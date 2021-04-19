ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, March 21 to April 14, 2021.
• Howard L. Johnson to Charles Johnson, TMN 0291-02-05-004.000, Town of Elloree, $5, love and affection.
• Priscilla Wilson to Patrick N. Cooper and Karolyn P. Cooper, TMN 0122-00-03-018, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Alan J. Bryant to Alan J. Bryant and Jeffifer Moore Bryant, TMN 0234-00-04-033 (Middle Township,) and 0234-00-04-035, $5, love and affection.
• Larry R. Lovern in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Shirley Rutland Lovern to Priscillia Ann Green, TMN 0173-19-12-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $25,000.
• Marilyn E. Dukes, Thomas E. Estes, James L. Estes, Linda H. Jernigan and T.B. Hughes, Jr. a/k/a Therolds B. Hughes, Jr., to Rachel Lee Van Hulle, TMS 0173-06-04-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Willie W. Murphy and Laura D. Murphy to Mark Schultz and Nancy A. Schultz, TMS 0151-16-07-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Marion E. Wingard, Jr. to Eddie Dunning, TMN 0286-05-12-010.000, Town of Elloree, $223,000.
• Ruby Jane Hoover to Russell Matthew Mixon, TMN 0045-00-09-001.000, Hebron Township, $15,000.
• James C. Gilmore and Martha W. Gilmore to Arleatha Shavon Clark, TMN 0113-12-12-006.000, $3,000.
• Harshal Patel to Cody D. Martin, TMS 0122-00-14-006, $161,000.
• Richard Jamison to Tracy Jamison, TMN 0074-00-02-014.000, $5, love and affection.
• Robinson Group of SC to Kadejah Lashay Johnson, TMS 0173-09-09-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $197,000.
• R. Keith Dooley and Jordan C. Lee, Co-Trustees of the Dwight L. Corley Revocable Trust to Kregg B. Corley, Trustee of the Kregg B. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust, TMN 0224-00-02-006.000 and 0224-00-02-002.000, $5.
• R. Keith Dooley and Jordan C. Lee, Co-Trustees of the Dwight L. Corley Revocable Trust to Jordan B. Corley and Rod K. Dooley, Co-Trustees of the Chadd L. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust, TMS 0225-00-02-028.000, 0225-00-02-029.000, 0198-00-02-009.000, 0134-00-01-01-003.000 and 0012-00-07-004.000, $5.
• Rena M. Bowman to Britney Denise Croskey, TMN 0183-00-10-081.000, $19,000.
• Joseph N. Wingard, III as Trustee of the Carol Sue Edwards Testamentary Trust to Joseph N. Wingard, III, Josh H. Wingard and Lori C. Wingard, TMN 0083-00-02-010, $5 and dissolution of the Trust.
• Joseph N. Wingard, III, Josh H. Wingard and Lori C. Wingard to LJT Properties, LLC, TMN 0083-00-02-010, $5 and for an interest in a LLC.
• MaddieFR Designs, LTD to Latoya Rivers, TMS 0181-17-09-014.000, $160,900.
• Steven J. O’Connell and Kristin Nicole Holseberg O’Connell to Derek C. Dilworth, TMS 0375-00-00-007.000, $560,000.
• Robert E. Syfrett, Jr. and Peggy Syfrett to Nancy E. Faz, TMN 0154-11-05-010, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lizzie Nelson to Wanda Cassandra Keitt, TMN 0152-17-07-005.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Brantley E. Evans III and Crystal M. Evans to Kela E. Thomas, Benita E. Lefft and Valerie E. Harrison, TMN 0181-14-01-007, Orangeburg Township, $24,000.
• Sue W. Shuler to Jasper W. Shuler and Susan S. Shuler to Jasper W. Shuler and Susan S. Shuler, TMS 0290-00-03-004.000, 0299-00-01-073.000, 0290-00-03-003.000, Providence Township, $5, love and affection.
• Roger Hayden Smith to James A. Rast, TMP 0246-00-01-028.000 (portion of), Bowman Township, $5 and no other consideration.
• Fogle Family Real Estate, LLC and John Andrew Fogle, as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Anthony Fogle, Jr. aka John A. Fogle aka John A. Fogle, II to John Perry, TMS 0048-00-05-013, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Julieanne Pearson Leary, Elizabeth Robeson and Lee Douglas Pearson to Janice Jones, TMN 0151-12-09-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $209,900.
