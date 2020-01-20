The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020
• Virginia Schaefer and Alexander Schaefer to Tammy Boisvert and Roland D. Boisvert, TMS 0332-11-05-008.000, Town of Holly Hill, $220,000.
• Beverley B. Stroman and Beverley B. Stroman, Trustee of the Robert Bert Stroman Discretionary Needs Trust to Diana L. Holmes, TMS 0142-15-02-015.000, Limestone Township, $159,000.
• Joseph Donald Blount to Andrew Franklin Blount, TMS 0361-14-07-007.000, Eutaw Township, $1,000.
• Doris F. Godley to James Robert Godley, TMS 0329-00-03-012, Elloree Township, $54,000.
• Jose I. Contreras to Joma Properties, LLC, TMN 0024-00-08-003.000, $5.
• Brenda W. Middleton to Sandie Washington, TMS 0270-00-02-005.000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Angie Polite and Richard Polite to Northland Property Development, LLC, TMN 0282-08-02-008.000 and 0282-08-02-008.001, $5, in lieu of foreclosure and forgiveness of debt and no other consideration.
• Patten Seed Company to Super Land Holdings, LLC, TMS 0235-00-03-011, Middle Township; 0216-00-06-004.000; 0216-00-06-002.000; 0236-00-05-014; $10.
• Patten Seed Company to Supersod Real Property Holdings, LLC, TMS 0235-00-05-002.000, Middle Township; 0216-00-02-014.000; 0234-00-02-001.000, 0234-00-03-008.000, 0235-00-04-004.000, 0234-00-04-016.000, 0243-00-06-001.000, 0243-00-06-002.000, 0244-00-01-002.000 and 0244-00-02-001.000, Middle Township, $10.
• Patten Seed Company to Supersod Real Property Holdings, LLC, TMS 0217-00-02-002.000 and 0243-00-01-017.000, 0235-00-03-012, 0235-00-05-015, and 0259-00-04-038.000, Middle Township, $10.
• Oaky Springs Estates Development Company, LLC to Kareem A. Abbabdussalam, TMS 0011-00-02-005 (Portion of), $51,240.
• Jason Jordan, Lamont Jordan, Jennifer J. Demspey, Barbara M. Burgess, Sandra M. Denny and Marie M. Bracanovich, TMS 0358-06-03-025.000, $5 and valuable consideration.
• James J. Cribb and Christine Dominick to Jesse J. Fant, TMS 0152-07-03-04.000, City of Orangeburg, $215,000.
• Irvin R. Holly and Vonda L. Holly to James Namiotko, TMN 0346-07-06-005.000, $300,000.
• George W. Jones and Vertell Jones to CJS Opportunities Rental Solutions, LLC, TMN 0186-17-02-006, New Hope Township, $115,000.
• Evelyn L. McKenzie, by and through her Attorney in Fact, Doris F. Murray, to Katie Bruhl, TMS 0347-08-17-004.000, Town of Eutawville, $50,000.
• U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust to GCSG Investments, LTD, TMS 0084-00-02-017.000 and 0084-00-02-017.001, Liberty Township, $32,150.
• Frankie Lee Blue to Precious Clemons, Tax Parcel Number 0007-00-00-055, P/O, Goodland Township, Love and Affection.
• Azhar Bahrainwala to Ghar Investments LLC, APN 0173-07-03-068.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Betty P. Chaplin by her attorney in fact William P. Chaplin to Kimberley Grandberry, TMS 0173-09-03-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $44,000.
• Tri-State Investors, Inc. to Mark Douglas Mentock and Darcey Ellen Mentock, TMS 0371-00-05-054.000, $7,500.
• Cynthia South-Ott to Christopher A. Finch, Harold A. Snider and Charlotte E. Snider, TMN 0286-05-08-001.000, Town of Elloree, $156,000.
• Krut Corporation to Sara Patel, LLC, TMN 0332-16-14-006.000, $555,000 as part of an IRC 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchange.
