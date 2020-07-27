ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS
ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 2-22.

  • Margaret L. Bailey to Richard W. Dial and Christina M. Dial, TMS 0361-13-03-016, $30,000.

  • Margaret Bailey and Lynn Shelton to Richard W. Dial and Christina M. Dial, TMS 0361-13-03-017, $40,000.

  • Connie Jennings to James L. Peeples, Sr. and Deloris Peeples, TMN 0154-15-3-071.000, Zion Township, $4,250.

  • Britton D. Moorer to Gregory A. Dame and Glenda R. Dame, Portion of TMS 0312-00-03-005, Providence Township, $13,740.

  • Gregory A. Dame and Glenda R. Dame to Tiffany D. Domingo, Portion of TMS 0312-00-03-005, Providence Township, $5.

  • Gregory A. Dame and Glenda R. Dame to Gregory A. Dame, II and Brittany N. Holley, TMS 0312-00-03-005, Providence Township, $5.

  • HKYO Holdings, LLC to Mark Gilmore and George Wells, TMS 0236-00-07-006, Middle Township, love and affection.

  • Shellie Baxter Kinard aka Shirley B. Kinard to Shastity Harley, TMS 0231-00-02-029.000 Portion of, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

  • Maxine E. Williams, Antoine Otis Flood, Loreatha Jenkins, Earnest Peoples, Willie E. Peoples and Ricky O. Flood, Jr. to Lakia P. Hart and Laquinn S. Hart, TMS 0168-00-07-008, Zion Township, $6,500.