• Patricia A. Ellison to Dallas C. Bradford and Lorene Ford Bradford, TMP 0307-20-04-007.000, Vance Township, $66,673.13.
• Carrie Mae Blackwell to Hurricane Construction,Inc., TMN 0143-10-00-004 (portion of), $30,000.
• Dahl C. Shuler to Shea T. Burnette, TMN 0324-19-04-032.000, Vance Township, $65,000.
• David J. Anderson to Guo Guo Yon, TMS 0151-15-01-028.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• JEBBCO, LLC to Elwin C. Harrison and Yong Harrison, TMS 0324-20-08-001.000, Vance Township, $5.
• Johnnie Mae Summers to Thelma L. Brown and William Brown, TMS 0181-12-06-019.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harris Benjamin Davis, Jr. to Edisto Habitat for Humanity ,Inc., TMN 0142-18-00-002, Limestone township, $5.
• Wenni S. Joyner f/k/a Wenni S.Chang to Constance E. Polite, TMN 0143-16-02-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Shannon Dixon Nimmons f/ka Shanna Dixon to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMN 0151-09-02-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Martha Ann Cucci, Alison Whetstone Geer, Tammy Lee Ray, Ernest Leland Rinehart, Jr. and Sandra R. Whitener to Michael T. Brockway and Kathleen M. Fulkert, TMN 0062-00-05-002 and 0062-00-05-003, Town of Woodford, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Brandon Bozard and Candace Bozard to Scott K. Hupp and Jennifer M. Hupp, TMN 0143-00-03-001.000, $209,000.
• Melissa S. Summers and Suzanne S. Robinson to Shuler Pond Properties, LLC, TMN 0303-00-01-045, 0303-00-01-109 and 0303-00-01-110, $5.
• Lois B. Williamson Bishop and Nancy Jo Williamson Walling to John David Hernandez and Lilla A. Bearden, TMN 0103-00-02-053, Union Township, $75,000.
• Paragon Development of SC, LCC to Andrew D. Glover, Jr., TMS 0151-20-03-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $180,000.
• Mary Catherine B. McWaters and Vernon H. Bell, Jr. to Jessa Investments LLC, TMS 0332-20-04-002, Town of Holly Hill, $500,000.
• Henry V. Nowicki aka Henry Nowicki and Ingrid C. Nowicki aka Ingrid Carol Nowicki to Robert C. Lutes and Judy M. Lutes, TMS 0361-14-02-002.000, $59,684.49.
• Sheffield Medical, LLC to Oaks Nursing Home Real Estate, LLC, TMN 0170-00-02-013.000, $10 and other consideration.
• The Methodist Oaks to Hawthorne Land Holdings, LLC, TMN 0170-00-02-002;000, 0170-00-02-008.000, 0170-00-02-001.001, 0170-00-02-003.000 and 0171-00-07-002.000, $10 and other consideration.
• Hawthorne Land Holdings,LLC to Oaks on the Edisto, LLC, Portion of TMS 0170-00-02-002.000, $10 and other consideration.
• Hawthorne Land Holdings, LLC to Aldersgate Real Estate, LLC, TMS Portion of 0170-00-02-001.000, $10 and no other consideration.
• Timothy A. Clancy to Meinhart Lagies, TMS 0324-10-01-012024, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sandra Mickens Shaw, Personal Representative of the Estate of Brenda Kay Mickens Brown to Wille E. Blocker, City of Orangeburg, TMS 0181-14-06-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Donna S. James to Daniel A. Rhame and Carl C. Sweatman, TMS 0356-16-05-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Daryen E. Amaker to Albert LeMorris Lester, Marsha Lester, Marion Amaker,Jr. Nehemiah Amaker, Annie P. Amaker aka Annie P. Childers, Elvia Amaker, Ethel B. Boyd Saint Clair Amaker and Wyzenna Jackson, TMS 0116-00-01-056.000 and 0166-00-01-008, Limestone Township, $6,066.91.
• Mary T. Fields to Barbara Denis Shy, TMS 0123-00-11-101.000, $10, love and affection.
• Annie Mae Pennington fka Annie Mae Padgett fka Annie Mae Johnson, to James B. Berry, Jr. and Mitzi H. Berry, TMS 0191-11-016.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• J. Leonard Sanford to Jimmie Eugene Adams and Brinda Ann Crawford, TMN 0140-08-12-007.000, Orange Township, $39,000.
