ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, June 16-29, 2021.
• Benjamin F. Ray and Ruth M. Ray to Stanley Carvin, Portion of TMN 0285-00-02-021.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Benjamin F. Ray and Ruth M. Ray to Amanda Mishop, Portion of TMN 0285-00-02-021`.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Noni Holdings, LLC to George Pough, Jr. TMS 0174-15-02-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Louvanona Simpson aka Louvanonia Simpson to Liberating Lives, Inc.,TMS 0339-00-06-009.000 (Portion of),Town of Holly Hill, $5 in hand.
• E. Ward Avinger,Jr. And Victoria R. Singletary, f/k/a Victoria Rhame Mitchum d/b/a Holly Garden Cemetery to the Holly Hill Cenetery, TMS 0332-16-02-008.000, 0332-16-12-002.000 and 0332-16-02-005.000, Holly Hill Township, $5.
• Roy D. Kyzer, Jr. to Justen Blake McElvaney, TMN 0208-00-01-011 (a portion), $5 and other consideration.
• Kacy’s Design & Decor, LLC to Briana Perry and Rodriques Perry, TMS p/o 0181-60-02-017.000, $17,000.
• Russell A. Blanchard, IV and Jennifer G. Blanchard to Travis Reed and Allison P. Reed, TMS 0142-14-03-002.000, Limestone Township, $240,000.
• S & D Rental Property LLC to Travonna Vernell Guess, TMS 0339-19-01-039, Town of Holly Hill, $90,000.
• Hardi USA, Inc. to jay brahmani thomson LLC, TMN 0140-08-10-008, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Pamela M. Steppe, aka Pamela Martin Steppe, Personal Representative of Estate of Claude Harris Steppe, III, aka C. Harris Steppe, III to Douglas Chad Albergotti and Pataricia Ann Hajek, TMN 0307-00-04-001.000, $16,000.
• Anthony Blake Bolen to Carmen Savannah Griner, Tax Parce; # 0067-06-01-003, Elizabeth Township, $227,700.
• Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae to Deborah Lutz, City of Orangeburg, $69,000.
• Jan L Creech to Bradley N. Creech, TMS 0060-08-21-010.000, Town of North, $5, love and affection.
• Gwendolyn Creech Stroman to Nolan D. Creech, Jr. TMV 0059-00-10-003.000 (partial), Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.
• Todd C. E. McElhone to Thomas J. Fender and Caroline C. McClenny, TMS 0142-20-02-006.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Charles M. Davis and Janis M. Davis to Thomas F. Brant, Jr. and Sharon F. Brant, Jr. and Sharon B. Shealy, TMS 0361-14-01-010.000, $323,000.
• Vincent Santamaria to Sonia D. Santamarie, TMS 0153-05-17-006.000 and 0153-05-17-027.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Richard Curtis Zeigler to Corey Dukes, TMS 0141-00-03-055 and 0141-00-03-065, Zion Township, $68,500.
• South Carolina Public Service Authority to Johnny R. Dixon, TMS 0361-13-03-012.000, $22,000.
• Pamela H. Boland and Ryan F. Boland as Trustees of the PHB Revocalbe Trust u/a dtd 03/19/14 and Ryan F. Boland and Pamela H. Bolan as Trustees of the RFB Revocable Trust u/a dtd 03/19/14 as amended to Paul Bryan Kopacz and Cherri Lynn Kopacz, TMN 0324-11-02-014, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jacqueline Young Montgomery to Jackeya Whitten and Angela M. Russell, TMS 00363-01-00-021, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Sandra H. Platt to Candice M. Caldwell, TMS 0151-12-04-024.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina to Pamela Mazyck, ID No. 0151-12-04-077, $45,000.
• White Bluff, LLC to David Cook, TMN 0358-09-01-018, Eutaw Township, $33,500.
• Kimberly Sanders Shuler to Michae W. Shuler TMS 0307-00-11-001.000, Elloree Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Douglas E. Kessel and Donna J. Kessel to Richard J. Larrymore, TMN 0142-12-02-008.000, $185,000.
• Vera S. Stroman to John B. Stroman, TMN 0358-05-02-011, $5, love and affection.
• Walter Myers,III to Bobbie H. Dill, TMN 246--14-01-005, Cow Castle Township, $6,000.
• Perry Smith to Jefferey Owen Smith, TMN 0343-09-07-006.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Wayne P. West and Mary B. West to Ardene Harley, III and Rebecca C. Harley, TMN 0174-00-06-002, Orange Township, $28,500.
• Janet J. McClure aka Janet Clarice McClure to Michael John McClure and Stephen James McClure, but reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0152-11-14-008, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Kerchia Calloway to Calloway Construction LLC, TMN 0182-18-01-011 (a portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Kathryn D. Wienges f/k/a Kathryn D. Hughes and Thomas H. Dawson, Jr. to Davion L. Petty, TMN 0152-15-13-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Amber J. Maley NKA Amber Kadlowee to Kyera Melvina Smith, TMN 0142-06-06-022.000, Limestone Township, $179,900.
