ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, August 11-17, 2021.
• Ontario Alexander Myers to Aubrey Myers, TMS 332-00-02-012, Holly Hill Township, $5,love and affection.
• Willie Carolyn Aiker to Deborah LaRose Brooks,TMN 0151-20-04-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $169,900.
• Michael Sneed And Laura Sneed to Brandon C. Baker,TMS 0324-15-01-011.000, Vance Township, $270,000.
• Andrew Simmons, Ralph Simmons, Linda Glover aka Linder Glover, Benjamin Simmons and Alfreda Simmons to Jeffrey Glover, TMS 0347-12-04-008.000, Town of Eutawville, $5.
• James L. Infinger, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Melissa Woods Bunch to David Lee Harvey and Thomas B. Dunn, TMN 0331-00-03-044.000, Holly Hill Township, $32,500.
• Kumkum Singh to City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-14-10-014 and 0173-14-10-013, City of Orangeburg, $157,500.
• Sylvia A. Watson to Kay Lynne Shenesey, TMP 0302-00-08-002.000, $135,000.
• Santee Ventures, LLC, successor by merger to Center Pointe at Santee, LLC, to Hic Point, LLC, Portion of 307-20-01-002 andd a Portion of 307-20-01-021, Town of Santee, $598,000.
• Richard Vincent Burick, Sr. and Nyla Burick to Alfred Taylor Clarkson, TMS 0291-00-01-007.000, Providence Township, $140,000.
• Brian McDowell Gibbons, individually and as Power of Attorney for Marion Logan Gibbons to Anne R. Irick and Ashley I. Nettles, TMS 0174-17-09-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $150,000.
• Irene Lynette Rose n/k/a Irene Lynette Spires aka Lynette Martin Spires to Yea Chyang Tang, TMS 0191-09-03-001.000, the Town of Branchville, $100,750.
• Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Drake Michael Smoak, TMS 0217-00-03-008, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harold Carroll to Archie H. Carroll, Jr.,TMS 0174-15-004.000 and 0174-05-15-003.000, OrangeTownship, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harold Carroll and Archie H. Carroll, Jr. to 3030 Columbia Road, LLC, TMS 0174-05-15-004.000 (portion of), Orange Township, $5 and othe valuable consideration.
• Kelly Boyd Spires f/k/a Kelly H. Boyd, Evensen Boyd, Jordan Boyd, and Kelly Boyd Spires as Conservator for Thomas Boyd and Kelly Boyd Spires as Conservator for Jonathan Boyd (minor) to Jacob Matthew Vann , TMS 0332-12-01-022.000, Town of Holly Hill, $179,000.
• Donald Adkins to Tonio Johnson, TMS 0183-06-04-009.000, Orange Township, $97,000.
• Lesli B. Darwin to Samuel T. Chesnutt and Sherry R. Chesnutt, TMS 0066-00-02-045.000, $47,500.
• Mary Rebecca Inabinet aka Becky Inabinet to Sarah Rebecca Zeigler, but reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0173-09-17-003, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Curtis Murp to Shawn Hale, TMN 0153-05-04-004.004, $8,000.
• Teddy D. Wolfe and April A. Wolfe to Melissa Joyner. TMN 0191-15-12-004, City of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles Anthony Jamison to Johnny Lee Gadson, TMN 0175-09-01-012, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Larry Stevenson, Jr. to Melvin Pough and Christine Pough, TMS 0140-00-13-010, Zion Township, $17,000.
• ACO Distribution & Warehousing Inc., aka ACO Distribution and Warhousing, Inc. to 225 Woodbine SC, LLC, TMN 0172-12-06-006.000, Orange Township, $750,000.
• James F. Watson and Judy D. Watson to Matthew Charles Kaufmann and Sonya Diane Detournillon, TMN 0324-10-01-014.033, $175,000.
• Rosemary S. Hickman and Wendell R. Hickman to Winston Shell, TMN 0175-09-04-001, $160,000.
• Jack Banks and Jerry Persinger to James S. Bryant, TMS 0257-00-02-003, Bowman Township, $31,500.
• Brigitte Leann Adkins and Jessica Marie Moore to Adrian L. Hoffman and Justin L. Hoffman, TMP 0303-00-05-007.000, Elloree Township, $10,000.
• Bryan W. Fogle, Jr. and Sharon L. G. Fogle to Jose Cruz Olvera, TMS 0152-06-04-003.000, $345,000.
• James & Frances Judy to Trojan Bell, TMP 0317-00-06-024.000, $5 in hand.
