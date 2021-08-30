ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, August 18-24, 2021.
• Philip Rand aka Rand Philip to Edisto, LLC, TMS 0122-00-03-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Laurel C. Rand to Laurel C. Rand to Charles Albert Rand, TMS 0123-00-11-009, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Irina Yinger to Richard A. Brown, Jr., TMN 0173-12-10-005, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James E. Hoffman to Edward Rutledge and Belinda Corbett Rutledge, TMS 0046- 00-02-022.000, Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles Frank Way and James H. Way to Justin J. Vanbogart and Shauna M. Vanbogart, TMS 0332-11-08-001, Town of Holly Hill, $75,000.
• Staccey G. Bascue to Michael Cuzzola, TMP 0324-13-03-012.000, Vance Township, $524,000.
• Daryn Purvis to William Purvis, TMN 0173-20-13-001.000, 0173-20-13-018.000 and 0173-20-13-017.000, $5, love and affection.
• Patricia Carroll Williams to Tyrone Manigault and Jean Murray, TMS 0152-08-06-004, City of Orangeburg, $250,000.
• W. E. Atkison II to Tokyo Steak and Seafood Co., LLC, TMN 0173-09-03-010.000, $78,500.
• Devore Irick to DeVore Holdings, LLC, TMS 0173-10-17-020, 0173-09-28-010 and 0182-06-06-002, Orange Township, $5 in hand.
• Deborah Bradley Trusty to Tracey Sumpter, TMS 0055-00-06-014.000, Willow Township, $6,500.
• Clarence Goodwin to Alfredo Gutierrez and Janet Lynn Gutierrez, TMS 0321-00-02-059, $20,000.
• Cathie J. Rivlin and Richard A. Garing to Raymond Wilson Howell, TMP 0324-20-02-005.000, Vance Township, $750,000.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A to Maria Maya Arreguin, Parcel ID 0357-14-00-011.000, Eutaw Township, $38,000.
• Jason B. Bell to Dennis Weaver, TMS 0358-06-05-027.000, $19,500.
• James R. Cullen and Maura K. Cullen to Manishaben S. Patel and Sureshbhai C. Patel, TMN 0324-19-01-0009.000, Town of Santee, $75,000.
• Jereatha W. Pendarvis to Tonya Quattlebaum, TMS 0270-00-07-035, $14,835.
• Corrective Title - Vicki A. Lammers to Dawne M. Lammers, TMS 0086-00-02-050 and 0086-00-02-050.001, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gary L. Auton to Barry P. Auton, TMS 0116-00-04-021.000 and 0120-00-03-022.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles Wilburn Underwood and Camilla Knotts Underwood to Ryan Tappy and Tina Tappy, TMN 0142-15-08-005, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Larry W. Woodall and Elizabeth H. Woodall to Gaoxin Yang and Jinxiang Chen, TMN 0150-06-00-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Patricia Hughes to Jeanine Crippen, TMN 0131-00-04-006, $55,000.
• Corrective Deed - H. C. Collier to MPC Real Estate, LLC, TMN 0151-16-06-060 and 0151-16-06-061, $5 and correction of deed.
• MPC Real Estate, LLC to Winding Path, LLC, TMN 0151-16-06-018 through 0151-16-06-040 and 0151-16-06-042 through 0151-16-06-061, 0151-16-06-062 and 0151-16-06-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Corrective Title - Marguerite S. Shirer to Kerry M. Cantley, TMN 0045-00-11-001, 0058-00-07-002 (a portion), $5 and correction of the plat reference in Deed Book 1898, Page 277.
• Strock Trucking, LLC to Sacred ground LLC, TMN 0286-14-02-013, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Eugene Dash and Mary M. Dash to Cypress Cove Properties, TMS 0181-16-01-11, $15,000.
• Herbert T. Corbett, Jr. to Ohlen E, Corbett, TPN 0016-00-02-003.000, love and affection.
• Jessica Studebaker, Keith Edward Hoover, Wendy Marie C. Cook, Jessica Studebaker as Trustee For Jesse Lee Chavis and Jessica Studebaker as Trustee for Alexis Jade Chavis to Jerry M. Hoover and Frances B. Hoover, TPN 0045-00-06-028.000 and 0045-00-06-068.000, $5,000.
• Horry L. Rumph to Vernell Davis, TMN -173-07-22-009, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• James Lawrence Tyler Griffin to Sabrina Lee and Isaac Lee, TMS 0143-12-08-002.000, Orange Township, $74,000.
• Gerald David Carter and Pamela R. Carter to Chris Jody Warner and Brandon Robinson, TMS 0125-13-02-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ann R. Fairey to Ann R. Fairey, Robert D. Fairey and Thomas E. Fairey, TMS 0060-06-07-002.000, Elizabeth Township, $10, love and affection.
• Gage M. Mizzell to Elizabeth Kayleen Hamilton, TMS 0208-00-04-007.000, (portion), Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Prammish, LLC to OHFII - Santee, LLC and ARYA Hotels LLC, TMP 0324-17-05-008.000,Town of Santee, $6,500,000.
• Quinton L. Holman to Antwan A. Taylor aka Antuam A. Taylor, TMS 0349-00-04-054, Holly Hill Township, $5.
• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Ashley Sumpter, portion of TMS 349-00-04-116, $20,000.
• James C. Mitchell to Edward L. North, TMS 0361-13-01-018.000 and 0361-01-018,021, $285,000.
• Lance C. Westmoreland and Stephanie Ann Westmoreland to CMH Homes,Inc.,TMS Portion of 0319-00-06-001.000, Providence Township, $15,000.
• Christopher L. Ulmer to Shannon U. Upchurch, TMN 0141-08-00-003, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Junice G. Borrini, (life interest), Gina Borrini Kennerly and Joni Borrini Shields, (remainder interests) to Kristine Kennerly Woods and James Cameron Woods, TMN 0242-00-o4-004 (portion of), $5, love and affection.
• Julia C. Axson to Edward Ronald Axson, Jr., Robert Wesley Axson and Kirstie Axson Burn, TMN 0227-00-01-014, $5, love and affection.
• Edward R. Axson and Julia C. Axson to Edward R. Axson, Jr., Robert Wesley Axson and Kirstie Axson Burn, reserving to themselves a life estate, TMN 0227-00-01-014, $5, love and affection.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc, to Carmen Sentrell Hannond, TMS 0053-00-03-010.001 and 0053-00-03-010.000, Willow Township, $60,728.
• William Scott Garris and Nichole B. Garris to William Scott Garris, Nichole B. Garris (75% int.) and Camryn Ellie Garris (25% int,), TMN 0324-16-02-021, Vance Township, $5.
• Arthur Davis and Toya Davis to Michael S. Smith and Karen D. Smith, TMS 0183-00-16-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.