• Mark S. Held and Kathleen S. Held to Michael D. Tillison, Jr. and Lisa E. Tillison, TMP 0324-15-03-030.000, Vance Township, $181,000.
• Carol J. Krisulevicz to Cathleen Raab and Lindsey Raab Jeff Raab, TMN 0060-12-001.000, Town of North, $28,000.
• Charles L. Sanford as Personal Representative of the Estate of Leonard A. Sanford to Catherine Birkheimer and Leo Birkheimer, TMN 0140-00-11-013, Zion Township, $70,000.
• Sonya S. Connor, Individually and as Trustee of The Connor Family Trust, UTD 6/18/2009, to Robert C. McQuillan, TMN 0324-17-07-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Santee Old Number 6 2019, LLC to SBX Santee, LLC, TMS 0324-17-02-005, Vance Township, $10 in hand.
• Catch the Vision International to Claflin University, TMS 0173-13-24-018.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Isaac E. Bennett to Isaac E. Bennett and Mary Lou M. Bennett, TMS 0175-09-02-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elaine J. Hebrard to Miranda Blue, TMN 0019-00-05-023.000, 0019-00-05-001.000, 0019-00-05-002.000,0019-00-05-003.000 0019-00-05-003.000 and 0019-00-05-004.000, Goodland Township, $9,000.
• William Purvis to Daryn Purvis, TMN 0173-20-13-001.000, $5, 0173-20-13-018.000 and 0173-20-13-017.000, love and affection.
• HYC Charleston LLC to Leslie Maria Bratton,TMN 0130-00-08-005.000, Edisto Township, $34,900.
• Kathryn D. Davis to Lyle W. Davis and Keri R. Davis, TMS 0234-00-04-001, $5 due consideration.
• Percy Macon to Jerrica F. Sweat, TMN 0338-00-01-039.000, $5,000.
• Alfonso Fernandez and May Fernandez to Diego A. Taveira Nunes De Oliveira and Tamara L. Ferreira Lacerda, TMS 0349-00-04-0148.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 in hand.
• Olanrewaju John to Donte R. Ryant, TMN 0152-07-03-021, City of Orangeburg, $168,000.
• R. Marsh Stark, Jr. and Jennifer A. Stark to Crystal Sharpton, TMN 0142-02-03-006, Limestone Township, $199,900.
• Gage M. Mizzell to Michael S. McElvaney, TMN 0208-00-04-007, $100,000.
• Ronald L. Payne to Savannah Payne, TMPN 0321-00-01-147.000, $5, love and affection.
• Tri-State Investors, Inc. to CDP Eutawville LLC, 0371-00-05-059.000 and 0371-00-05-060.000, $149,000.
• Ajoy G. Chakrabarti as Trustee of the Ajoy G. Chakrabarti Trust under Agreement dated October 26, 2010, to Ronnie Fields, TMN 0172-07-02.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of 0181-09-00-004.000, $68,500.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC,TMS P/O0142-12-06-032.000, $32,000.
• Capella, LLC to Marcellous Wright, TMS 0173-05-13-005, City of Orangeburg, $32,000.
• James Alan Irick and Tina Bowen Irick to Detron Mack, TMN 0152-20-04-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $7,000.
• Indy Car Dingo, LLC to Jai Shri Gajanana, LLC, TMN 0173-14-15-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• T. Dayle Bolen to Micah Brown, TMN 0173-20-02-002, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary C. Bradford to Brenda R. Moore, TMN 0124-00-01-003, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion of 0142-12-06-051.000, $32,000.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion of 0142-12-06-032.000, $32,000.
• The Lot Store to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion of 0142-12-06-032.000, $32,000.
• Angie Gilyard to Brenda Gilyard Banton, TMN 0221-00-02-049.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.
• Caroline Sharpe aka Caroline Sharpe Gunnells and Jordan Gunnells aka Jordan M. Gunnells to William T. Talley and Jade E. Davis, TMS 0246-19-23-006.000 and 0246-19-23-007.000,Town of Bowman, $215,000.
• Margarida C. Andre to Manuel Andre, TMS 0115-00-08-035.000, 0173-06-23-007.000 and 0112-00-07-037.000, $5.
• Jennie M.McAlhany as Personal Representative of the Estate of Julius L. May to Jose Florencio Rojas Tellez, TMS 0172-16-04-001.000,Orange Township, $50,000.