• Julie L. Dean aka Julia L. Dean to Robin D. Hutson and David Wayne Hutson, TMS 0174-14-06-003.000, $49,000.
• Ramsay K. Hawkins to James A. Allford, TMN 0123-00-04-021, Limestone Township, $212,000.
• Huley Newton to Josephine R. Newton, Sunset Necole Newton-Demark, Shawneequa Newton and Stacey Ann Newton, TMN 0339-10-02-003.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Blackleaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Victoria Thompson, TMN 0111-00-08-029.000, Zion Township, $149,000.
• James Stephen McAlhany, Trustee of the Glenn E. McAlhany and Lois R. McAlhany Revocable Trust to Debra M. Pyron, James Stephen McAlhany and Ann McAlhany Belser, TMS 0197-00-02-004.000 and 0197-00-03-027.000, Branchville Trust, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Debra M. Pyron and Ann McAlhany Belser to James Stephen McAlhany, TMS 0197-00-02-004.000 and 0197-00-03-027.000, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James Stephen McAlhany to James Stephen McAlhany, Trustee of the James Stephen McAlhany Revocable Trust and Mary Gayle S. McAlhany, Trustee of the Mary Gayle S. McAlhany Revocable Trust, TMS 0197-00-02-004.000 and 0197-00-03-027.000,, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James O. Bozard, formerly known as Woodrow O. Bozard to Evelyn Ann B. Link, Julie Faith B. Briden and Aimee Brooke Seaton, TMN 0206-00-05-005, $5, love and affection.
• Chestnut EQ R6, LLC to Roger W. Pousson and Daniele Sheeran, TMN 0233-00-04-024.000, Bowman Township, $19,000 in hand.
• Northeastern Corridor of Orangeburg Community Development Corporation to New American Corporation, TMS 0173-13-07-003.000, 0173-13-07-001.000,0173-13-07-004.000, 0173-05-11-005, City of Orangeburg, $5 and Assumption of Mortgage.
• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Shalimar Properties, LLC, TMN 0270-00-05-007.000, $26,001.
• Elaine Hollis to Doris B. Redd, TMS 0152-07-09-021.000, City of Orangeburg, $139,000.
• Woody Brandyburg to Ayisha Gadson, TMN 0172-10-08-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Britton D. Moorer to Randall Zane Clardy and Holly Dun Clardy, Portion of TMS 0319-00-03-068, $12,500.
• Michael Taliaferro and Karen Taliaferro to Dwight Paul Mirmow, TMN 0324-15-05-018, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Bobby H. Williams to Donna Faye Williams, TMN 0191-10-11-006.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.
• Donna Fay Williams to Bobby H. Williams, TMN 0191-10-11-002.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.
• Beverly A. Inabinette to Sinclair C. Ugboaja and Mary O. Ajogbor, TMS 0058-10-02-001.000, $40,000.
• Joshua Jennings to Blackleaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, TMS 0127-00-07-006, $1.
• Deborah O. Estes to Diane Bair N/K/A Diane Bair Clark, TMS 0172-11-04-001.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Dessie Mae Davis to Blondell Myers, TMS 0045-00-06-018.000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.
• DeLaura Stokes and Albert Stokes to Virginia D. Hughes, TMN 0152-12-21-011, City of Orangeburg, $88,000.
• Bernice Ford to Brandy F. Ryant, TMS 0129-00-04-041.000, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
• W. Dwight Zeigler, Jr. to Carl V. Zeigler, TMS 0263-00-01-032.00, Elloree Township, $15,000.
• Carl V. Zeigler to Patricia M. Zeigler and Patrick L. Zeigler, TMS 0263-00-01-032.000, Elloree Township, $10, love and affection
• James K. Sanders to Rebecca S. Ruby, TMS 0098-00-01-081.000 and 0098-00-01-081.001, $65,000.
• Lisa Etcherbarren, Successor Trustee of the Andrew A. Etchebarren Revocable Trust to Richard G. Williams and Dana Carson Williams, TMN 0324-16-02-022.000, Vance Township $425,000.
