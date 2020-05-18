ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• James H. Lee to S & S Construction Co. LLC, TMS 0181-07-00-016.000 and 0181-07-017.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jackie O. Nettles to Jackie O. Nettles and Justin Lee Nettles, TMS 0156-00-01-012.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Selena Jackson to Robert M. Shuler, Jr., TMS 0287-00-02-010.000, Elloree Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Jane Kenney-Heitman and Richard Heitman by Mark W. Weeks, their Agent, to Gerald L. Prazma and Paige L. Prazma, TMS 0307-00-02-040.000, Elloree Township, $167,900.

• Sanford Investments, LLC to Isaiah Clay Felder, TMS 0174-18-11-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $100,500.

• Ronald H. Malcom, Sr. and Patsy D. Malcom to Bryant A. Williams and Moseley Williams, TMS 0174-09-04-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $174,500.

• Robert George by and through his Attorney in Fact, James R. Rhyne, Jr. to William M. Demers, Sr. and Louise Demers, TMS 0306-00-05-011 and 0306-00-06-001, Elloree Township, $214,000.

• Ellen Manson and Wayne Wilson to William M. Demers, Sr. and Louise Demers, TMS 0306-00-05-018, Town of Santee, $5.