• Khushi Investments, LLC to Roy Veronee and Karin Veronee, Portion of TMS 0332-16-06.013, Town of Holly Hill,$60,000.
• Harold Carroll to Paragon Development of SC, LLC, TMS P/O 0174-10-03-039.000, $45,000.
• Linda Kordikakavand to Kayla Owens, TMN 0151-09-03-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Paragon Development of SC, LLC to C. Daniel Development, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-12-09-007.000, Orange Township, $17,500.
• Whisper PSS, LLC to John P. Evans, TMS 0235-00-01-023, City of Orangeburg, $10 in hand.
• Apex Mortgage Corp. to Cheryl Brown and Kim McLaughlin-Shaw, TMN 0174-10-05-016.000, $50,000.
• Mark A. Pendergrast, Sr. and Notayah Pendergrast to Donald Thomas Robinson, TMN 0308-11-01-003.000, $30,000.
• Thomas James, Jr. and Voncellia to Buleah Thomas and Shacoby Moneka Polite, TMN 0071-00-02-054.000, Willow Township, $7,600.
• Cecil Knotts to Shanika A. Pough, TMN 0060-11-04-01nTheresa Caton2.000, $1,100.
• Ernestine Singleton, aka Earnestine Singleton aka Ernestine Perry to Reginald L. Youman, Earnestine Singleton, Katrina L. Youmans and Latoya S. Singleton, TMN 0048-00-06-022.000, Willow Township, $1, love and affection.
• Augustus Riley to Karey L. Poinsette, TMS 0182-09-06-001.000, Orange Township, $34,000.
• David E. Braxton, Trustee of the Edward J. Braxton Revocable Trust dated Feb. 16, 2015 to CASA/Family Systems, TMS 0173-17-05-010 and 0173-17-04-001, City of Orangeburg, $300,000.
• Demond Taige Adams to Loretta Johnson and Annie Richardson, TMS 0019-00-05-008, Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Earl L. Segrest, Jr. to James F. Biggs, Jr., Portion of TMS 0180-19-01-006.000, (Portion of), Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sid KIrkendahl to Clint Taylor Kirkendahl, reserving to himself a life estate, TMN 0174-17-14-001.000, $5.
• Corrective Deed - Barbara K. Brewer to Beulah Day of Pentecost, TMS 0180-00-02-014, Orange Township, $5.
• Forge Trust Company, formerly IRA Services Trust Company CFBO Thomas J. Hanagan IRA 253625 to Dinah O. Middleton, TMS 0362-00-0-0133.000, $176,000.
• Roger W. Pousson and Daniele Sheeran to Donato Beltran Crisanto, TMS 0233-00-04-024.000, Bowman Township, $30,000.
• George W. Jones and Vertell Jones to Quentin Lamar Jones, reserving to themselves a life estate, TMN 0123-00-09-004, $5, love and affection.
• Steven Motyka to Steven Motykan and Tiffany Motyka, TMN 0324-15-05-024.000, $5.
• Dwight L. Stewart, Jr. and Mark D. Stewart to Telma N. Davis-Glover, TMN 0124-00-03-005 and 0124-00-03-008, Zion Township, $4,000.
• SFR3 LLC, to Karen De Ette Jackson, TMN 0173-09-21-007.000, $96,000.
• JG LLC to Cornelius Furtick, TMN 0112-00-01-075, Liberty Township, $5.
• Carrie F. Thompson to George A. Thomas, Queen Ester Davis, Nathan Thompson, Lambert A. Thompson, Eaunita Sutton, Sharon Holbrook, reserving a life estate to Carrie F. Thompson, TMP 0308-14-01-011.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Kirby Brown & Sons to Shree Shiv Omkrupa, LLC, TMN 0012-15-08-004, Town or Springfield, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Chad F. Crane and Paige P. Crane to Justin J. Vanbogart and Shauna M. Vanbogart, TMS 0332-11-08-002, Town of Holly Hill, $415,000.
• Donna Kaye H. Yakshaw to Fast & Fair Today, LLC, TMS 0152-08-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $62,500.
• Corrective - Joel Newman to Ronald J. Newman, TMS 0059-00-02-029.000 and 0059-00-02-034.000, $5, love and affection.
• Rashmin Patel to Carter Construction, Inc., TMS 0332-16-06-015, Town of Holly Hill, $25,000.
• Khushi Investments, LLC to Carter Construction, Inc., TMS 0332-16-06-013, Town of Holly Hill, $25,000.
