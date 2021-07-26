ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Lisa C. Van Riper and Rose C. Griffin to Gale Denice Ballard and Leroy Ballard, JtWROS, Tax Parcel 0012-11-10-003.000, Town of Springfield, $48,000.

• Lisa C. Van Riper and Rose C. Griffin to Gale Denice Ballard and Leroy Ballard, JtWROS, Tax Parcel # Portion of 0012-11-10-003.00, $6,000.

• Betty D. Cummings and Cynthia C. Gilmore to Cynthia C. Gilmore, Algina G. Washington and Denzel A Gilmore, TNM 0318-00-02-048.000, 0318-00-02-017.000 & 0318-00-02-018.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection and creation of a joint tenancy.

• Edisto Land Sales to Jonathan T. Castelloe, TMN 0112-16-02-028.000, $38,250.

• James H. Boyd, Jr., Personal Representative of Estate of Alice Elizabeth Boyd to M&K Real, LLC, Tax Parcel No. 0324-16-01-002.000, Town of Santee, $225,000.

• Cathy J. Bacot and Brenda R.Brewer to Wendy Craven and Samantha Bacot, TMS 0188-00-03-041.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Top Diamond Realty, Inc. to Nneka K. Waddell, TMS 0150-12-01-0041, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lawrence Gramling and John Gramling to Jack Scott Butler, TMS 0237-00-05-006.000, $5.