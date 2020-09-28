ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, September 8-15 .
• Dorothy P. Fambro to Samella Capers, TMS (portion of) 0331-00-01-0015, $5, love and affection.
• R. Bayne Haigler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry Wayne Shuler to Southern Farmlands, LLC, TMN 029-00-05-002.000, Providence Township, $171,500.
• Navy Federal Credit Union to The Secretary of Veteran Affairs, TMS 0150-18-02-001.000, Limestone Township, $5 and no other consideration.
• Wanda Jean Caddell Cox to James H. Hyman and Pamela H. Hyman, TMS 0345-20-06-002, $168,500.
• Nancy A. Keller to Patricia N. Locke, TMN 0329-00-00-002, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuables.
• Joseph C. Shuler, Jr., Robert O. Shuler and June S. Ravan to Hagan Mott, TMS 0297-00-02-004, Providence Township, $36,000.
• James Alfred Berry to Renita Lynn Berry, TMS 0173-14-02-013.000, City of Orangeburg; a portion of 0257-00-01-001.000, Middle Township; 0257-00-03-001.000, Middle Township, $10, love and affection.
• James Alfred Berry to Renita Lynn Berry, TMS 0224-00-03-027.000; 0224-00-03-023.000, Branchville Township; love and affection.
• James A. Berry to Renita Lynn Berry, A portion of TMS 0257-00-01-001.000, Middle Township, $10, love and affection.
• George Thomas Davis and Carolyn B. Davis to Michael K. Grimball, Niki R. Grimball, Carl V. Lyness, IV and Brooke R. Lyness, TMN 0324-13-03-020.000, Vance Township, $249,000.
• John Townsend Sifly and Barbara L. Sifley to Marquita Huggins and Kendell Huggins, TMN 0152-08-14-005.000, $190,000.
• Corrective Deed – Horace James to Irving Brown, III, TMS 0358-19-03-001.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• William B. Shriner, Jr. and Mary I. Shriner to Charles E. Schreiber, IV, TMS 0306-00-01-010.000 and 0306-00-02-012.000, Elloree Township, $5.
• John S. Langenbach and Diane Langenbach to EAS Homes LLC, TMS 0307-19-03-021.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John C. Adams and Betty J. Adams to Adamside, LLC, TMN 0324-16-01-006.000, Vance Township, $134,592.90.
• Georgia G. Montgomery to Timothy Brown and Helen Brown, TMS 0153-05-11-008.000, Zion Township, $38,500.
• Vickie Blankenship to Ricardo D. White and Denise Janette Sellers, Vance Township, $10,100.
• Janet Lee Loder aka Janet Elaine Loder nka Janet E. Lee Loder, Jennifer A. Lee-Young by Janet E. Lee Loder, Attorney in Fact Laura Denise Lee by Janet E. Lee Loder Attorney in Fact; Linda C. Lee-Fulmer aka Linda Coreen Lee by Janet E. Lee Loder, Attorney in Fact to Dam Rae’s LLC, TMS 0125-18-01-023.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jamie K. Kennerly and Nilsa A. Kennerly to Glenn Lenard Livingston and Jay Steven Loyd Weldon, Sr., TMN 0140-00-02-071, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary Brown Nance to Henry M. Peele, TMS 0092-00-04-004, $5 and an exchange of property.
• Henry M. Peele to Mary Brown Nance, TMS 0093-00-01-008, Elizabeth Township, $5 and an exchange of property.
• Melba K. Pursley aka Melba N. Pursley and Jason Ashley Pursley to Charles E. Klutts, TMN 0156-00-01-020.000 and 0156-00-01-018.000, $162,500.
• Susan D. Kennerly, John B. Dukes and Albert D. Dukes, Jr. to Danielle Easterling and Harley Riggins, TMS 0191-09-02-002.000, Branchville Township, $95,000.
• Correction of Deed – Earl Higgins to Earl Brooks, TMS 0182-06-004.000, Orange Township, $10.
• Nicholle M. Sawyers and Sean F. Sawyers to Durell Butler and Tamika L. Butler, TMN 0142-15-06-006, Limestone Township, $288,000.
• Labaron D. Washington to Betty Baker, TMS 0174-15-02-017.000, $5, love and affection.
• Eunice Rush-Reese to Kendall Jamison, TMN 0331-00-03-025.000, $,3,500.
• Anthony Wayne Madison to M&B Deese Properties, LLC, TMS 0206-00-03-001.000, Orangeburg Township, $35,000.
• James Gordon and Simeon Gordon to Angela N. Gordon, TMS 0125-00-01-002, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Angela N. Gordon to Janice Ice, TMN 0125-05-02-002.000, $80,000.
