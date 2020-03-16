ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Houser Properties LLC to Jane Timmons, portion TMS 0169-00-03-013.000, $6,800.

• Steven A. Morgan and Clifford Talmadge to Arthur Joel Schwartz, TMS 0153-06-03-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jabbar Colbert aka Jabbar N. Colbert to Mark A. Jamison, TMS 173-07-13-001.000, Orange Township, $50,000.

• Shawna R. Smith to John Varnes, Sr., TMS 0358-06-06-004.000, $170,000.

• Margaret F. Bair to Renee B. Wingard for and during the term of her natural life and then upon her death to Jennifer W. Briggs, Justin B. Wingard and Anna J. Wingard-Cocke, TMN 0111-00-02-01 (portion), Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.

• Margaret F. Bair to Elizabeth Bair Walker, for and during the term of her natural life and then upon her death to Kyle Ernest Smith and Eric Lee Smith, TMN 0111-00-02-01 (a portion), Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.

• Margaret F. Bair to Renee B. Wingard and Elizabeth Bair Walker, reserving to Margaret F. Bair a life estate for and during her natural life, TMN 0111-00-02-019 (a portion), Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.