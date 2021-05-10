ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, April 21 to May 3, 2021.
- Louis Hodges and Corrine Hodges to Aureliano Gomez and Irma Liliana Andrade Martinez, TMS 0257-00-03-015, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- High Cotton Land Sales, LLC to David M. Hawkins and Lynn A.Lewis, TMS 0087-00-02-005 p/o, $164,028.75.
- Shirley Ruth Lee aka Shirley Ruth Gavin to Patricia Hawkins, TMS 0369-00-02-018.000, Eutaw Township, $5, Love and Affection.
- Cynthia A. Beckett, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard Allen Incontro Case Number 2020ES3800727 to Robert Kern and Danelle L. Kern, TMS 0324-15-04-001, Vance Township,$295,000.
- Charleston Harbor Tides Investors, LLC to Alonso Mendez, TMS 0339-17-04-017.000 and 0339-170940917.000, Town of Holly Hill $26,000.
- Edward Wigfall, Jr., Mary Ruth Utley, Kittie Asbury, Margaret Ruth Brown and Deanna Pauline Branden aka Diann Paulene Johnson to Robert Sutton and Regina Sutton, TMS 0362-00-01-007.000, $40,000.
- Jarol J. Fogle to Maria Leticia Ruiz Cabrera, TMN 0172-10-08-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $9,600.
- Wayne Shuler to Deangelo Berry and Ashley Jamison, TMN 0097-00-02-012.000, Liberty Township, $7,000.
- Jenneane Shuler to Charles R. Shuler, TMN 0341-00-02-002, $100,000.
- Willetta Anthony and Hattie Hair to Donald Davis, TMS 0129-00-04-025.000, Union Township, $6,500.
- William P. Rickenbaker, Jr. to Debbie La Jeunesse Tierney, TMS 0112-00-07-173.000 and 0112-00-07-164.000, $27,000.
- Donna Kay Hoover and Terri Ann Collins to Ernest E. Bowen, TMS 0038-00-01-005.000, $4,000.
- Annette Bright to Brandial Bright, TMS 0152-16-23-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Annette Bright to Brandial Bright, TMS 0152-16-16-020.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Annette Bright to Brandial Bright, TMS 0152-16-17-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Annette Bright to Brandial Bright, TMS 0152-16-17-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Annette Bright to Treneko Bright, TMS 0174-20-03-084.000, Orangeburg Township, $5 and no other valuable consideration.
- Annette Bright to Treneko Bright, TMS 0174-20-14-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Annette Bright to Treneko Bright, TMS 0152-18-01-009.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC, to Ulysia Myers, TMS 0151-12-04-065.000, $206,000.
- David Lee Harvey and Denise Ellen Harvey to Nekema L. Williams and Latora L. Williams, TMS 0332-20-15-007, Holly Hill Township, $186,000.
- Edisto Lands Sales to Matthew Tyler Cocke and Christopher Ryan Hooker, TMS 0186-00-02-027.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Richard E. Phillips, Sr. by Dwight C. Summers, Jr., his Agent to Richard E. Phillips as Trustee of the Richard E. Phillips Revocable Trust, TMS 0007-00-01-016.000, Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Albert McClellan to John Thomas F. Bozard and Yvonne F. Bozard, TMS 0242-00-03-001.000 (portion of), $5.
- Yvonne Brailey to Carla B. Traxler and David C. Traxler, TMN 0097-00-06-078.000, $7,000.
- Michael B. Keitt to Sheiquita Reed, TMS 0152-08-03-031.000, City of Orangeburg, $92,000.
- Shaun Moorer and April Moorer to Bryant Homes and Properties LLC, TMN 0123-00-11-14-.000, $5,000.
- Shaun Moorer and April Moorer to Bryant Homes and Properties LLC, TMN 0123-00-11-129, $5,000.
- Alvin W. Pickering and Sheronne A. Pickering to Sonya Regina George, TMN 0152-12-24-007, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- James M. Arant to Zachary R. Baltzegar, TMN 0081-00-06-018, Willow Township, $5, love and affection.
- Larry W. Baltezegar, Sr. to Zachary R. Baltzegar, TMN 0081-00-06-018, Willow Township, $5, love and affection.
- Dean L. Nadler and Margaret Jo Hardee to Joshua Rhodes, TMS 0123-00-044-040.000, Limestone Township, $162,000.