• Khushi Investments, LLC to Carter, Investments, Inc., TMS 0332-16-06-014, Town of Holly Hill, $20,000.
• White Bluff, LLC to Esther Howe and Virgil Daniel Howe, TMN 0245-00-05-011.000, $11,000.
• Juliet M. Floyd to Annette Caesar, TMN 0182-09-15-007, Orange Township, $5.
• Kedralyn L. Folk to Albert Diphillip, TMS 0115-00-05-018.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Orangeburg HIghway 601 2019, LLC to SB Orangeburg, LLC, TMS 0180-13-02-012.000, $10 in hand.
• Marion F. Moore to Martha W. Lackey and E. Shelton Lackey, TMS 0151-20-05-023, City of Orangeburg, $34,750.
• Tiffany B. Stokes to Greg Gruber and Natalie Gruber, TMS 0250-00-02-009, Cow Castle Township, $4,500.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0142-16-01-052.000 and 0142-16-01-010.000, $128,000.
• Davin Craig Lail to The Atkinson Property Group, LLC, TMS 0282-08-02-003, $50,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Frederick L. Washington, Jr. Allison N. Washington, TMS 0181-09-00-021.000, $223,500.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion of 142-12-06-0.051.000, $32,000.
• George R. Brooks and Dixie C. Brookes to Andrea B. Lantz and George R. Brooks, Jr., reserving unto themselves a life estate, TMN 0151-08-03-003, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Sherry M. Rutland, Michele M. Davis and Teresa M. Huffstetler to T. Dayle Bolen, TMN 0125-06-04-002 (a portion), Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John J. Sharperson to Tiffany Chantell Summers, TMS 0153-13-02-019, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Willie N. Ross to John Clay Simmons, TMS 0231-00-02-054.000, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Thomas Green and Thomas C. Green to Edisto Federal Credit Union, TMN 0288-00-03-001, $5 in hand.
• Edisto Federal Credit Union to Clara Jennie Foye to Clara Jennie Foye, TMN 0288-00-03-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Donnie Larimore to Susan Spear, TMN 0108-00-02-004.000, Union Township, $32,500.
• Forthright Properties, LLC to Jessica Holeman and Richard Liebowitz, TMS 0154-11-03-005.000 and 0154-00-04-055.000, $39,900.
• Martha Anne J. Axson and Tammy Sue Sensow to LaGuardia D. Jamison, TMS 0060-11-02-039.000 and 0060-07-07-006.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• George J. Weatherford to Sylvia Lynn Elenbark and Naiomi Ann LaVerne West, TMN 0343-11-02-001.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and not other consideration.
• Richard E. Gillispie to Evan A. Stahl, TMS 0307-19-04-023, $24,900.
• Tim Murphy to Anne S. Wallace, TMS 0907-00-05-011, Liberty Township, $50,000.
• Babette Kwintek, James Robert Fickling and Paula Yeager to Rodney C. Zimmerman and Cathy L. Zimmerman, TMS 0152-0709-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $75,000.
• Aaron Taste to Darian Washington, TMN 0362-00-02-020.000 (P), Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Aaron Taste to Adreana Middleton, TMN 0362-00-02-020.000 (P),, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Aaron Taste to Margaret Washington, 0362-00-02-020.ooo (P), Eutaw Township, TMN $5, love and affection.
• Aaron Taste to Corry D.Middleton, TMN 0362-00-02-020.000 (P), Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Bret Steele as Personal Representative for the Estate of Betty Jean Owen to Carroll Roseberry and Dinah Roseberry, TMN 0097-00-01-084, $61,000.
• James C. Shumpert, Jr. to S & S Construction, Co. LLC, TMS 0181-06-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Julieta Tornes to Garland Z. Faison, III, TMS 0151-12-06-005.000, Orange Township, $5.
• Gerald L. Culler as Trustee of the Gerald L. Culler Living Trust dated July 9, 2018 and Gerald L. Culler Attorney in Fact for Junelle C. Felkel, Jeanette C. Gardner, Willis C. Culler, Jr., Emily C. Weinberger, Willis C. Culler, III and Sandra C. Zemp and Albert C. Watson, Jr, to Thomas Green and Michelle Green, TMN 0143-20-04-011 (a portion) and 0143-20-04-016 (a portion ), $40,000.
• Kendall Green to Jatavia Floyd, TMN 0178-00-04-004.000, $2,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Charles Williams, TMS 0181-09-00-015.000, $217,000.