ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Joan L. Buckheister to John Kirk Wathen, TMS 0136-00-02-001.000, Town of North, $5 in hand.

• Sylvia W. Cherry aka Sylvia Watts Cherry to Roy C. Zeigler and Susan A. Zeigler, TMN 0138-00-03-048, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Corrective Deed – William Curtis Campbell, Trustee of the Katherine Still Campbell Revocable Trust Under Agreement Dated November 12, 2007, to William Curtis Campbell and Michael Ransom Campbell, TMN 0152-15-03-007 and 0152-11-04-034, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Dessi G. Morales to Laquisha Miller, TMS 0173-17-17-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $22,000.

• 21st Mortgage Corporation to Branden Lee Gross, TMS 0071-00-03-024.000 and 0071-00-03-024.000, Willow Township, $99,000.

• James T. Lemaster and Douglas Jane Lemaster to Delaris J. Georgs, Jr. and Brenda K. George, TMS 0024-00-08-012.000 and 0024-00-08-002.000, Hebron Township, $269,000.

• TLC Land and Development Co., Inc. to Daisha D. Jackson and Lashonda N. Jones, TMN 0065-00-04-006, $3,457.

• Sammy T. Lee, Jr. and Farah B. Lee to Coren Clemons and Donald Harley, TMS 0112-00-07-036.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.