• Todd O. Pool to Todd Orben Pool as Trustee of the Top Revocable Trust dated Aug. 5, 2020, TMS 0134-00-01-0007.000, Edisto Township, $5 and not other consideration.
• Charles I. Brown, Sr. to Roger Brown, Sr.,TMS 0046-00-01-009, Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Beverly H. Jones and Karen Jones Sutcliffe to Karen Jones Sutcliffe, TMS 0156-00-03-047 and 0138-00-07-011.000, Zion Township, $5.
• Sanford Investmens II, LLC to Robert Pinckney, TMN 0140-08-10-015.000, Zion Township, $9,000.
• BK Homes LLC to Gentry Todd Tadwanski, TMS 0332-20-14-08, Holly Hill Township, $110,000.
• BK Homes LLC to Gentry T. Radwanski, TMS 0332-20-14-006, Holly Hill Township, $110,000.
• Caroline H. Williams, Martha Ann Lindsay, Dorothy Gean Holiday Menton, Johnny Holiday, Michael Holiday, Jr., Beverly Holiday, Debbie L. Holiday, Brenda Silene Holiday, Imogene Holiday Conner and Almanda Holiday to Wayne D. Holiday, TMN 0033-00-02-020.000, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.
• Katlyn M. Platt to Joshua V. Platt, TMS 0191-07-04-004.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.
• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Sequioa N. Capers, Portion of TMS 349-00-04-127, $22,000.
• Earl B. HIggins, Jr. to Compass Dyal LLC, TMS 0173-15-15-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $15,000.
• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Tyzesha Shuler, TMN 0172-12-02-013.000, Orange Township, $10,000.
• Bruce A. Clayton to James R. Clayton, TMN 0375-17-05-009.000, Eutaw Township, $35,667.
• Brenda L. Clayton to James R. Clayton, TMN 0375-17-05-009.000, $35,667.
• John G. Schmidt and Lois J. Schmidt to Michael Macpherson and Joan MacPherson, TMS 0324-20-03-011.00, $445,000.
• Teresa Powell to Garris Properties, LLC, TMS 0324-18-01-017 and a portion of 0324-18-01-016, Town of Santee, $50,000.
• Jeanette Martin Funchess to Jospeh Johnson, Orange Township, $5 love and affection.
• May F. Garnett fka May Frances Dash to Luxor Investments LLC, TMN 0187-09-03-005.000,New Hope Township, $45,000.
• Tonya Marie Conway to Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC, TMS 0178-00-04-058, $5,137,67.
• Nathaniel Ravenell, Jr. to Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC, TMS 0349-00-04-131.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Nathaniel Ravenell, Jr., TMS 0349-00-04-116;000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James Westly Garvin to Stephanie Hutto Gleaton, TMS 0034-00-02-019, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Theresa A. Mathis to Roy Veronee and Karin Veronee, TMS 0332-16-06-016.000, Town of Holly Hill, $48,750 and no other valuable consideration.
• Robert E. Moody to The Geraldson Company, LLC and Ventus Properties, LLC, TMS 0181-14-08-001.000, Orange Township, $16,500.
• Marcella G. Jackson to Elizabeth Imogene Burgess and Jeffrey Ralph Burgess, TMN 0155-07-02-007.000, Zion Township, $60,000.
• Charles Firth to DuJuan Ravenell, TMN 0287-00-02-040.000, $4,000.
• Sophie Davenport, Russell Brown, Jr., and Rodney Brown to Dorothy S. Brown, ½ undivided interest, TMS 0144-00-01-098.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and consideration.
• Margie James aka Margie Hampton to Dorothy S. Brown, TMS 0144-00-01-098.000, ⅜ undivided interest, Limestone Township, $5, love and consideration.
• Dorothy S. Brown and Frances B. Harris aka Francis B. Harris paid by Dorothy S. Brown, grantee, to R. Bruce Furtick, TMS 0144-00-41-098.000, Limestone Township, $41,000.
• Cattle Creek to Cattle Creek Plantation, LLC, TMS 0229-00-01-001.000, Branchville Township, $695,000.
• Charles E. Williams and Demetra B. Williams to Willie Glover and Carrtina Glover, TMS 0142-10-06-010.000, Limestone Township, $385,000.Brittany
• Corrective - Ernest M. Brantley and Linda K. Brantley to Brittany Chante Brantley and Ashley Deanna Miller, TMP 0304-00-01-016.000, Elloree Township, $5 and love and affection.
• John H. Summers and Kathleen H. Summers to Hollow Bridge Holdings, LLC, TMS 0303-00-11-008.000, $29,900.
• Dana W. Brown and Kerry C. Brown to Keith Eadie and Dawn Eadie, TMS 0343-16-00-015, Vance Township, $325,000.
• Robert T. Roquemore to Valerie T. Morris, TMS 0324-10-01-014, $175,000.
• Irick Family Properties, LLC to Andrew H. Shuler and Amanda D. Shuler, TMS 0329-00-02-024.000 and 0329-00-02-053.000, Vance Township; $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gertrude Salley in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward Jones Salley aka Edward J. Salley to Marilyn P. Brant, TMN 0124-00-01-013.000, Liberty Township, $7,200.