• John W. Smith and Donna B. Smith to Nhat Trung Le, TMN 0174-06-02-009.000, $11,000.
• Richard Scott Nickel, as Trustee of the Richard Scott Nickel Trust to Anthony Madero and Leigh Madero, TMS 0184-00-03-010.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lou Anna Cropper as Trustee for the Lou Anna Cropper Revocable Trust to Miranda F. Mole and Jason Chad Moe, TMN 0151-07-04-011.000, Orange Township, $330,000.
• Sue H. Bair by her Attorney in Fact, Hope Bair Haigler to Kyle Michael Sargent and Rachel Lee, TMS, a portion of 0328-00-01-016, Town of Vance, $10 and consideration.
• Marjorie J. Baker to Donald Thompson, Tosha M. Thompson, Tomika M. Thompson and Evan L. Thompson, TMN 0182-05-10-011.000, Orange Township, $3,500.
• Kasey Allen Purvis and Brandy Edwards to Paul David Brown and Debra L. Brown, TMS 0111-00-15-119, Zion Township $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Britton Whetsell to Jordan Gunnells, TMS 0275-00-01-006 (portion), $5.
• Catchmark South Carolina Timberlands, LLC to Jimmy Branch Agriculture Services, LLC, TMN 0036-00-07-014.000 (P) and 0036-11-002,001.000 (P), Hebron Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Eugenia Louise Fogle, Wendy Fogle Woods and Clisha Fogle Weathers to Mary Katherine Blackman, TMS 0286-05-12-009.000, Town of Elloree, $132,500.
• John Ott to Billy Hudson and Mae Hudson, TMS 0153-06-05-010.000, $5.
• Maria Nikolov to Thomas C. Siewicki and Jean A. Siewicki, TMN 0324-20-03-018.000, Vance Township, $470,000.
• John D. Kennerly to Verlin Bacot, TMN 0130-00-02-033.000, $5, love and affection.
• Wilbo Enterprises, LLC to TMR Holdings, TMS 0173-10-005-000 and 0173-09-05-005.000, LLC.
• Virginia Riley Dubose, Kristin Adair DuBose and Stephen Elliott DuBose to Tyler Ballard and Tiffany Ballard, TMS 0156-00-02-008.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Virginia Riley DuBose, Kristin Adair DuBose and Stephen Elliott DuBose to Tyler Ballard and Tiffany Ballard, TMS 0156-00-02-008.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jonathan P. Dubose and Vickie W. DuBose, Co-Trustees of the Jonathan P. Dubose and Vickie W. DuBose Revocable Trust to Tyler Ballard and Tiffany Ballard, TMS 0156-00-02-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jonathan P. DuBose (the sole surviving) Trustee of the Second Amended and Restated Joseph P. DuBose and Sybil M. DuBose Revocable Trust to Tyler Ballard and Tiffany Ballard, TMS 0156-00-02-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Nametab Rentals, LLC to TMR Holdings, LLC, TMS 0173-09-05-004, City of Orangeburg, $225,000.
• Tommie Platt to Brandy Elaine Finley, TMS 0340-00-06-026.000, Holly Hill Township, $5.
• Tommie Platt to Kayla Marianna Crummie, TMS 0340-00-06-024.000, Holly Hill Township, $5.
• Lonnell Phaire to Clorissa Seltzer, TMS 0173-06-25-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Barbara Ann Steadman nka Barbara A. Chappell to Keldrick Mack, TMS 0184-00-05-007.000, $105,000.
• Bonnie I. Thomas an Taunya I. Fairey to Joseph L. Minatee, Sr. and Lucille E. Johnson, TMN 0207-00-03-030, Orange Township, $19,000.
• Lynda F. Gardner to Stacy Lynn Gardner and Marshall C. Gardner, III, TMN 0174-06-01-020, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Gary Storey and Paige Storey to Barbara L. Jeffcoat, TMS 0060-12-19-010.000, Town of North, $5 in hand.
• W&W Properties LLC to Robyn Lynette Perrineau-Kendrick, TMS 0179-00-07-068.000, $1,200.
• Tommy W. Hiott, Jr. to Shauna Marie Fischer and Patrick Kelly Fischer, TMN 0036-00-11-012, $455,000.
• Genise A. Dash to Charles Robinson, TMN 0143-00-10-019, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Denise L. Dash to Charles Robinson, TMN 0143-00-10-018, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Virginia D. Hughes to Denovia K. Hughes, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0152-12-21-011,City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Linda P. Allen to Jason C. Iler and Letisha A. Iler, TMS 0345-20-08-001.000, $449,000.
