ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Eugenia Louise Fogle, Wendy Fogle Woods and Clisha Fogle Weathers to Mary Katherine Blackman, TMS 0286-05-12-009.000, Town of Elloree, $132,500.

• John Ott to Billy Hudson and Mae Hudson, TMS 0153-06-05-010.000, $5.

• Maria Nikolov to Thomas C. Siewicki and Jean A. Siewicki, TMN 0324-20-03-018.000, Vance Township, $470,000.

• John D. Kennerly to Verlin Bacot, TMN 0130-00-02-033.000, $5, love and affection.

• Wilbo Enterprises, LLC to TMR Holdings, TMS 0173-10-005-000 and 0173-09-05-005.000, LLC.

• Virginia Riley Dubose, Kristin Adair DuBose and Stephen Elliott DuBose to Tyler Ballard and Tiffany Ballard, TMS 0156-00-02-008.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jonathan P. Dubose and Vickie W. DuBose, Co-Trustees of the Jonathan P. Dubose and Vickie W. DuBose Revocable Trust to Tyler Ballard and Tiffany Ballard, TMS 0156-00-02-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.