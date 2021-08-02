ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 19-27, 2021.
- Mua Thi Nguyen to J R Clarkin, LLC, TMN 0282-08-11-008, Town of Elloree, $25,000.
- John N. Parnell to Patrick Lynn Sims and Angela Canerday Sims. TMS 0086-00-02-049, $21,000.
- Dorothy Hall, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward Williams to Dante Wright, TMN 0331-00-01-049.000 (portion of), Holly Hill Township, $10,000.
- Sandra Willis Reed aka Sandra W. Reed and Manning Wayne Reed aka M. Wayne Reed to Kimberly Starkey, TMS 0126-00-02-036.000 and 0126-00-02-041.000, Zion Township, $380,000.
- Wayne Ross to Chanteal Garvin, TMS 0155-07-09-020.000, Zion Township, $105,000.
- Delores W. Terry to Trinidell White Thomas, TMS 0339-19-01-006.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Dean E. Jennings to Sha’Nic Asbury, TMS 0143-18-01-012.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Vincent Edward Guess and Alphie K. Guess by my Attorney in Fact Verneta P. Guess to Molivia Bright, TMS 0181-19-08-008.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Randall W. Smith and Melissa L. Smith to Eric Snowden, TMS 0125-15-01-006.000, $200,000.
- Kimberly L. Windham to Wesley R. Hughes, Jr., TMN 0350-00-01-046, $30,000.
- Grey Edwards, Jr. to Elizabeth Glover and David H. Teague, TMN 0810043,0810044, Town of Holly Hill, $375,000.
- James J. Williams to Alice H. Williams and Stephanie W. Briggman, TMS 0179-00-08-006.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
- Natasha Charles to Delmar Grant, TMN 0174-15-02-018.000, $3,400.
- Bruce L. Robinson and Rhonda S. Robinson to Micyla and Andrew Soreonson, TMS 0123-00-04-006, Limestone Township, $4,000.
- Pentad Holdings, LLC to Ronnie Hughes, TMS 0173-17-24-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $65,000.
- Hutto Land Holdings, LLC to Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC, TMS 0338-05-02-008, Holly Hill Township, $19,000.
- Pamela Lambright and Craig Lambright, Co-Trustees of the Leroy Lambright Trust to Harold Carroll, TMN 0358-14-02-002.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and valuable consideration.
- Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Charles P. Thompson, Jr., aka Charles P. Thompson, III, Trustee of the Charles P. Thompson Jr. Revocable Trust dated June 30, 2011,TMS 0149-00-03-006.000, Limestone Towmship and 0148-00-05-002.000 and 0149-00-03-021.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Corrective Deed - Timothy D. Rast to Garris Communications, Inc., TMS 0246-11-00-002.000, for the consideration stated inthe aforesaid deed.
- Michael E. Hutchins to Boing US Holdco, Inc.,TMN 0151-10-01-015, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Michael S. Hutchins aka Michael Shawn Hutchins to Boing US Holdco, Inc, TMN 0173-17-10-004.000 and 0173-17-10-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Bolsome Properties, LLC to Tony Dayle Bolen, $5 and assumption of the outstanding mortgage indebtedness.
- Alan Johnstone to Christopher E. Thomas, TMS 0143-19-08-001.000, Limestone Township, $88,833.
- Deloris W. Evering, MIchael Bernard Walters and Sidney J. Evering, II to Loretta Lynn Laquara, TMS 0155-07-04-012.000, Zion Township, $62,000.
- Annie G. Purvis to Sarah C. Monroe, TMS 0173-07-01-003.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Michael H. Hagood and Gevondus G. Hagood to Paul Emerson M. King, Jr., TMS 0254-00-02-018.000, $55,000.
- Christopher Tracy, LLC to Mieke J. Perez,TMS 0174-10-03-071.000, $5.
- Francesca Tindal to Sharon Harwell, TMS 0175-10-02-012.000, City of Orangeburg, $65,000.
- J. F. Properties, LLC to Jospeh M. Chandler, Jr., TMN 0324-13-03-046.000, $465,000.
- Edna Williams to Vernon Williams, TMS 0332-00-02-008, $10,250.
- Ruthie Williams Bond to Vernon Williams, TMS 0332-00-02-008, $3,485.32.
- Alton Williams, Jr. to Vernon Williams, TMS 0332-00-02-008, $3,458.32.
- Mariam Haigler to the Estate of Marion Haigler, Sr. aka Marion Haigler, TMN 0173-19-19-005.000, $5.
- Bryson Hayes to Property Family Corp.,TMS 0174-19-03-029.000, Orange Township, $105,000.
- Hubert Moore, Devlin C. Adams, Aaron Adams and Beverly Adams tp Farrell Adams, TMS 0175-10-01-003.000, $5 in hand.
- Jo Helen V. Riley, Individually and as Trustee of the Vallentine Family Trust U/A/D February 18, 1999 to Vallentine’s Gin, Inc., TMN 0102-20-001, 0102-20-002, 0102-20-04-002, 0102-04-002, 0102-16-00-000 (portion), 0102-00-04-002 (portion), 0102-20-03-002,Town of Cope, $5.
- Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Tangela Byrd Soloman, TMN 0182-18-01-011 (portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Betty J. Campbell aka Betty Jean Campbell to Arthur Connelly and Adrew Connelly, TMN 9324-20-06-003.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Chelsey N. Garrick and Amy M. Garrick to Arthur Stoney, Jr.,TMS 0151-12-03-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Betty Matthews to Joeny Ortiz,TMS 0173-05-2-002, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Margaret L. Love and Christine E. Petersen, Trustees under the Love Living Trust, dated June 29,2017, to Karen Curnow, TMN 0343-10-08-002.000, Vance Township, $55,000.
- Hutto Land Holdings, LLC to Hunter Quinn Homes, LLCTMS 0338-06-01-014, Holly Hill Township, $15,000.
- Lindsay Beard to Ryan Tollefson and Melissa Tollefson, TMN 0286-06-02-015.000, $55,000.
- Vera Johnson to Vera Johnson and Belinda A. Johnson, TMN 0151-09-03-014.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
- Olinthia Angrum to Belinda A. Johnson, TMS 0175-09-02-013.000, 0175-09-02-007.000, 0175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of property.
- Vera Johnson to Belinda A. Johnson, TMS 0175-09-02-013.000, 0175-09-02-007.000, 0175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of property.
- Brandon Wesley Pennington to Belinda A. Johnson, TMS 0175-09-02-013.000, 0175-09-02-007.000, 0175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township,$5 and division of property.
- Lennette K. Terrell and Maxine Zeigler to Kennith A. Pelzer, Sr. and Mammie Lee Pelzer, TMS 0177-00-03-050.000, Orange Township, $10,000.
- Curtis L. Bradley to Mai Tao Nguyen, TMS 0175-19-01-006.000, $144,000.
- Caw Caw & Timber, LLC, LLC to Antonio J. White and Monica Sumpter-White, Portion of TMS 349-00-04-127 and 349-00-00-04-131, $19,000.
- William Sanderson Stuhr to Pine Top Plantation, LLC, TMS 0227-00-03-002.00, $5 in hand.
- Catherine G. Armstrong NKA Catherine Gladys Legree to David Branham and Deborah Branham, TMS 0362-00-02-045.000 and 0362-00-02-045.004, $135,000.
- Amy L. Phelps N/K/A Amy Frances Livingston to Ricardo Cruz and Umir Arango Cruz, TMS 0041-00-01-039.000 and 0041-00-01-045.000, Elizabeth Township, $320,000.