ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 24-28.
- Paragon Inc. of South Carolina to Ruby Edwards, TMS 0151-12-04-048.000, $100,000.
- Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Maddiefr Designs LTD, TMS 0181-17-09-014.000, $12,000.
- Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Maddiefr Designs LTD, TMS 0181-17-09-014.000 (Parent Parcel), $12,000.
- Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Maddiefr Designs, LTD, TMS 0181-17-09-014.000 (Parent Parcel), $12,000.
- American IRA, LLC, FBO John R. Payne, Traditional IRA to Tempresstt Lashaunta Coats, Portion of TMS 0299-00-02-001.000, $28,000.
- Patricia Ann Hajek to Helen W. Maxwell and Lauri G. Lamenca, TMN 0324-10-01-012.039, $140,000.
- Navy Federal Credit Union to J&L Rentals, LLC, TMS 0173-06-18-010, City of Orangeburg, $39,000.
- Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to HAD Land Company LLC, TMS 0271-00-02-002.000 (Portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Donald R. Dukes to Joseph R. Barden, Jr. and Taylor J. Barden, TMN 0034-00-02-029 a portion), $5, love and affection.
- Liana N. Calloway to Kerchia Calloway and Liana N. Calloway, TMN 0152-16-09.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Donna B. Stoudemire to Andrew H. Shuler and Hubert E. Shuler, Jr., TMS 0331-00-01-001.000 and 0320-00-04-013.000, $5.
- Scott A. Lloyd and Heidi J. Lloyd to Gilbert B. Woodford and Clara Woodford, TMS 0142-07-01-034.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Yvonne Hutto Bozard by Steven Arlington Bozard, Attorney in Fact, to Crawford Investment Group, LLC, TMS 0183-06-04-014.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Jessie Bell Gadson Walker to Isaac Gadson, Jr., TMS 0347-16-02-030.000, Eutaw Township, $5.
- Flannery Farms, LLC to Supersod Real Property Holdings, LLC, Middle Township, TMS 0243-00-01-019 and 0243-00-01-020, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Sandra M. Jenkins to Raul Parilla, Tax Parcel # 0010-00-03-008.000, $500.
- Blackwater Investments of Branchville, LLC, aka Blackwater Investments of Branchville, to Alicia Denise Stroman, TMS 0191-10-03-009.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Patricia D. Meeler Westhead, aka Patricia D. Meeler aka Patricia Dreher Meeler to Juan Antonio Guzman Nunez and Hilda Gricelda Ramirez Tovar, TMS 0144-00-01-052.000 (portion of), Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Travis J. Joe, TMS 0183-00-18-015.000, $97,300.
- Zina W. Moore and Curtis S. Williams to Breana Nicole Fields, TMS 0097-00-01-064.000, Liberty Township, $113,500.
- Clinton Eugene Barbero, Jr. aka Clinton E. Barbero Jr., aka Eugene Barbero, Jr. to James L. Sulser and Laurea D. McKee, TMN 0375-17-06-001.000, Eutaw Township, $206,000.
- Holly D. Cummings Roundtree to Deana M. Pecorale and Ernest Glen Phillips III, Zion Township, TMN 0155-08-04-006.000, $35,500.
- Thomas Michael Fogle, Jr. and Angelia Fogle to Joel M. Brown and Latifahia Brown, TMS 0151-17-04-010.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Barry Lewis Hughes and Nicole Parker Hughes to Lee P. Allen and Alexandra R. Allen, TMN 0174-05-11-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Robert C. Osborne as Personal Representative of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Osborne to Thomas Green an Michelle Green, TMN 0142-16-04-002, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- James T. Gill and Dora W. Gill to Martha N. Burnette as Trustee of the Barry T. Burnette Family Trust, TMS 0343-11-01-008, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Lovett V. Kitchens to Lovett V. Kitchens and Barbara A. Kitchens, TMS 0150-10-01-012.000, $5, love and affection.
- Narda M. Glover to Joseph R. Glover, Jr. and Theo Johnson, TMN 0053-05-02-013.000, $5, love and affection.
- Joseph R. Glover to Narda M. Glover, Elloree Township, TMN 0288-00-02-034.000, $5, love and affection.
- Warren Timberlake, LLC to Gerald Victor Wimberly, TMN 0193-00-00-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Bryan W. Fogle, Jr. and Sharon L. G. Fogle to Amanda Inabinet, TMN 0060-08-25-004, Town of North, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Catchmark South Carolina Timblerlands, LLC to Wendell H. Love, II, Orangeburg TMN 0118-00-00-003 (portion) and Calhoun County Tax Map 040-00-00-001 (portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Holly Sightler to Samantha M. Lancaster, TMN a Portion of 0045-00-15-012.000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.
- John F. Morill to John T. Snell, TMS 0343-10-02-023, $279,500.
- R & T Columbia Road Investments, LLC to OFD Properties, LLC, TMN 0174-17-08-006 (portion), 0151-20-04-009 (portion) and 0174-17-08-010, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Lynn Felder Whetsell to John Morgan Felder, TMS 0246-20-13-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Daniel M. Hawtin, Sr., Patricia S. Hawtin, Dorothea M. Tufaro and Vincent D. Tufaro to Kelley Anne Steinman, TMS 0345-13-02-003.000, $260,000.
- Conquest Homes, LLC to Ebony Colter, TMS 0181-09-00-006.000, $186,000.
- Steven Garrick aka Stephen Garrick, Angela Y. Garrick and Denny L. Garrick to Zebulyn Garrick and Wanda Garrick, TPN 0012-11-02-001.000, Town of Springfield, $36,000.
- Evelyn Auel Riddell to Timothy J. Moffatt, Subject to a Life Estate, TPN 0012-10-02-004.000, Town of Springfield, love and affection.
- Susan J. Farr to Derryl L. Livingston, TMS 0308-14-02-003, Vance Township, $2,500.
- C. Harold Arant, Jr. to Keith Green and Latashua Farlow-Green, TMS 0228-00-01-014 (portion of), $700.
- Marion Cain by LawRosa M. HIckson, Agent, to AM Builders, LLC, TMS 0173-13-02-006.000, the City of Orangeburg and 0191-10-05-006.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Arthur Pearson and Cloran Pearson to Tony L. Goodwin and Kimberly R. Goodwin, TMN 0308-00-06-055.000, Vance Township, $25,000.
- Marc Epstein and Debbie A. Epstein to Faye G. Coker, TMN 0307-19-03-002.000, Elloree Township, $22,000.
- Glenn B. Lancaster to Terri L. Austin and James G. Austin, TPN 0291-00-03-014.000, $152,500.
- Doris N. Ott to Andrew L. Ott, Jr., Bruce H. Ott, Whitney L. Ott and Nancy Ott Staley, reserving a life estate, TMN 0246-19-21-007, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.
- Diane A. Andersen to Charles Timothy Houge and Sherrie C. Houge, TMN 0307-19-03-022.000, $30,000.
- Barbara Gail Griffin and Guy Martin Griffin to Alice P. Morris and Joey L. Cumbee, TMN 0141-00-03-041, $25,000.
- Charlotte C. Prater to Crystal Lynn Coons, TMN 0131-00-01-01-6000, Edisto Township, $20,000.
- Family Development Corporation to Michael P. St. Jean and Patricia A. St. Jean, TMN Portion of 0176-00-06-005, Orange Township, $28,000.
- Bruce D. Hollar and Christine C. Hollar to Florida Building Company and Professional Services, Inc., TMS 0173-09-26-004.000, $40,000.
- Elizabeth M. Calloway to Lawrence A. Simpson, TMS 0152-16-08-004, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