- Harry Lee Holman to Harry Lee Holman and Betty Jean Holman, TMN 0340-00-07-032.000 and 0207-07-01-006.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
- Judith H. Knight to Benjamin Willie Knight and Grace Rider Knight,TMN 0081-00-06-002.000, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Katrina M. Gibson, Tammy M. Hunter and Amanda Murden Culler to Wilbur D. Harley, TMS 0072-00-01-023.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Four Holes Land & Cattle, LLC to Saray Popoca and Salbador Popoca, TMS 0275-00-02-008.000, Ebenezer Community, $5 true consideration.
- Lois Ann Porter to George L. Paul and Diana F. Frady, TMS 0050-00-02-015 (portion of) Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Susan Sharperson, Montarius J. Sharperson and Dante T. Sharperson to Morris Hodges, TMS 0182-05-19-004.000, $5, love and consideration.
- Oliver Gidren to Kenino Amaker, TMS 0124-00-04-004.000, $5.
- Anna G. Miller to Frank A. Schoonover, TMS 042-14-02-004.000, Limestone Township, $270,000.
- JDJ Properties, LLC to Pamlee Davis, TMN 0283-20-02-018.000, $129,835.
- Sidney F. Rhoades, M.S., to Shawn D. Stanback, TMN 0181-07-00-015.000, $284,000.
- Carolina Fertilizer and Chemical Co., Inc. to Carolina Eastern, Inc. TMP 0308-08-05-002.000, $5.
- Carolina Eastern, Inc. to Farmlands, Inc., TMP 0308-08-05-002.000, Vance Township, $65,000.
- Wendy Richardson to Richard Hartland and Amber MacKenzie-Hartlan, TMP 0110-00-07-002, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Jordone Massey, fka Jordan Branch and Eddie Ezekeil Massey, III to Parimel Patel, TMN 0152-16-03-003, City of Orangeburg, $92,000.
- The Estate of Anna B. Miller, by its Personal Representative, Robert N. Miller to Wendy Richardson, TMN 0101-00-02-012 and 0101-00-02-011, $15,000.
- Brandon Robert Lukens to The Blizzard Family Limited Partnership, TMS 0324-13-03-023.000, Vance Township, $105,000.
- Ann Louise Robinson to Ann C. Harris, TMS 0233-00-02.000, Middle Township, $85,296.35.
- Dwight L. Stewart, Jr. and Mark D. Stewart to Ladella Sharperson, TMN 0124-00-02-013.000, Zion Township, $6,000.
- Lindy Green and Barbara S. Green to Leonard M. Green, Debra D. Green and Dianne L. Green, reserving to themselves a life estate, TMN 0182-06-05-008, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
- Franklin T. Wise, Jr., individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Bambi L. Wise to Michael Bradley Ruff, TMS 0176-00-03-015.000 and 0176-00-03-015.000 and0176-00-03-016.000, $5, love and consideration.
- Kingstree C Store, LLC to Southeast Property Group LLC, TMS 0154-00-09-014.000, Zion Township, $375,000.
- Margie James aka Margie Hampton, Sophie Davenport, Russell Brown, Jr. and Rodney Brown, Jr. to Dorothy Brown, Limestone Township, TMS 0144-00-01-098.000, $5, love and consideration.
- Anthony J. Del Re and Carolee E. Del Re to John A. Belcher and Patricia R. Belcher, TMN 0324-19-01-008.000, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Donald J. Antal and Marie C. Antal to Alexander M. Conyers, TMN 0324-11-02-012.000, Vance Township, $495,000.
- DeAndre A. Davis to Rodrick Rourk, TMS 0307-19-07-009, $7,600.
- Robert Spires and Allen B. Spires to Shump Co. Homes, LLC, TMS a portion of 0066-00-02-010, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Wendell H. Love, III to James A. Pennington & Melanie C. Rosen, TMN 0149-00-01-007, $455,000.
- David H. Bolin to Agustin Fernandez Medina, Ana Isabel Monseserrat Dorantes Seda,TPN 0062-08-02-006, $5,000.
- Gwendolyn D. Fleming fka Gwendolyn D. Dennis to James E. McCormick and Beverly W. McCormick, TMN 0043-00-01-020.000, Hebron Township, $16,000.
- J.Brian Fiacco and Cindy L. Fiacco, TMS 0220-00-03-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Faye M. Cercopely to Kimberly Jones, TMS 0372-00-04-005.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Faye M. Cercopely to Linda D. Young, TMS 0327-00-03-010.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ruby McIntosh to May Ann Vallejo and Gershwin Vallejo, TMN 0174-17-10-022, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Reuben L. Carigg to Lance C. Westmoreland and Stephanie Ann Westmoreland, TMS 0319-00-06-011.000 (portion of), Providence Township, $5, love and affection.
