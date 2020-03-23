ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, March 12-18.
• Dirt Daubers, LLC to Super Land Holdings, LLC, TMN 0323-05-01-003, 0324-18-03-005 and 0323-05-01-014, Elloree Township, TMN 0323-05-02-001, 0323-06-03-001, 0323-11-01-005, 0323-06-003, 0323-11-01-007, Vance Township, $10 in hand.
• Rosa Lee Hamptoton aka Rosa Lee Rowe to Kevin L. Rowe, TMS 0185-00-00-017.000, Town of Rowesville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Wilbert Spencer Davis to Akeem Bamberg, TMS 0155-07-08-027.000, Zion Township, $123,500.
• C. Daniel Development LLC to Jerrell A. Lee and Naiesha K. Lee, TMS 0181-10-02-004.000, $145,000.
• Dan E. Fogle, Jr., Jennifer Johnson Clark and Dennis P. Fogle to Lakeya McDaniel, TMS 0172-10-02-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $89,000.
• Billy Ray Strickland, Jr. and Michael Lee Strickland to Debra H. Martin, TMS 0357-07-03-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Georganne B. Byrd and Murray A. Barroody, Jr., to Robert Mitchell Phillips, TMN 0142-20-02-007, Limestone Township, $141,999.
• Randall A. Shumpert to L. Jannette Yon, NKA Janette Yon Shumpert, Tax Parcel Number 0020-00-02-006.000, love and affection.
• Terrence James to Malinda James Tax Parcel Number 0006-00-04-022.000, love and consideration.
• Daisy Covington, by her Attorney-in-Fact Marilyn C. Perez, to Alberto R. Perez and Marilyn C. Perez, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Dennis L. Bolin to Michael Casey, TMS 0060-11-03-006.000, Town of North, $5, love and affection.
• Richard J. Eckhardt and Iris Gale Eckhardt to Cody Milhouse,TMS 0061-20-04-001.000, Town of North, $85,000.
• Piedmont Companies, Inc to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-09-00-004.000, $32,000.
• Patricia P. Ashford and Bobby Ashford to Eddie Perry, TMS 0065-00-03-028 (portion of), $5, love and affection.
• Sara Sikkelee to Cameron Ag Products, LLC, TMS 0324-10-01-014.035, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ike M. Kittrell and Christie D. Kittrell to Gail L. Coughlin, TMN 0111-00-15-069.000, Zion Township, $159,900.
• George E. Pack, Jr. to Michelle Lynn Bradley, TMN 0175-13-08-004, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Timothy C. Brown to Sibble Brooks, TMN 0039-00-03-015, Rock Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Billy Ray Williams aka Billy R. Williams by his Attorney-in-Fact Faye S. Williams to Phillip B. Williams, TMN 0036-00-07-004.000 (portion), Hebron Township, $57,500.
• Billy Ray Williams aka Billy R. Williams by his Attorney-in-Fact Faye S. Williams to Donald R. Williams, Hebron Township, $5 and partition of real estate.
• Lynnel G. Fogle fka Lynnel G. Pender to Patty A. Warner and Eddie C. Evans, TMN 0012-14-06-008.000, Town of Springfield, $30.000.
• Patty A. Warner and Eddie C. Evans to Chelsea Marie Mosher, TMN 0012-14-06-009, Town of Springfield, $79,900.
• George H. Corley and Sandra B. Corley to Sabrina C. Valentine, TMN 0140-00-11-005 and 0153-09-06-002, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Alice Hutto to Taneisha J. Richardson, TMN 0152-07-09-001, City of Orangeburg, $211,500.
• White Bluff, LLC to Areole Blanding and Evan Blanding, TMS 0358-13-01-008.000, $5,900.
• Joshua A. Bacot, Mary Bacot Smith and Judy Boyd, Trustee of the Special Needs Trust for James O. Bacot to James L. Boyd, TMS 0332-16-05-014, Town of Holly Hill, $52,500.
• Frank Hurdle to John Russell Porter, TMS 0082-00-01-041.000, $26,000.
• Fernelephe Ancrum to Leroy Robinson, TMN 0116-00-04-022.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Jonathan D. Sikes, Jr. and Casey Woodall Sikes to Sammie Whisenhunt, Jr. and Angelia Whisenhunt, TMS 0199-00-02-017, Branchville Township, $26,500.
