Jack Kline, TMS 0349-00-04-116, $66,000.

Martha D. Kral to Paul J. Ott, TMS 0191-11-10-002, $3,385.78.

Greater Columbia, Real Estate, LLC to JDJ Properties, LLC, TMS 0191-00-05-002.000, Town of Branchville, $20,000.

Louise M. Habib to Vincent D. Mudo, TMS 0362-00-06-008.000, 0362-00-06-007.000 and 0362-00-06-006.000, $10, love and affection.

Troy E. Brownlee to Troy Brownlee and June A. Brownlee, TMS 0358-10-01-001, $5.

George Thomas Davis to George Thomas Davis and Carolyn B. Davis, TMN 0234-13-03-020.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

Sandra Ruth Hackley to Everett D. McLaine, TMS 0023-00-01-004.000 (portion 0f), Rocky Grove Township, $5, love and affection.

Bennie C. Jeffcoat to Todd C. Jeffcoat and Renee J. Jeffcoat, TMS 0109-00-04-025 (portion of), Union Township, $5, love and affection.

Todd O. Pool and Gretchen Pool to Todd O. Pool, TMS 0130-00-05-034.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Todd O. Pool and Gretchen Pool to Todd O. Pool, TMS 0130-00-04-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Albert Jones to Aquita Howell, TMN 0153-13-05-003, $5, plus love and affection.

Hugo L. Felkel, Jr. and John Williams Felkel to Hugh C. McLaurin, IV and Laura Anne R. McLaurin, TMN 0285 -18-02-002 (a portion), Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Harry Edward Shuler to Steven K. Walden and Bethany D. Stephenson, TMS 0310-00-04-014.000, $85,000.