ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Feb. 12-19.
• Marguerite S. Shirer to James H. Stephens, Jr. and Sheryl S. Stephens, TMN 0069-00-02-010 (Portion), $4,178.
• Mary Ann High to Earl L. Thompson, Mary Lou Thompson, Fredrick Thompson, Heyward Thompson, Richard Robinson, Yvonnne Smalls, Lasalle Jacques, Mary Ann Middleton, Whittaker Vogt, Richard Benjamin, Anthony White, Vernon White, Little Joe Pooser, Bruce Jamison and Tommy Robinson as Trustees of Unity A.M.E. Church, TMS 0349-00-03-002, Holly Hill Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harry Bellinger to James Turner, TMN 0328-00-04-007.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Patricia T. Benton to Phyllis T. Davis, TMS 0151-20-09-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Barbara Flournoy to B. Lloyd Woodall, Jr., TMN 0308-11-02-02.000, Vance Township, $10.
• Carl D. Moulden and Anna M. Moulden to Rex M. Hefner, II and Stacy L. Hefner, TMS 0350-00-01-033.000 and 0350-00-01-033.001, $150,000.
• Sarah W. Altman to George B. Altman and Lisa S. Altman, TMN 0112-00-07-015.000, Liberty Township, $45,000.
• Patricia Kopec to Richard Lee McGowan and Mary Jo McGowan, TMS 0361-14-03-005, $73,500.
• Shantana R. Gaillard Oliver and Damien L. Oliver to Sharron Riley Dowling, TMS 0142-08-03-013.000, Limestone Township, $170,000.
• Don R. West and the I-26 & 210 Limited Partnership to Rory Fay and Deborah Fay, TMN 0253-00-02-005, Cow Castle Township, $15,000.
• Anthony Blake Bolen aka Blake Bolen to Dennis Jones, TMN 0155-00-01-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joel L. Mazyck to Alan Machtel, TMS 0154-15-03-065.000, Zion Township, $27,200.
• Willie Brown to Louise Wright and Henreitta Gibbs, TMS 0362-00-01-011, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Ann Pope Reich, Shannon Rowell and Stephanie Rowell to Robert Rowell, Sr., TMS 0287-00-03-007, $5, love and affection.
• Marion Brown and Maurice Carter to Louise Wright and Henreitta Gibbs, TMS 0362-00-01-011, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Manan S. Soni to Manan S. Soni and Jinalben M. Patel, TMS 0324-14-01-018, $5, true consideration.
• Tilden Frederick Riley, IV and Taylor Hodge Riley to Sharon Delaine Summers and Mary Summers, TMN 0152-08-14-004, Orange Township, $235,000.
• Sandford Investments to Shawn Renee Furtick Wearing, TMN 0140-08-11-016.000, Zion Township, $11,000.
• Michael G. Fanning to Nichole Fanning Peake, TMN 0072-00-04-022, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Wayne Shuler to Kermit Virgil, TMN 0173-10-12-006.000, $5, love and consideration.
• Book 1923, Book 0127
You have free articles remaining.
• Corrected Title - Billy Wayne Harsey to Michael L. Harsey, ( a portion of TMS 0045-00-05-010.000), $5 in hand.
• Town of North to George Lewis Argoe, III, TMN 0066-00-02-040, Elizabeth Township, $5.
• Joseph R. Bates to John Ronald Bates, APN 0127-00-01-035.000 and 0127-00-01-036.000, Zion and/or Union Township, $60,000 good and valuable consideration.
• Sims Bark Co. of Georgia, LLC to Pavestone, LLC, TMS 0266-00-03-021.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Scott Delargy and Constance Delargy to Jill R. Feight and Joshua J. Feight, Town of Bowman, TMN 0231-00-02[011], $5, love and affection.
• Terrie R. Williams to South Carolina Regional Community Development Corporation, TMN 0153-09-01-026, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Belinda C. Davis and David B. Valentine to John F. Valentine, Jr., TMS 0190-00-01-001.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.
• James Griffin and Jeanne Griffin to Timothy M. Bittner and Barbie Rose Bittner as Trustees of the Tim & Barbie Bittner Family Trust, TMS 0358-11-01-008, $90,000.
• Hutto Interstate Properties, LLC to ReFuel Operating Company, LLC, a portion of TMS 0298-00-06-001.000, $5 and valuable consideration.
• L. Steven Garner as Trustee of the Martha I. Garner Revocable Living Trust Agreement to L. Steven Garner, TMS 0190-00-04-024.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• L. Steven Garner to Leon Steven Garner and Karen Rucker Garner, as Trustee of the Leon Steven Garner and Karen Rucker Garner Living Trust, TMS 0249-00-00-012.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to David Lee Harvey and Denise Ellen Harvey, TMN 0332-20-15-007.000, Holly Hill Township, $56,900.
• Theresa Stephen, Booker T. Jacobs, Jr., Nancy Johnson and Walter Jacobs to Dorothy Ann Keitt, TMN 0174-20-09-024.000, 0174-20-09-001.000 and 0174-20-09-025.000, Orange Township, $10,000.
• James M. Guthrie, III to Superior Real Estate Rentals, LLC, TMS 0175-18-05-012, Orange Township, $5.
• James M. Guthrie, III to Superior Automotive Rentals, LLC, TMS 0173-20-04-002, 0173-20-04-003 and 0173-24-04-004, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Diane Martin aka Joan G. Martin aka Joan Diane Martin aka Joan Diane G. Martin to Maedrine M. Hubbard, TMS 0153-06-01-003 and 0153-06-01-004, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Paradise Properties, LLC to Thomas A. Robinson, TMS 0173-10-11-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Hidden Lake, LLC to Edward T. Carter and Jennifer L. Carter, TMS 0358-11-01-014.000 and portion of 0358-11-01-015.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Bachman Doar, Jr. and Mary G. Doar to Lawrence L. Weathers, Sr., TMS 0266-00-03-002.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary B. Nance, Kitty B. Miller, Cynthia B. Mallois, Jeanie B. Creech and Dorothy B. Larrabee to Betty J. Brown, TMS 0117-00-01-035.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Betty J. Brown to James Whittington, TMS 0117-00-01-035.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Wesley Gavin to Bendray Gavin, TMS 0318-00-02-004, $5, love and affection.
• Hobart Properties, LLC to Orangeburg Storage, LLC, TNS 0143-15-02-005, $616,000.