• Vallentine Cotton Company, LLC to New Root Farm, LLC, TMS 0109-00-05-006 and 0109-00-05-002, Union Township, $5 and otther valuable consideration.
• William D. Workman, IV, Marlene R. Workman, Walter J. Cummings and Roxane R. Cummings to Vallentine Cotton Company, LLC, TMS 0102-20-07-001, Town of Cope, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Samantha M. Lancaster to Derek Jay Lancaster and Samantha Marie Lancaster, TMS 045-00-017.000, Hebron Township, $5.
• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Audrey Latavia Simon, TMN 0140-08-11-020.000, Zion Township, $7,000.
• CMH Homes, Inc. to Jermaine Boatwright, TMN 0012-00-07-005, Goodland Township, $167,589.
• Paragon Development of SC, LLC to MaddieFr Designs LTD, Portion of TMS 0181-12-09-002.000, $20,000.
• OMNI Holdings, LLC to Red Clay Real Estate Group, LLC, TMN 0151-19-08-001, $10, USD and other good and valuable consideration.
• Martha M. Sligh to Kenneth James Griffith, TMS 0068-00-00-039.000, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Baldevbhai Patel and Bhagwati B. Patel to Ankit Patel, TMS 0152-06-02-006.000, Limestone Township, $5.
• Georgia B. Helms to William Scott Garris and Nichole B. Garris, TMN 0324-14-01-002, $110,000.
• Valerie Louise Holmstrom to Braxton B. Wannamaker, Sr., Limestone Township, TMS 0150-07-00-001 and 0150-12-01-002, Orange Township, $45,000.
• Mark Allen Stevenson to Connor Harrell and Fabiola Harrell, TMN 0174-05-05-013.00, $228,000.
• Jerry G. Coffey and Geraldine P. Coffey to Stephanie Summerson Hall, TMN 0332-20-10-004.000,Town of Holly Hill, $180,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Mayurbhai Patel and Shetalbahen M. Patel, TMS 0181-09-00-018.000, $218,500.
• Guri S. Sandhu, Trustee of the Guri S. Sandhu Living Trust dated 3/6/2018, to Paige J. Waymer, TMN 0152-16-11-002, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ellouise Henderson to Raymond Hillieard, TMS 0309-00-02-060, Providence Township, $5 in consideration of love and affection to the grantee.
• Edith Blaton Sumner to Breann Nicole Peplinski, TMS 0362-00-03-139.000, $18,000.
• Janet Weeks as Personal Representative of the Estate of Faye G. Shuler to Kavitha Kannan Rathinam and Satishkumar Balram Raja, TMN 0174-07-04-010.000, Orange Township, $160,000.
• Gary James Whetsel to Larry E. Cann, TMS 0349-00-03-011.000, $27,000.
• Brandon Lukens to Martin J. Parham and Silviane M. Parham, TMS 0152-11-08-004.000, Orange Township, $275,000.
• Eric L. Jefferson to Tonya Denise Benjamin, TMS 0176-00-07-973, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Susan N. Salley and Anna Louise S. Inabinet to Crepe Myrtle Village LLC, TMS 0172-07-02-016.000, 0172-11-02-01-001 and 0172-11-01-017, $130,000.
• Susan N. Salley to Crepe Myrtle Village, LLC, TMS 0172-12-11-01-002.000, $100,000.
• Alonzo D. Middleton to Luella Y. MItchell, TMS 0182-13-08-011.00, $5 in hand.
• Stanley Ihekweazu to Olando Maurice Joyner, TMN 174-13-14-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $160,000.
• Yvonne Felder to Lashanna Felder and Wanetia Dickerson, TMN 0123-00-05-002 (9963402), Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina LLC to Sharon F. Hampton, TMS 0151-12-04-064.000, $305,000.
• Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Charles P. Thompson, Jr. aka Charles P. Thompson, III, Trustee of the Charles P. Thompson, Jr. Revocable Trust dated June 30, 2011, TMS 0149-00-03-001.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Estate of Rhonda D. Mosley to Yvonne Thomas, TMN 0143-08-02-006.000, $87,000.
• David M. Odom to Joselyn Padilla, TMS 0062-11-07-022.000, $119,000.
• Anthony Burgess and Georgia Burgess to Leon Williams, TMS 0153-05-16-002, Zion Township, $12,000.
• Donnie L. Davis to Kenneth D. Davis, TMS 0153-10-03-003.000, Zion Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Richard Jamison to Kadeejah Perry, TMN A portion of 0074-00-02-014.000, Willow Township, $6,000.
• Sandra Jeffords aka Sandra L. Jeffords aka Sandra Parler Jeffords to Edward Cornelius Lee, III, TMN 0150-06-00-001, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elizabeth E. Hammond as Personal Representative of the Estate of Loretta R. Vanliew, and as Personal Representative of the Estate to Thomas Joseph Vanliew to Patricia Rolynn Stone, TMN 0324-15-03-048, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.