ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, May 5-12.
• Reather Glover to Tyrone Dantzler, TMN 0234-00-04-031.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Sandford Investigators II, LLC to Mary R. Robinson and Dymesha Wannaker, TMN 0140-00-13-003.000, $9,500.
• Joe Franklin Edmonds to James Brandon Alexander, TMS 0254-00-01-002, Bowman Township, 260,500.
• Lillie S. Crapse to Terrell Whaley and Tonya Williams Whaley, TMN 0113-00-04-002.000, Liberty Township, $4,500.
• Roy Walker, Inc. to Treena Houp and Michael Baxley, TMN 0065-00-02[009], $3,000.
• Gene C. spires, Jr. to Gene Clinton Spires, Jr. and Miriam Ashley Spires, TMS 0141-00-03-069.000, $5, love and affection.
• William H. Ray, Jr. and Vaudrien F. Ray to Summer Olivia Ray, TMS 0046-00-02-013.000, $5, love and affection.
• 10X Property Group, LLC to Keon Boyd, TMS 0123-00-11-060, Limestone Township, $155,000.
• Yolanda Bradley to Aaron Scott Tinsman and Emily Tinsman, TMN 0175-18-07-017.000, $140,000.
• Albert L. Monaco to Derrick P. Locklear and Rose Marie Locklear, TMS 0332-11-07-013.000 and 0332-11-07-012.000, Holly Hill Township, $232.500.
• James H. Lee to S & S Construction Co. LLC, TMS 0181-07-00-016.000 and 0181-07-017.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jackie O. Nettles to Jackie O. Nettles and Justin Lee Nettles, TMS 0156-00-01-012.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Selena Jackson to Robert M. Shuler, Jr., TMS 0287-00-02-010.000, Elloree Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Jane Kenney-Heitman and Richard Heitman by Mark W. Weeks, their Agent, to Gerald L. Prazma and Paige L. Prazma, TMS 0307-00-02-040.000, Elloree Township, $167,900.
• Sanford Investments, LLC to Isaiah Clay Felder, TMS 0174-18-11-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $100,500.
• Ronald H. Malcom, Sr. and Patsy D. Malcom to Bryant A. Williams and Moseley Williams, TMS 0174-09-04-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $174,500.
• Robert George by and through his Attorney in Fact, James R. Rhyne, Jr. to William M. Demers, Sr. and Louise Demers, TMS 0306-00-05-011 and 0306-00-06-001, Elloree Township, $214,000.
• Ellen Manson and Wayne Wilson to William M. Demers, Sr. and Louise Demers, TMS 0306-00-05-018, Town of Santee, $5.
• TLC Land and Development Co., Inc. to Daisha D. Jackson and Lashonda N. Jones, TMN 0065-00-04-006, $3,457.
• Howard Bookard to James Earl Jones and Pamela Britt Jones, TMN 0191-12-05-009.000, $1,500.
• JLH Properties, LLC to Allen Stanley Brown, Sr. and Cynthia A. Brown, TMN 0173-06-04-013, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable considerations.
• Darlene H. Fields to Brandon Lee Chavis, Hebron Township, TMN 0057-00-03-006, $5, plus love and affection.
• James D. Turner, Jr. to Joshua A. Argoe, TMS 100-00-02-025(2000), Union Township, $25,000.
• Eugene Edward Bennett, Jr. to Jessica Hewitt, TMS 0191-13-02-005 and 0191-13-02-006, Town of Branchville, $5,000.
• Dwight L. Corley to R. Keith Dooley and Jordan Corley Lee, as Trustees of the Dwight L. Corley Revocable Trust, dated Jan. 9, 2004, TMN 0159-00-03-002.000, Edisto Township, $5.
• White Bluff, LLC to Latoya Monique White, TMS 0346-05-00-016.000, Vance Township, $14,000.
• Pauline G. Patrick and Larry W. Patrick to John C. McLaurin and Margaret J. Mclaurin, TMN 0286-00-02-024, Cow Castle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Whetsell Farms, LLC to John C. McLaurin and Margaret J. McLaurin, TMN 0286-00-02-026 (a portion), Cow Castle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John C. McLaurin and Margaret J. McLaurin to Whetsell Farms, LLC, TMN 0286-00-02-024, Cow Castle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Corrective Title – Anna C. Stewart to Superior Timber, LLC, TMS 0096-00-02-032, Liberty Township, $522.50.
• Sandford Investments II, LLC to Latonya Denise Johnson and Willie James Johnson, TMN 0140-08-13-002.000, Zion Township, $10,000.
• Alice Blanchard to Alice B. Brothers a life estate with the remainder interest to Annalisa Blanchard and Steven McCray, TMN 0358-15-00-030.000, $5 in hand.
• Richard D. Darnell, as Trustee of the Richard D. Darnell Trust dated Sept. 6, 2014, to Brett A. Hopkins and Tracie L. Hopkins, a portion of TMS 0350-00-04-021.000, $495,000.
• Hardikbhai Dineshbhai Patel to Stephen C. Wimmer, Sr. and Linda L. Wimmer, TMN 0307-09-04-005.000, Town of Santee, $10,000.
• Dineshbhai R. Patel to Stephen C. Wimmer, Sr. and Linda L. Wimmer, TMN 0307-19-04-007.000 and 0307-19-04-006.000, Town of Santee, $20,000.
• Johnnie Earl Fogle to Nell O. Fogle, TPN 0135-00-03-029, $5 in hand.
• Carole Elaine Lutz and Lisa Anne Lutz to Angelo Nino D’Anna, a portion of TMN 0290-00-02-002.000, Providence Township, $30,500.
• D & D Properties, LLC to Whitaker Parkway Storage, LLC, TMN 0173-16-05-004 (a portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• William Albert Liabastre and Jennifer Garrett Liabastre to James Benjamin Pace, III, TMS 0191-07-12-015.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Teddie Floyd and Teresa J. Floyd to Serah A. Violet, TMS 0175-18-07-018.000, $125,000.
• Lory A. Williams to Christopher Williams, TMS 0060-00-05-003, Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.
• Chimera REO 2018-NRI LLC to Greater Columbia Real Estate, LLC, TMN 0191-00-05-002.000, Town of Branchville, $11,200.