• William C. Kelley and JoAnn C. Kelley to James E. Holstein, TMS 0142-15-11-001, Limestone Township, $362,000.
• Magnolia Apartments, LLC to Claflin University, TMN 0173-07-21-002.000, $550,000.
• Jack Scott Butler to Jack Scott Butler and Karen P. Butler, TMS 0237-00-05-008.000, $5.
• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Cristiano Dias, TMS 349-00-04-116 & 349-00-04-13, $55,000.
• Leon Howell and Bonnie Howell to Brand Renee Torence, TMS 0174-18-07-014, City of Orangeburg, $62,500.
• Robert J. Sigler and Donna M. Sigler to Charles Michael Turkal and Sabrina Turkal, TMS 0176-00-08-016, $264,000.
• Caw Caw Land, LLC to Cristiano Dias, Portion of TMS 349-00-04-116, $58,000.
• Joanne L. Vargo as Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Vargo to Randy M. Cusack and Sabrina Cusack, TMS 0358-12-01-017.000, $180,000.
• Manish, Inc to Anatolii Chigai, TMS 0260-00-01-012, Middle Towonship, $125,000.
• Rickey Cain to Ted Alan Beasley and Tammy A. Beasley, to TMS 0361-13-05-002, $72,000.
• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Paragon Development of SC, LLC, TMS 0151-12-04-047.000, $50,000.
• Estate of Edward J. Salles (By Gertrude Salley, Personal Representative) to Paragon Development of SC LLC, TMS 0124-00-01-032.000, 0124-00-01-031.000, 0124-00-01-030.00 and 0124-00-01-029.000, Liberty Township, $22,000.
• Billie L. Still to Charles Anthony Still, TMN 0112-12-03-007.000, $5, love and affection.
• Yvonne Brown to Thomas Jenkins, Darrell Bacon, Michael Yon, Roger Pough, Ricky Gordon, Tony Dash, Michaell Thomas and Ralph Baxter, Trustees of St. Dorcas Baptist Church, TMS 0061-20-10-006.000,Town of North, $3,000.
• Stacy D. Varner and Penny O. Varner to Jimmy L. Weatherford, Jr. and Deloris V. Weatherford, TMS 0350-00-01-055 and 0350-00-01-039, Holly Hill Township, $18,000.
• Queenise Fields n/k/a Queenise F. Bell and Montrell Q. Bell to Queenise Fields n/k/a Queenise F. Bell, TMS 0123-00-11-070, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Omjaydev, LLC to PSM JOD 2, LLC, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• McCoy Rentals, LLC to Rosemary E. Raysor, TMS 0265-00-02-020.000 and 0265-00-02-020.000, $87,500.
• Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Sandra G. Palmer, TMN 0183-00-16-005.000, $215,040.
• Hung N. Nguyen to Cassandra Baltazar and Justus Lee Emery, TMN 0174-07-04-006, $160,000.
• Clifford J. Smith, Sr. to Charlene Pruitt and Danez Andre Dorseey, TMN 0142-09-05-009.000, TMS 0173-13-27-007, Limestone Township, $349,900.
• FNB Corporation to Valdivia Properties, LLC, TMN 0323-06-01-001.000, Town of Santee, $315,000.
• Samuel Goff and Wanda G. Goff f/k/a Wanda Chavis to Christie Christian, TMP 125-09-03-015.000 and 0125-09-03-9015.001, Zion Township, $93,000.
• 1301 Plaza Owner, LLC to Orangeburg County, TMS 0173-13-27-007, $10 in hand.
• Abraham Evans to Charles Govan, TMS 0172-08-03-053.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Frank Wright to Morris Wright, TMS 0331-00-01-020.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James T. Garrick to Briseida Gutierrez Gonzalez and Gabino Gutierrez Linares, 0153-10-04-003, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Geourgianna Mobley McGee as Personal Representative of the Estate of Hinchie Atkinson McGee III and Edgar C. McGee to Freelight Financial LLC, TMN 0173-09-11-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $40,000.
• Shirille Muckenfuss and Timothy Muckenfuss to Rebecca A. Royse and Devin D. Holmes, TMS 0300-00-05-036.000 anr 0300-00-05-036.001, $180,000.
• Margaret Ann Rowland to Laynette Hogg, TMN 0358-05-03-006.000, $219,000.
• John H. Elliott aka Rev. John H. Elliott aka John Elliott and Reginald D. Elliott to Grasshopper Remediation, LLC, TMS 0173-09-26-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.