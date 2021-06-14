ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, June 2-9, 2021.
• Hikari U.S.A., Inc. to Contrina K. Mack and Adam Mack, Sr., TMS 01252-07-06-009.000, City of Orangeburg.
• Iris Pervin and Asaduzzaman Pavel to Shellie M. Frederick, TMS 0151-08-05-003.000, Orange Township, $239,000.
• N V Rental, LLC to David A. Covill and Andriee M. Covill, TMN 0324-15-03-059, Vance Township, $269,900,
• Chandra S. Singh to Marsha J. Myers, TMS 0174-13-05-005, City of Orangeburg, $115,000.
• Rachel E. Becka, representative of the Estate of Christine Bishop, to Archaic, LLC, TMN 0286-05-18-003.000, Town of Elloree, $112,000.
• Kenneth Edward White to Alice Linton, TMS 0339-00-01-003, Township of Holly Hill, $380,000.
• Dorothy Walling aka Dorothy Walling Garrick aka Dorothy M. Garrick to Michelle Stokes Cakley, TMS 0173-05-01-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $58,000.
• Elizabeth Mosley and Nicole Simpson to David Whaley, Sr.,TMS 0202-00-01-001.000, New Hope Township, love and affection.
• High Cotton Land Sales, LLC to William Jeffery Henegar and Genevieve Ann Reynolds, TMS 0087-00-02-005.000, $125,000.
• Weigson Campos Dacosta and Crysthianne Fidelis Nunes Cunha to Leslie Everett and Elizabeth Everett, TMS 0338-00-02-046, Holly Hill Township, $150,000.
• William O. Veno and Candace /C. Veno to EAS Homes of Santee, LLC, TMS 0307-19-04-003.000, Town of Santee, $18,500.
• Quality Lube, L.L.C. to Wolfe and Wolfe, LLC, TMN 0174-17-05-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lawrence Gibson to Rosa Lee Jones, TMS 0155-07-03-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary Alice Salley by her Attorney in Fact Carolyn S. Polite to Latoya Elaine Charley and Clyde Demetrius Johnson, II, TMS 0123-00-11-054, Limestone Township, $5.
• Linda D. Lee to Dysha Thompson, TMS 0123-00-11-032.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lawton Guy Inabinet to Harry Clinton Graves, III,TMS 0120-00-03-001, Limestone Township, $45,000.
• Richard Bush, Sr. to Jamie B. Dantzler,TMP 0290-00-04-006.000, Providence Township, $5.
• Cristal Bush And Brittany B. Sweatman to Jamie B. Dantzler, TMP 0290-00-04-006.000, Providence Township, $5.
• P & H Properties of SC to Norris Family Investments, LLC, TMN 0333-00-08-03.000, $1,400,000.
• Mollie Marie Zeigler fka Mollie Marie Berry to Demetric Greene, TMN 0175-18-05-001.000, $110,000.
• Robert Bethea,III to Dillon X. Bethea, TMS 0182-06-09-022.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• James A. Alford to Jessica J. Eggleston and Phillip D. Eggleston, TMN 0123-00-04-021.000, LImestone Township, $245,000.
• Ronald J. Heddle and Ronald J. Heddle as Personal Representative of the Estate of Sharon C. Heddle AKA Sharon Covington to Francis P. Lasala and Mary B. Lasala, TMS 0307-19-03-007.000, Elloree Township, $340,000.
• Rebecca A. Burrows n/k/a Rebecca B. Priest to Samantha Sue Williams, TMN 0286-05-09-003.000, Town of Elloree, $73,000.
• Jerry D. Antley to Jerry D. Antley and Doris H. Antley, $5, TMN 0134-00-01-020 and 0134-00-01-056, Edisto Township, love and affection.
• Faye J. Goodwin to Pierre M. Mercure and Josetta Mercure, TMS 0115-00-08-004.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Zachary S. Shafer to Melissa H. Castelloe, Liberty Township, $4,000.
• Leatrice Jamison to Micheal Gordon, TMS 0061-19-02-027.000, Elizabeth Township, $5,000.
• Tyrone Gordon to Micheal Gordon, TMS 0061-19-02-027.000, Elizabeth Township, $5000.
• Hirleen Mack and Carol Bryant to Toriano Butler and Lashonad Bent, TMS 0233-00-03-002.000, $18,000.
• Helen Mack-Douglas to Donte Goodwine and Jeronia Goodwin, TMS 0289-00-05-021.000, $12,000.
• Natasha Lee Byrd to Linda C. Buchanan, TMN 0324-20-14-014.000, Vance Township, $62,000.
• Cheryl H. Stringer and Karen L. Hanna to Jennifer Stringer Obi, Elizabeth Stringer Fischer and Angela H. Stringer, TMN 0346-07-02-004.000, $5, love and affection.