- Milton G. Myers by Cherry M. Vick, POA, TMS 0191-14-02-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- John M. Worley, Jr. and Barbara A. Worley to Thomas Reid and Barbara Lee Reid, TMS 0151-20-04-025.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Cathy C. Price to Calvin Heatley and Sharon Heatley, TMS 0143-11-00-001.000, Limestone Township, and other valuable consideration.
- Cypress Cove Properties, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-19-02-004.000, $24,000.
- Dakota W. Way and Clare S. Wannamaker to Chad F. Crane,TMS 0324-15-03-024, VanceTownship, $230,000.
- CRG Southeast Properties, LLC to Brauvin 18, LLC, TP ID No. 0180-10-02-030.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Betty Ann Henderson to Trinadell Stroman, TMN 0191-10-04-010.000, Town of Branchville, $5,000.
- Conquest Homes, LLC to Christopher P. Hartman and Jena S. Hartman, TMS 0181-09-00-017.000, $190,000.
- Benjamin D. Russo and Rebecca F. Russo to Melissa G. Heape, TMN 0324-19-01-014.011, $160,000.
- CRG Southeast Properties, LLC to Brauvin 18, LLC, TPN 0173-14-14-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Mac’s Quick C, LLC to Exit 165 LLC, TMS 0276-00-05-001, $5.
- Betty Peterson Chaplin by her Attorney in Fact, William P. Chaplin to Virginia Tyler, TMS 0061-20-16-003, $2,000.
- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Harold Carroll, TMS 0174-10-03-068, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Jerry Lane to Harriett M. Lane and Thomas R. Morgan, 0060-11092-038.000, TMS Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Jerry Lane to Harriett M. Lane, TMS 0060-08-22-001.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Mattie Lou Hampton and Mercedes Amos to Mercedes Amos, TMN 0140-08-11-010.000, Zion Township, $5 and affection.
- Bessie C. W. Hill as Trustee for the Bessie C. W. Revocable Trust dated 6/27/2000 to Brandon Robert Lukens and Molly Lukens, TMN 0142-20-01-005, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Kregg B. Corley, Trustee of the Kregg B. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust to Jordan C. Lee and Rod K. Dooley, Co-Trustees of the Chadd L. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust, TMS 0230-00-01-017.000, 0225-00-02-024.000, formerly P/O 0225-00-02-001, P/O 0225-00-02-001, 0230-00-01-020.000, 0026-00-01-001.000, 0013-00-02-003.000, 0016-00-02-006.000, 0224-00-02-002.000 and 0224-00-02-006.000, $404,306.75.
- Maddiefr Designs, LTD to Shauntiel McDuffie and Emmanuel McDuffie, TMS 0151-12-04-046.000, $240,000.
- Sallie S. Bachman to Jessica Lynn Ortiz, TMS 0152-08-04-001.000, $141,000.
- Janette D. Danielson, June D. Thun and Joy D. Skelton to Donna H. Hall, TMs 0174-13-07-008.000, Orange Township, $183,000.
- Alvan E. Bythewood, individually, as trustee of the Alvan E. Bythewood Living Trust dated March 12, 2015, and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thaddeus K. Bythewood, Jr. to Claflin University, TMS 0173-10-07-007.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Corrective Deed - Gail Turner Rickman n/k/a Gail M. Rickman to Gail M. Rickman and Barry A. Rickman, TMN 0190-00-09-0004.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.
- Khushi Investments LLC to BK Homes, LLC, TMS 0332-20-14-008, Holly Hill Township, $80,000.
- Arnitha T. Butler to Catherine Barber, TMS 0151- 20-09-027.000, City of Orangeburg, $200,000.
- James Anthony Alston to Johnny Zeigler, TMN 0191-06-02-009.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.
- Arthur M. Martin, III and Mary Ruth Bird to Bruce R. Nelson, TPN 0007-00-02-04.000, Goodland Township, $7,500.
- John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino to Edisto Vet Med Ventures LLC, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, (P), Willow Township, $23,500.
- Richard S. Johnson, Jr. to Charles B. Jones, TMS 0246-00-06-011, Bowman Township, $30,000.
- Khushi Investments, LLC to BK Homes LLC, TMS 0332-20-14-006, Holly Hill Township, $80,000.
- David Anderson to Melo Business Ventures, LLC, TMN 0144-00-00-002/0193-00-00-005.000, $5.
- Denise V. Marion to Edward Thomas Card, Jr., TMS 0173-15-17-025.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.