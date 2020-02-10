{{featured_button_text}}
The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

• Alice Faye Franklin to Alice Faye Franklin and Eunice Faye Franklin, TMN 0175-06-07-005, Orange Township, $5.

• Dorothy C. Shirer to Frederick E. Reynolds, Jr. and Treva R. Reynolds, TMN 0286-09-07-005.000 & 0286-09-07-008.000, Town of Elloree, $249,900.

• Judith W. Grapsity to Southern Routes Investment Group, Inc., TMS 0163-09-04-015.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Estate of Margaret V. Snow by Elizabeth Lee Snow, Personal Representative, to Brenda Elaine Bean and Steven Lee Beane, Sr., TMS 0142-20-04-009, $189,900.

• Thomas Mack to Harry Clay Mack, TMN 0282-12-07-011.000, $36,000.

• Kemtone Properties, LLC to Globurg, LLC, TMN 0173-05-07-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Edwin H. Cooper, Jr. and Eric E. Cleasby to Daniel Scott Reynolds, Jr. and Jennifer Ann Reynolds, TMN 0304-00-04-008, $229,000.

• Glover Real Estate, LLC to Vulcan lands, Inc., TMN 0363-00-01-045.000, 0363-00-02-013.000, 0363-00-02-004.000, 0363-00-02-003.000, 0363-00-02-011.000, 0363-00-02-005.000 and 0363-00-02-017.000, $5,167,991.83.

• Joan B. Mabry to Henry Filmore Mabry, Jr. Carl Bryant Mabry, Donald Steven Mabry and Edward Luke Mabry, TMS 0151-19-10-019.000, $5.

• Ruthie Green to Rasheed Ali, TMN 0057-05-10-004, TMN 0057-05-10-004, Hebron Township, $1,750.

• William D. Thompson to Rasheed A. Ali, TMN 0173-06-12-006, TMN 0173-06-12-006, $2,200.

• MGD-SC REO, LLC to Denzor Richberg, TMS 0173-06-26-005.000, $53,600.

• Thomas E. Foley, Jr. and Gary A. Foley to Linda Rae Robinson and Terry Robinson, TMN 0152-12-04-008, City of Orangeburg, $154,400.

• Harry Plymel to Kerchia Calloway, TMN 0122-00-10-62, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Wilbur Binnicker to Rocio M. Rangel, TMS 0154-15-04-003, Zion Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Ernesto M. Torres to Rehoboth Outreach Ministry, Orange Township, TMS 0182-09-08-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Melissa R. Bost to Karla Linder Breslin, TMS 0176-00-07-021.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Mag-nic Farms, LLC to Soggy Bottom Farms of the Midlands, LLC, TMN 0155-00-01-006.000, Zion Township, $200,000.

• Sammy Brown to James Brown, Jr., TMN 255-00-02-011.000 (a portion of), Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joseph B. Barry, TMS 0060-11-02-005.000, $33,000.

• Teresa P. Holland to Boss Property Management LLC, TMS 0152-08-05-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $46,000.

• Etha H. Hampton, Elaine H. Kelly and James Clay Hamilton to Dejarian M. Kenly and Elaine H. Kelly, TMS 0121-00-04-001.000, $5, love and affection.

• Whetsell Farms, LLC to Jordan Gunnells and Caroline Gunnels, TMS 0275-00-01-006 (portion), $5.

• Lillie I. Gurganus to Teresa Looper, Portion of TMS 0246-00-01-013, $5,000.

• Douglas A. West and Barbara A. West to Ann Marie Chadeayne, TMS 0358-06-04-005, $5.

• Elizabeth Parker fka Elizabeth Margaret Malinder to Margaret J. Baylor, TMS 0243-00-04-003.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Margaret J. Cramer aka Margaret R. Joye, to Lakendra J. Wolfe, TMS 0112-08-05-006.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0142-16-02-011, $21,750.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Rodrick D. Riley and Denetra M. Owens, TMS 0142-16-02-008.000, $10 and no other consideration.

• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0142-16-02-010, $21,750.

• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0142-16-02-012, $21,750.

• Ryan R. Phillips and Laura B. Phillips to Furman Eugene Antley, TMN 0151-11-01-002, 0151-11-01-001, and 0151-12-01-012, $130,000.

• Georgette A. Osborne in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary E. Ireland, to Wilton Bradley Williams, TMN 0139-00-09-004.000 and 002, Zion Township, $47,000.

• Jerome G. Salley, Jr. by Hayes A. Salley, Agent, to Shull Holdings, LLC, Tax Parcel No. 0010-00-04-001.000 and 0010-00-04-002.000, $112,719.22.

• Kendt G. Shull, Melanie D. Shull and Shull Farms, LLC transfering our entity to Shull Holdings, LLC, Tax Parcel No. 0008-00-01-018.000 (Orangeburg County) and 293-00-01-013 (Aiken County), and 0080-00-02-009, 0010-00-04-008, 0008-00-03-004, 0008-00-03-003, 0010-00-01-010 and 0008-00-02-008 transfering our entity to Shull Holdings, LLC.

• Terrence James to Malinda James, Tax Parcel No. 0006-00-04-023.000, love and affection.

• Allison R. Goldsmith and Alan Spencer Rush to Christopher J. Williams and Angela J. Williams, Tax Parcel No. 0038-00-04-004.000, $80.000.

• Chesley Allen Gleaton and Cody Allen Gleaton to Chesley Allen Gleaton, II, Tax Parcel No. 0012-15-04-001.000, 0012-15-04-007.000 and 0012-15-04-008.000, love and affection.

• Harry Luther Collins to Avery C. Cline, Jr. and Angela C. Cline, Tax Parcel No. 0228-00-05-007, $64,025.68.

• Anna C. Stewart to Superior timber, LLC, TMS 0096-00-02-032,Town of Neeses, $17,508.50.

 

