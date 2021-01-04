ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Nov. 3-Nov. 30
• Mary K. Waymer to Christopher R. Pearson, TMN 0182-05-04-001.000, $15,000.
• David Louis Brown to Blu J Agency, LLC, TMN 0173-15-12-016.000, $3,750.
• Noelle Davis to Blu J. Agency, LLC, TMN 0173-15-12-016.000, $3,750.
• Diane Brown to Blu J. Agency, LLC, TMN 0173-15-12-016.000, $3,750.
• Patricia Pairol to Blu J. Agency, LLC, TMN 0173-15-12-016.000, $3,750.
• Shomari D. Davis to Mary Wright, TMN0362-00-02-089.000 (portion of), Eutaw Township, $225,000.
• Kimberly Dash to Courtney Harris and Janis Ford, TMN 0125-05-07-001.000, Liberty Township, $65,000.
• Ditech Financial LLC to Joseph Godlove and Rebecca Godlove, TMN 0065-00-04-026.000, $92,000.
• Zoe D. Siegel to Karin Welcher, TMS 0307-20-05-011.000, Vance Township, $99,000.
• Metts Family, LLC to Laquisha Miller, TMS 0173-20-15-011.00, TMS 0173-20-15-003.000, Orange Township, $11,500.
• Michael Rutledge Mack to Harold Davis, Pegge Ann Davis, Wilbert Jerome Davis, Leonard Davis and Patrick Sheldon Davis, TMS 0339-00-05-023.000 and 0339-00-05-009.000, $3,073.83.
• Gwendolyn Calhoun Beard to Terrian Owens and Loretta M. Owens, TMN 0152-16-13-011, $150,000.
• Retirement Farm, LLC to Melvin H.Dantzler, TMS 0358-00-00-005.000 (portion of) Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Meadows Apartments to TMS Holdings, LLC, TMS 0338-06-01-015.000, $1,375,000.
• Anna Mae Weathers to Lawrence Stevens, TMS 0246-14-04-003, Bowman Township, $125,500.
• Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC to John Dunchof and Stacy Dunchof, TMS 0307-00-05-022.000, $195,000.
• Paragon Development of LLC to C. Daniel Development LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-12-09-004.000, Orange Township, $15,500.
• Catherine McClellan, reserving to herself a life estate, to Arthur L. McClellan and Kenneth V. McClellan, TMN 0246-00-06-06-006.000, $5, love and affection.
• Catherine McClelland to Arthur L. McClellan and Kenneth V. McClellan, TMN 0232-00-04-004.000 and 0246-19-33-001.000, $5, love and affection.
• Charles Pendarvis, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Wallace Pendarvis, to Louis Morales, TMS 0145-00-03-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Deborah K. Housden to Janice Lehman, TMS 0324-14-02-001.000, $208,000.
• Kiesha Rivers to Johnny Rivers, TMS 0173-13-16-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Johnny Rivers to Kiesha Rivers, TMS 0174-15-07-003.000, $5, love and affection.
• DeLaura Stokes and LaTonya Stokes to Brian Lavar Bellamy, TMN 0189-00-02-001, $28,000.
• Gordon R. Weigle and Ginger B. Weigle to Joshua T. Nexsen and Kathryn S. Nexsen, TMN 0152-06-05-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harshal Patel to Shawn Turner, TMS 0142-10-04-013, $174,000.
• Thomas A. Crosby to Thomas Dillon Crosby, TMN 0103-00-02-054, $5, love and affection.
• Thomas A. Crosby and Kathy S. Crosby to Thomas Dillon Crosby, TMN 0103-00-02-054, $5, love and affection.
• Thomas A. Crosby and Kathy S. Crosby to Thomas Dillon Crosby, TMN 0103-00-02-007, $5, love and affection.
• John Robert Dantzler to Anthony Thomas Parker and Sharon Elizabeth Parker, TMS 0234- 00-01-013, $290,000.
• Retirement Farm, LLC to Allen Lee Fortner, TMS 0358-00-00-005.000, (Portion of), Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joan Gera aka Joan R. Gera to Steven Roger Bragg, TMS 0346-07-06-017.000, Vance Township, $385,000.
• Joel L. Swindle and Jean M. Swindle to Paul Sprouse and Teresa Sprouse, TMS 0332-07-03-001.000, $287,500.
• Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC to Mark J. Fournier Sr. and Lisa-Marie Pinkes, TMS 0308-00-04-026.000, $34,900.
• Glen Davis and Russell Davis and Mark Davis and Jim Bennett AKA James A. Bennett and Emily B. Wise to Dalton R. Durham and Mandi E. Durham, TMS 0012-14-09-003.000, Town of Springfield, $68,000.
• Evergreen Mortgage Notes, LLC to Ryan E. Berger, TMS 0209-00-08-004.000, $94,000.
• James T. Judy and Frances Judy to Warren Davis and Kevin Davis, TMS 0302-00-01-003.000, $19,500.
• Wendell Herndon to John W. Carter, TMS 0164-00-03-008, $60,000.
• Kristen J. Davis to Mitchell Nelson and Kaitlyn Nelson, TMS 0086-00-02-044, Elizabeth Township, $112,900.
• Jacquelyn S. Gooding to Kevin A. Kubiak, TMS 0375-17-03-007.000, $370,000.
• BlackLeaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Louis Antonio Martinez Rivera, III, TMN 0142-12-09-002.000, $190,000.
• Robert L. Winquest, Jr. and Peggy L. Winquest to Amy L. Atkinson, TMN 0361-13-06-009.000, $5, love and affection.
•Bobby L. Wood, Sr. to Bobby L. Wood, Jr., TMN 0155-07-03-008.000, Zion Township, $5.