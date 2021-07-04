ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Charles P. Thompson, Jr. aka Charles P. Thompson, III, Trustee of the Charles P. Thompson, Jr. Revocable Trust dated June 30, 2011, TMS 0149-00-03-001.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Elizabeth E. Hammond as Personal Representative of the Estate of Loretta R. Vanliew, and as Personal Representative of the Estate to Thomas Joseph Vanliew to Patricia Rolynn Stone, TMN 0324-15-03-048, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.