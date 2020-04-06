ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, March 24 to April 2.
• Antonio Brown and Tamela T. Brown to Tonia Lynette Livings, TMN 0155-07-05-005.000, Zion Township, $66,500.
• Benjamin C. Jeffords to Carol Arant and Shane Anthony Wiles, TMN 0287-00-02-023, $114,000.
• Jordan Gunnells and Caroline Gunnells to Britton Whetsell, TMS 0275-00-01-006 (portion), $5.
• Grace K. McAlhany to Sublett A. McAlhany, Jr., TMN 198-00-01-00-018, 196-00-01-001.000, 0198-00-01-019.000, 0198-00-03.009, 0198-00-03-008, 0224-00-03-031 and 0197-03-028.000, Branchville Township, $5 true consideration.
• Grace K. McAlhany to Sublett A. McAlhany, Jr. TMN 0225-00-02-014, Branchville Township, $5, true consideration.
• Grace K. McAlhany to Sublett A. McAlhany, III, TMN 0193-00-00-002, Branchville Township, $5 true consideration.
• Carol V. Hutto to William H. Mixon, III and Sandra Mixon, TMS 0132-00-02-031, Edisto Township, $179,500.
• G & R Holding, LLC to Concrete Supply Co., LLC, TMN 0208-00-05-006.000, Orange Township, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Elizabeth B. Smith aka Elizabeth Bair Walker and Renee B. Wingard to Margaret F. Bair, TMN 0056-00-03-001, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.
• Margaret F. Bair to Elizabeth Bair Walker and upon her death to Kyle Ernest Smith and Eric Lee Smith, TMN 0056-00-003-001, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.
• Mary S. Rose to Natalie R. Ferguson, TMS 0152-07-02-006, $5 in hand.
• Jeffrey Deaton to John Deaton and Georgie Deaton, TMS 0303-00-01-038 and 0303-00-01-037, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John Hayne Culler, Sr. to John H. Culler, Jr., TMS 0144-00-01-069, Limestone Township, $110,000.
• Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0015-39-01-083, $10 and no other valuable consideration.
• Michael Evan Powell to Nathaniel Larkin and Jennie Larkin, TMN 0142-09-02-024, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Idell Iona Bloome to Jamel Jerome Dash, Town of Woodford, TMN 0062-06-03-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Abdullah M. Khan and Azeem Unissa Khan to Dennis Jones, TMS 0175-13-08-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gretchen Pool to Todd O. Pool, TMS 0130-00-05-034, 0134-00-01-007, 0134-00-01-043.000 and 0129-00-05-029, Edisto Township, $10 and no other valuable consideration.
• Joan L. Buckheister to John Kirk Wathen, TMS 0066-00-02-031.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 in hand.
• Joan L. Buckheister to John Kirk Wathen, TMS 0136-00-02-001.000, Town of North, $5 in hand.
• Sylvia W. Cherry aka Sylvia Watts Cherry to Roy C. Zeigler and Susan A. Zeigler, TMN 0138-00-03-048, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Corrective Deed – William Curtis Campbell, Trustee of the Katherine Still Campbell Revocable Trust Under Agreement Dated November 12, 2007, to William Curtis Campbell and Michael Ransom Campbell, TMN 0152-15-03-007 and 0152-11-04-034, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Dessi G. Morales to Laquisha Miller, TMS 0173-17-17-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $22,000.
• 21st Mortgage Corporation to Branden Lee Gross, TMS 0071-00-03-024.000 and 0071-00-03-024.000, Willow Township, $99,000.
• James T. Lemaster and Douglas Jane Lemaster to Delaris J. Georgs, Jr. and Brenda K. George, TMS 0024-00-08-012.000 and 0024-00-08-002.000, Hebron Township, $269,000.
• TLC Land and Development Co., Inc. to Daisha D. Jackson and Lashonda N. Jones, TMN 0065-00-04-006, $3,457.
• Sammy T. Lee, Jr. and Farah B. Lee to Coren Clemons and Donald Harley, TMS 0112-00-07-036.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Roy C. Zeigler and Susan A. Zeigler to Kasey Allen Purvis and Brandy Edwards, TMN 0111-00-15-119, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Alma Jean Bradley, by and through my attorney in fact, Randy L. Bradley to Randy L. Bradley, TMN 0350-00-04-043.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Isaac O. Karikari to IK Investments, LLC, TMN 0173-10-16-016, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
