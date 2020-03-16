ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, March 4-11.
• Rachel C. Langdon to Jeffrey Paul Langdon and Rachel C. Langdon, TMS 0060-07-04-001.000, Town of North, $5.
• Rachel C. Langdon to Jeffrey Paul Langdon and Rachel C. Langdon, TMS 0067-03-11-008, Elizabeth Township, $5.
• David M. Odom to Cal W. Bolin and Michael A. Bolin, TMN 0060-16-02-007.000 (portion), Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Kim L. Krisle to Cassandra Brown, TMN 0152-11-11-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $205,000.
• William H. Whitley to Robert D. Blanchard and Mary Reagan P. Blanchard, TMS 0152-09-02-011.000, $10.
• Henry Ervin Lewis, Trustee of the Henry Ervin Lewis Revocable Trust to Michael P. Blanco and Kryston L. Blanco, TMP 0324-13-03-037.000, $525,000.
• Sabrina E. G. Harley to Angela E. Harley, TMN 0117-00-01-047, Elizabeth Township, $5.
• Charlene A. Baker to Dorothy Miller Gregg, TMS 0206-00-02-002.000, Orange Township, $106,000.
• Randall Kirkland Zeigler to Emili Hazel Zeigler, TMS 0143-20-02-003.000, (Portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Peggy S. Proveaux to Fallon Santanna Carson and Richard Jermaine Carson, TMS 0108-00-06-019.000, $66,000.
• Peggy R. Davis, Clarence Leland Rutland and Louse R. Brant to Jose Florencio Rojas Tellez, TMS 1521-62-20-04-000, $12,117.
• Ladson H. Beach, Jr., Esquire, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Inez Mercer aka Inez Emma Mercer aka Inez Inabinet Mercer to Sang Van Trinh, TMS 0152-16-05-012.000, $5.
• Shirley T. Bellinger to Cassandra D. Bellinger, TMN 0173-19-09-009, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Kiritkumar H. Mehta to Prahladbhai B. Patel and Taraben P. Patel, TMS 0142-10-08-001.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Pamela Hooker Woosley to Maria Claudia Castro Cuillen and Fidel Barragan Zamora, TMS 0333-00-01-005.000 and 0333-00-01-005.001, Holly Hill Township, $65,000.
• Yogi of Orangeburg, LLC to Jadva Investment LLC, TMS 0173-14-13-004, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Kenneth Brown to James Brown Jr., a portion of TMN 255-00-02-011,000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Paragon, Inc, of South Carolina, LLC to Herman Lee Prince, TMS 0151-12-04-079.000, $249,000.
• Houser Properties LLC to Jane Timmons, portion TMS 0169-00-03-013.000, $6,800.
• Steven A. Morgan and Clifford Talmadge to Arthur Joel Schwartz, TMS 0153-06-03-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jabbar Colbert aka Jabbar N. Colbert to Mark A. Jamison, TMS 173-07-13-001.000, Orange Township, $50,000.
• Shawna R. Smith to John Varnes, Sr., TMS 0358-06-06-004.000, $170,000.
• Margaret F. Bair to Renee B. Wingard for and during the term of her natural life and then upon her death to Jennifer W. Briggs, Justin B. Wingard and Anna J. Wingard-Cocke, TMN 0111-00-02-01 (portion), Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
• Margaret F. Bair to Elizabeth Bair Walker, for and during the term of her natural life and then upon her death to Kyle Ernest Smith and Eric Lee Smith, TMN 0111-00-02-01 (a portion), Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
• Margaret F. Bair to Renee B. Wingard and Elizabeth Bair Walker, reserving to Margaret F. Bair a life estate for and during her natural life, TMN 0111-00-02-019 (a portion), Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
• Margaret F. Bair to Renee B. Wingard for and during the term of her natural life and then upon her death to Jennifer W. Briggs, Justin B. Wingard and Anna J. Wingard-Cocke, TMN 0111-00-09-003, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Keith Spann and Randolph Spann to Preston L. Legette and Mary E. Legette, TMS 0371-00-04-043.000, $61,000.
• Orangeburg County to Redtail Solar, LLC, TMS 0247-00-01-003.000, $10 in hand.
• Lee Burns Brooks to Dana R. Bonaparte, TMN 0056-00-11-006.000, $5, love and affection.
• Dennis Thomasson, Jr. to Rodney O. Mack, TMN 0045-00-11-008.001, $15,000.
• Guild Mortgage Company to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, TMS 0152-16-01-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and no other consideration.
• Willie Williams, Jr. aka Willie Williams to R. Bruce Furtick, TMS 0143-16-01-011, $35,000.
• William Cooper Hightower, Jr. and Russell Jordan Hightower to Tammy Redden, TMS 0324-16-02-021, Vance Township, $318,000.
• Roy H. Ambrose, III to Christina L. Biegun, TMS 0113-00-05-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Samuel V. King and Shannon B. King to Deborah P. Thomas and Donald C. Thomas, TMN 0150-10-01-004, $290,000.
• Marion A. Shecut, III to Alice Yvonne Shecut, TMN 0205-00-02[050], Middle Township, $5 plus love and affection.
• Bi-Rite Food Stores, Inc. to Elvis Williams, TMN 0037-00-04[003], Hebron Township, $12,000.
• Corrective – Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park Commission to Whisper PSS, LLC, Portion of TMS 0235-00-01-005.000, $10 in hand.
• Cathy C. Price to Corsica Elaine Brown, TMS 0143-12-01-047, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sandra J. Willis to Thaddeus Barbar, TMN 0012-14-08-004.000, Town of Springfield, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Vicki B. Osborne and Gary Wayne Osborne, Jr. to John B. Bagwell and Kathy B. Bagwell, TMN 0214-00-02-008, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jackie Fogle to Jason E. Brinson and Cynthia F. Brinson, TMS 0065-02-00-010 (pt. of), $5.
• Lijewski & Associated, Inc. to Harrell L. Crider, Sr. and Jane B. Crider, TMN 0148-00-02-029.000, $136,000.