• The Enterprise Bank of South Carolina to Carolyn L. Brittonm TMS 0324-19-04-033, Vance Township, $49,500.
• Barney Houser to Miaaka Johnson, Portion TMS 0182-17-03-006.000, $1,000.
• Anthony C. Williams in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward Franklin Anderson to Nikka Darby, TMN 0282-11-07-003.000, $10,000.
• Charles N. Bowers and Brenda B. Bowers to Franklin Richard Fanning, JR., TMN 0082-00-01-050.000 and 0082-00-01-051.000, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
• Charles J. Sancinito, Jr. to Olen L. Grant, TMS 0307-00-05-017, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Larry Luke Dyches and Daniel Lonnie Dyches to Melvin R. Smith and Kimberly K. Smith, TMN 0102-15-01-002, Town of Cope, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Donna C. Mose to AEI ASAJR, LLC, TMN 0151-15-01-006.036, City of Orangeburg, $74,000.
• H. Frank Dickson to Gregory Allen Fanning, Jr. and Megan Althea Laura Dickson, TMS 0190-20-01-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Genon Rana Snelling n/k.a Genon R. Jester to Ephraim White and Janet White, TMS 0181-14-09-020.000, Orange Township, $56,000.
• Tina Panteleon a/k/a Tina Pantaleon to Suresh B. Patel and Ushaben G. Patel, TMN 0143-19-03-005.000, Limestone Township, $120,000.
• Barbara Cohn, George Cohn and Jimmy Moon Enterprises, LLC to Richard N. Morris, TMN 0361-13-05-021.000, $25,000.
• Hutch & Hutch Properties, LLC to HH Golf Club, LLC, TMS 0338-00-02-034 and 0338-00-02-019, Holly Hill Township, $615,000.
• Georgetta Kennedy to Herbert L. Edwards, Portion of TMS 0254-00-02-071, $4,500.
• Earl L. Whalen and Jon S. Whalen and Gloria Kempson and Harry C. Whalen to REITactical, LLC, TMN 0175-13-02-009.000, $125,000.
• Donald Bull and Judy Sanders-Bull to Devon Disorda,TMS 0265-00-02-033.000, Elloree Township, $484,990.
• Karen Taliaferro and Michael Taliaferro to Carolyn Rogerson and Jerry Rogerson, TMS 0324-15-05-023, Vance Township, $255,000.
• William Craig Cook to Word of Hope Outreach Ministries, TMS 0173-17-27-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Priscilla Stroman Wesley aka Priscilla STroman, Gary STroman aka Gregory Stroman aka Garry Stroman, Richard Stroman and Alexander Stroman aka Azand Stroman to Ardelia A. Seabrook, Reginald Seabrook and Michael McClain, Jr.,TMS 0173-20-11-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• David Gooden to Cypress Cove Properties, LLC, TMS Part of 0181-20-04-002.000, $21,000.
• Eva M. Summers to Jimmie Fogle, TMN 0173-13-05-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $667.
• Harry Hallman to Jimmie Fogle, TMN 0173-13-05-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $1333.
• Richard L. Stroman to Mark C. Smoak, TMN 0136-00-02-015, Portion of 0136-00-02-012 and 0136-00-02-010, Edisto Township, $7,000.
• Parler Tract, Inc. to Annette M. Aiken, TMN 0301-00-03-109 & 0301-00-03-107, $8,500.
• Danielle Collins fka Danielle LaForest, Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy Patten to Philip Andrew Boswell and Glenda Jean Boswell, TMN 0307-20-04-016.000, Vance Township, $140,000.
• Patricia A. Wright to All Star Homes SC, LLC TMS 0181-12-05-011.000, $10,000.
• Greymorr Real Estate LLC to Cindy Reed, TMS 0199-00-01-004.000, $84,000.
• Lone Star BBQ, LLC to Rachel Henderson and Harmon Henderson, TMN 0307-00-02-077 and 0307-00-02-058, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• JJ&J Enterprise, LLC to Myron MIddleton, TMN 0357-09-01-013.000, Eutawville Township, $20,000.
• Shelton Sistrunk and Rachel Sistrunk to Myron Middleton, $TMN 0357-09-01-031.000, $20,000.
• LaCole Pressley to Sharon Jennings, TMN 0172-10-07-001, City of Orangeburg, $105,000.
• Melissa D. Zorn to William Brandon Zorn, TMS 0134-00-01-060, Edisto Township, $5.
• William B. Gray to David Beller and Debra M. Durrell, TMS 0153-05-02-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• John Cody Burns to Theresa A. Walters, TMN 0054-05-06-003,000 and 0054-05-06-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.