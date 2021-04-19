ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Bret Steele as Personal Representative for the Estate of Betty Jean Owen to Carroll Roseberry and Dinah Roseberry, TMN 0097-00-01-084, $61,000.

• Gerald L. Culler as Trustee of the Gerald L. Culler Living Trust dated July 9, 2018 and Gerald L. Culler Attorney in Fact for Junelle C. Felkel, Jeanette C. Gardner, Willis C. Culler, Jr., Emily C. Weinberger, Willis C. Culler, III and Sandra C. Zemp and Albert C. Watson, Jr, to Thomas Green and Michelle Green, TMN 0143-20-04-011 (a portion) and 0143-20-04-016 (a portion ), $40,000.