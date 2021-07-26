ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 13-19, 2021.
• Jesse L. Reed to Margaret D. Glover, TMS 0182-15-01-008.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Frances Dam to Theodore Brown and Alfred Brown, TMN 0324-17-06-006.000, Vance Township, $95,000.
• Bertha Pearson to Anthony Adams and Tawanna Jackon, TMN 0349-00-01-015.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Jerry William High to Theresa Jefferson,TMS 0363-00-01-008.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Kadeem Brown to Allison M. Mack, TMN 0152-08-05-003.000, $95,500.
• George B. Altman and Lisa S. Altman to Juan Carlos Ventura Cervantes and Rocio Doroteo Gaspar, TMN 0112-00-07-015.000, Liberty Township, $50,000.
• S & D Rental Property LLC to Claude Irvin McCurry, TMS 0332-16-10-005, Town of Holly Hill, $130,000.
• M. C.. Colvin, Jr. as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred J.Colvin to Pine Tree Management, LLC, TMN 0332-15-01-001, Town of Holly Hill, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mattie W. Ford to Sheila A. Ford, TMN 0012-14-01-013, $5, love and affection.
• Salley C. Johnson to James Elliott Dominick, TMN 0142-14-01-014, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Salley C. Johnson to Helen Salley Rickenbaker and James E. Dominick, TMN 0142-18-00-001 and 0142-18-00-007, $5, love and affection.
• Aaron Lee Nelson to David Lamond Jones, TMS 0112-00-07-0167-000, $20,000.
• Johnnie M. Baker to Michele Baker and Leslie Kennerly, TMS 0100-00-02-006.000, Willow Township, $5, love and affection for my children.
• C. Pinckney Mitchum to Rashmin B. Patel, TMS 0332-16-02-004, Holly Hill Township, $14,200.
• Cathy J. Jackson to John Ott and John Ott, Jr., TMN 0156-00-03-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $167,900.
• Perry Lenwood Murray, Jr., Bruce Arthur Pate Murray, Donna Claire Early aka Donna Early Jackson and Cheryl Ann Murray to Roy C. Walter, TMS 0343-10-10-003, Vance Township, $65,000.
• Eddie Rivers and Carrie Mae Rivers to Tocha Washington, TMN 0129-00-05-004.000, Union Township, $5,000.
• Clarence Goodwin to Vanessa R. Gant and Courtney L. White, TMS 0321-00-02-060, $16,000.
• Jean H. Preveaux to Dennis P. Fogle and Deneena M. Fogle, TMS 0139-14-07-003.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Doris H. King and Lillian R. Hutto as Personal Representatives of the Estate of James Walter Hutto to Lawrence M. Landron and Catherine D. Landron, TMS 0332-07-05-001, Holly Hill Township, $407,500.
• Almeter Simpson and Geraldine Harris and Wanda Robinson and Shelly Brookings/aka Shelly Brooking and Darlene Brookings and Kenny Brookings and Cynthia Speed and Robert M. Speed and Eric B. Speed and Yolanda Anthony to Veronica Becote and Gregory Bennett, TMS 0182-09-04-001, Orange Township, $35,000.
• Lovonta Brown aka Lovanta Brown to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., TMS 0180-00-04-031.000, $5 and cancellation of mortgage.
• Anne B. Gasper to Sidney Evering, II and Wendee Evering, TMN 0152-12-02-005.000, Orange Township, $400,000.
• Nell Steedly Fogle, Paula Fogle Walling and Jarol Jeffrey Fogle to Tonya F. Quattlebaum, TMS 0183-00-10-035.000, Orange Township, $7,000.
• Erin L. Padgett to Lugena Marshall, TMS 0173-06-04-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• South Carolina Public Service Authority to Bryan Charles Perkins & Sonja L. Perkins, TMN 0345-19-04-011.000, $160,000.
• Jeffrey Brian Smith to Melissa Zorn, TMS 0191-09-05-001, Town of Branchville, $85,000.
• Lisa C. Van Riper and Rose C. Griffin to Gale Denice Ballard and Leroy Ballard, JtWROS, Tax Parcel 0012-11-10-003.000, Town of Springfield, $48,000.
• Lisa C. Van Riper and Rose C. Griffin to Gale Denice Ballard and Leroy Ballard, JtWROS, Tax Parcel # Portion of 0012-11-10-003.00, $6,000.
• Betty D. Cummings and Cynthia C. Gilmore to Cynthia C. Gilmore, Algina G. Washington and Denzel A Gilmore, TNM 0318-00-02-048.000, 0318-00-02-017.000 & 0318-00-02-018.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection and creation of a joint tenancy.
• Edisto Land Sales to Jonathan T. Castelloe, TMN 0112-16-02-028.000, $38,250.
• James H. Boyd, Jr., Personal Representative of Estate of Alice Elizabeth Boyd to M&K Real, LLC, Tax Parcel No. 0324-16-01-002.000, Town of Santee, $225,000.
• Cathy J. Bacot and Brenda R.Brewer to Wendy Craven and Samantha Bacot, TMS 0188-00-03-041.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Top Diamond Realty, Inc. to Nneka K. Waddell, TMS 0150-12-01-0041, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lawrence Gramling and John Gramling to Jack Scott Butler, TMS 0237-00-05-006.000, $5.
• Alonzo D. Middleton and Glenda Middleton to VH & SH, LLC, TMS 0174-18-02-037.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Landrec, Inc. to JPM Holdings, LLC, TMS 0236-00-05-009.000 and 0236-00-05-010.000, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• George Polk to Jerry Preston Tyler and Sharon H. Tyler, TMN 0327-09-00-026.000, Vance Township, $300,000.
• Bruce D. Hollar and Christine C. Hollar to Florida Building Company and Professional Services, Inc.,TMS 0173-17-33-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $140,000.
• Marjorie D. Dantzler to Uge M. Dantzler II and Jeffrey L. Dantzler, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0215-00-05-006, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Tony Fox, Paul Fox and Bobby Fox to Theresa F. Gilyard, TMN 0174-15-01-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary A. Kiett and Almeta Keitt to Jasmine S. Samuel, TMN 0286-10-08-001.000, Elloree Township, $92,200.
• Kimberely Thomas to Fredrick W. Valentine, Jr. and Stephanie A. Valentine, TMS 0301-00-03-153.000, $269,000.
• Sylvia Ketcherside Dantzler to Kimberly A. Thompson, TMS 0286-05-02-009.000, Elloree Township, $12,000.
• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Trester D. Huggins and Freddie C. Hamilton, TMN 0143-12-01-035.000, $10,000.
• Thomas Green and Michelle Green to Jasmine Alexandria Gilliard and Debra Wright, TMS 0142-16-04-002, Limestone Township, $184,900.