  • Anthony Caesar Wigfall, Personal Representative of Willie Mae Wigfall to Glenn VanHouten, TMN 0307-20-05-014.000, Vance Township, $72,500.
  • Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-09-00-004.000, $96,000.
  • Thomas O’Connor, Jr. and Timothy N. O’Connor to Timothy N. O’Connor and Benda Lee O’Connor, TMN 0307-00-02-052.000, Elloree Township, $5 in hand.
  • Larry D. Williams to Christopher S. Snyder and Amy L. Snyder, TMN 0343-10-11-007.000, $48,000.
  • Gwen Egas to Gerald Hunt, TMN 0173-20-13-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Marc A. Salazar to Marie McCarthy Lynch, TMS 0286-09-05-005.000 and 0286-09-05-006.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Linda M. Ruemmler to Timur GuBaidulin, TMS 0065-00-02-005 and 0065-00-02-005.001, Elizabeth Township, $45,000.
  • Elizabeth Randolph aka Elizabeth Randolth to Lanesha Garrett, TMS 0288-00-04-004.000, Elloree Township, $5 and no other consideration.
  • Michael J. Simpson to Terrance N. Szafraniec, Sr. TMS 0151-12-06-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $185,000.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-07-01-028, Limestone Township, $8,000.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-002 (portion), Limestone Township, $10,252.54
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-002 (portion), Limestone Township, $9,241.43.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-002, Limestone Township, $74,006.03.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-09-05-001 and 0142-09-02-025, Limestone Township, $3,300.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. M The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, oore, TMS 0142-09-02-021, Limestone Township, $1,000.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-13-01-002, Limestone Township, $6,600.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-09-02-001, Limestone Township, $2,500.
  • The Genoa Group to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0142-09-02-034 (Portion), Limestone Township, $24,200.
  • The Genoa Group to Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis, TMS 0142-09-02-026 and 0142-09-02-027, Limestone Township, $3,300.
  • James Judy to Bobby Crocker, TMS 0215-00-06-003.000, Orangeburg Township, $43,000.
  • Manning J. Strickland and Laura F. Strickland to Bobbie M. Hodson, TMS 0093-00-01-041, $5.
  • Tiffany Smoak and Lori Williams Seabrooks to Summers Estates, LLC, TMS a portion of 0189-00-05-006.000, $5,000.
  • Tiffany Smoak and Lori Williams Seabrooks to Summers Estates, LLC, TMS a portion of 0189-00-05-006.000, $5,000.
  • Vivian Black, now Vivian R. Aiken, and Kimberlie Black to Summers Estates, LLC, TMS 0189-00-05-044.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
  • Sue H. Bair by her Attorney in Fact, Hope Bair Haigler, to Kyle Michael Sargent and Rachel Lee, TMS 0328-00-01-016, Vance Township, $70,000.
  • G. W. Berry Realty and Construction, Inc. to Christopher R. Pearson, TMN 0151-05-03-034.000, Limestone Township, $5,000.
  • Jesse L. Reed to Jasmine N. Colter, TMS 0182-15-01-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Sallie A. Kemmerlin to Larry Kemmerlin and Tiffany Bryant, aka Tiffany Nicole Kemmerlin, TMS 0103-00-02-021, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Greg Westall to Nathan Russell Stutzman, TMN 0088-00-05-021, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Victor L. Bloome to Aisha Karefa Smart, TMS 0059-00-12-001.000, $12,000.
  • Willie Whaley and Johnny Whaler to Thomas Mack, Zion Township, $8,500.
  • Marion F. Moore to Furman Guinyard and Darryl M. Brown, TMN 0151-19-02-039, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Aleshia Dawn W. Bailey and Jimmy Dale Whetstone to Robert Michael Furtick, Jr., TPN 0024-00-05-005.000, $15,000.
  • HWY 3 Mobile Park, LLC to Wei Ma, TMS 0152-17-04-011.000, $16,500.
  • Callie L. Watkins to David Edward Watkins, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0145-00-01-025, a portion of 0145-00-01-026 and 0145-00-01-024, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
  • Ted Hebert to Bruce W. Skinner, Jr. TMN 0286-05-14-013.000, Town of Elloree, $235,000.
  • Tammy Wells nka Tami Wells-Thomas to Southern Routes Investment Group, Inc., TMS 0173-10-16-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Correction – Flint Investment, LLLP and Evergreen Mortgage Notes, LLC to Jessica L. Nuckolls, TMS 0182-06-06-005.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Hidden Lake, LLC to Karen T. Adkins, Charles Phillip Tant, Jr. and Deborah Jean Jeffcoat, Trustees of the Tant Legacy Trust dated Nov. 30. 2018, TMS 0358-11-01-017, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Michael K. Greene and Gnana S. Warshamana-Greene to Catherine M. Dunning and Jonathan Dunning, TMN 0151-19-02-030.000, City of Orangeburg, $325,000.
  • Buckshot Corporation to Eddie Lambert and Debi Lambert, TMS 0346-07-05-002.000, Vance Township, $275,000.
  • Lisa M. Flake aka Lisa Milhouse Flake to Amanda Rebecca Livingston, TMS Portion of 0125-05-07-001.000, Liberty Township, $12,900.
  • Bryant Williams to Demetrice Williams, TMS 0143-12-01-008.000, $5, love and affection.
  • Wilhelmina Allman by Yvonne E. Gardener, as Co-Guardian of the Person and Sole Guardian of the Property of Wilhelmina Allman, to Phillip B. Houts and Yaying Liang, TMS 0151-19-02-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $110,000.
  • Mavis Yneather Sims Jennings aka Yneather Jennings to Justine Livingston, Dorothy Mitchell and Mary Alice Goodwin, TMS 0153-05-18-014.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
  • Carmen Ladonna Middleton aka Carmen L. Middleton to Carmen Ladonna Middleton aka Carmen L. Middleton, Rebecca Lynne Middleton and Coy Ladonna Jefferson, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
  • Corrective Deed – Alice Zimmerman to Gofiga Auto Inc., TMN 0174-15-07-001, Orange Township, $5.
  • Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Jack Kline, TMS 0349-00-04-116, $66,000.
  • Martha D. Kral to Paul J. Ott, TMS 0191-11-10-002, $3,385.78.
  • Greater Columbia, Real Estate, LLC to JDJ Properties, LLC, TMS 0191-00-05-002.000, Town of Branchville, $20,000.
  • Louise M. Habib to Vincent D. Mudo, TMS 0362-00-06-008.000, 0362-00-06-007.000 and 0362-00-06-006.000, $10, love and affection.
  • Troy E. Brownlee to Troy Brownlee and June A. Brownlee, TMS 0358-10-01-001, $5.
  • George Thomas Davis to George Thomas Davis and Carolyn B. Davis, TMN 0234-13-03-020.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
  • Sandra Ruth Hackley to Everett D. McLaine, TMS 0023-00-01-004.000 (portion 0f), Rocky Grove Township, $5, love and affection.
  • Bennie C. Jeffcoat to Todd C. Jeffcoat and Renee J. Jeffcoat, TMS 0109-00-04-025 (portion of), Union Township, $5, love and affection.
  • Todd O. Pool and Gretchen Pool to Todd O. Pool, TMS 0130-00-05-034.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Todd O. Pool and Gretchen Pool to Todd O. Pool, TMS 0130-00-04-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Albert Jones to Aquita Howell, TMN 0153-13-05-003, $5, plus love and affection.
  • Hugo L. Felkel, Jr. and John Williams Felkel to Hugh C. McLaurin, IV and Laura Anne R. McLaurin, TMN 0285 -18-02-002 (a portion), Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
  • Harry Edward Shuler to Steven K. Walden and Bethany D. Stephenson, TMS 0310-00-04-014.000, $85,000.