• Roy R. Lindsey and Carol Ann Lindsey to Roy S. Lindsey and Sandi R. Lindsay, TMS 0072-00-01-024.000, Willow Township $5, love and affection.
• Louise W. Livingston to Sandi R. Lindsey, TMS 0059-00-050.000, Hebron Township, 0059-00-06-084.000 and 0059-00-04-005.000, $5, love and affection.
• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wyatt Riddle, Tax Parcel Number 0025-00-03-011.000, Goodland Township, $135,000.
• Wayne E. and Lydia F. Lackey to Rae Lynn Littlejohn, Tax Parcel Number 0012-10-02-001.000, Town of Springfield, love and affection.
• Kimberly Johnson, Ebony Johnson, Annie R. Johnson, Marie Richardson aka Elsa Marie J. Adams, Earl L. Johnson, Rowena Alexander aka Amy Rowena J. Alexander, and Richard F. Johnson to Claflin University, TMS 0173-11-01-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Curtis Scott, Glenda D. Scott, Kenneth W. Scott and Michael B. Scott to Deborah Scott, TMS 0210-00-02-048.000, Orange Township, $10 in hand.
• Deborah Scott to Minnie Lou H. Scott, TMS 0210-00-02-048.000, Orange Township, $10 in hand.
• Irene Kelly, Executrix of the Estate of Eliza C. Kearse to David J. Salley and Stephanie L. Salley, TMN 0310-00-08-002.000, $17,000.
• Edisto Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Roselyn Thomas, TMN 0174-16-01-044, Orange Township, $91,000.
• Brenda Hood aka Brenda H. Hood and June Bunch aka June H. Bunch to Rodney K. Hooker, TMS 0343-10-02-001, $220,000.
• Margaret A. Frye to Sheri F. Garrick and Shay F. Weed, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0151-05-07-002, $5, love and affection.
• John Edmond Dukes to Susan Withrow and Charles Halsey, Jr., TMS 0191-11-13-015.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles W. Underwood and Camilla K. Underwood to Blackwater Equities, LLC, TMN 0173-17-12-014, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Barbara K. Brewer to Beulah Refuge Tabernacle, TMN 0180-00-02-014, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Minnie B. Funchess fka Minnie Byrd Jones to Leonard P. Jones, TMN 0182-13-08-014, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elizabeth B. Smith aka Elizabeth Bair Walker and Renee B. Wingard to Margaret F. Bair, TMN 0056-00-03-001, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.
• Margaret F. Bair to Elizabeth Bair Walker for and during her natural life and then upon her death to Kyle Ernest Smith and Eric Lee Smith, TMN 0056-00-03-001, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.
• George R. Dean to the City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-14-04-008 and 0173-14-04-013, Orange Township, $350,000.
• Barbara Mavins, Jeffrey Baker, Donald Tyrone Baker and Joe Kent Baker to Bernard Baker, TMS 0177- 00-05-028, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Sybil Lawrence, FKA Sybil S. Dukes to Kevin C. Dukes, TMN 0125-09-01-008, $5 and other considerations.
• George Johnson to Gertrude O. Robinson, TMS 0173-09-01-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $125,000.
• Otis Dewitt Livingston to Adam Lucas Livingston, TMS 0044-00-06-002 (portion) Hebron Township, $41,700.
• Otis Dewitt Livingston to H. Heyward Livingston, TMS 0059-00-08-006 (portion), Hebron Township, $5 and an exchange of property.
• H. Heyward Livingston to Otis Dewitt Livingston, TMS 0059-00-08-006 (portion), Hebron Township, $6,070 and an exchange of property.
• Otis Dewitt Livingston to H. Heyward Livingston, Jr., TMS 0059-00-08-002, Hebron Township, $4,115.
• H. Heyward Livingston to Otis Dewitt Livingston, TMS 0044-00-02-011 (portion), Hebron Township, $5 and exchange of property.
• Otis Dewitt Livingston to H. Heyward Livingston, Jr., TMS 0044-00-02-011 (portion), Hebron Township, $7,605.
• Otis Dewitt Livingston to H. Heyward Livingston, Jr., TMS 0044-00-02-011 (portion), Hebron Township, $5 and exchange of property.