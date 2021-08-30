ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, August 18-24, 2021.

• Philip Rand aka Rand Philip to Edisto, LLC, TMS 0122-00-03-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Laurel C. Rand to Laurel C. Rand to Charles Albert Rand, TMS 0123-00-11-009, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Irina Yinger to Richard A. Brown, Jr., TMN 0173-12-10-005, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James E. Hoffman to Edward Rutledge and Belinda Corbett Rutledge, TMS 0046- 00-02-022.000, Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Charles Frank Way and James H. Way to Justin J. Vanbogart and Shauna M. Vanbogart, TMS 0332-11-08-001, Town of Holly Hill, $75,000.

• Staccey G. Bascue to Michael Cuzzola, TMP 0324-13-03-012.000, Vance Township, $524,000.

• Daryn Purvis to William Purvis, TMN 0173-20-13-001.000, 0173-20-13-018.000 and 0173-20-13-017.000, $5, love and affection.

• Patricia Carroll Williams to Tyrone Manigault and Jean Murray, TMS 0152-08-06-004, City of Orangeburg, $250,000.