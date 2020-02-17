ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Feb. 6-12.
• Annie Anderson to Johnetta E. Anderson, Portion of TMS 0177-00-05-031.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Annie Anderson to John E. Anderson, Portion of 0177-00-05-031.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Betty Jean Feagin to Davis Lowell Travis, TMN 0361-19-06-002, Eutaw Township, $166,000.
• Joseph W. Stack to Joseph W. Stack and Melissa Renee Stack, TMS 0218-00-05-014.000, $5.
• Betty Salley to Betty Salley and Clifton Salley, TMN 0173-15-17-018, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Valarie Reed, TMN 0142-06-10-018 and 0142-06-10-017, Portion of, $165,000.
• Ditech Financial LLC to Efrin Alexander Milhouse, TMS 0066-00-02-087.000, $55,900.
• Mattie H. Smith and James A. Smith to Nancy S. Burbage, reserving unto themselves a life estate, TMN 0081-00-03-011 and 0081-00-03-011.001, Willow Township, $5, love and affection.
• Errica L. Kinard aka Errica L. Gantt to Sheana Lynne Smith, TMN 0010-00-06-025.000, $24,500.
• Elizabeth Wells Harrison to Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, TMS 0311-00-06-010.000 (portion of), $5 in hand.
• Barbara A. Butler to Derrick L. James, TMS 0181-19-05-001.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Eugene R. Williams aka Gene R. Williams to Sarah J. Williams, but reserving unto himself a life estate, TMS 0045-00-04-014.000 and 0045-00-06-005.000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.
• Harold J. Davis, Jr., reserving unto himself a life estate, to Janette D. Danielson, June D. Thun and Joy D. Skelton, TMN-13-07-008, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Jean Almonds and Romeo Almonds, Sr. to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMN 0173-15-17-014, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection..
• Jean Moorer-Almonds to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMN 0173-17-38-019, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Rochelle Almonds to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMN 0173-17-38-007, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Rochelle Antwanette Almonds to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMN 0178-00-04-050, $5, love and affection.
• Jean R. Almonds to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMN 0279-00-02-064, $5, love and affection.
• Romeo Almonds, Sr. to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMN 0173-17-40-003, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Wanda J. Smoak and Donald H. Smoak, Jr. to Randy Lee Davis, TMN 0081-00-08-031, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Deloris F. Haigler aka Deloris Frazier to Lil Brionna Jones and Amari Nicole Quarles, TMS 0111-00-03-003.000, $5, love and affection.
• Raymond Murph, Sr. to Nimmons Real Estate, LLC, TMN 0173-06-25-005, City of Orangeburg, $22,000.
• Janice Bonnett to Frances Marie Bonnett, TMS 0117-00-01-040.000, Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Peggy F. Salvaggio to Carolina Hill Properties, LLC, TMN 0112-20-01-008.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Rosa Mae P. Wise Williamson to Rogers Logging LLC, TMS 0071-00-07-012, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Rosa Mae P. Wise Williamson to Teresa M. Berry, TMS 0072-00-02-002.000, $5, love and affection.
• Ruthie Green to Rasheed Ali, TMN 0057-05-10-004, Hebron Township, $1,750.
• William D. Thompson to Rasheed A. Ali, TMN 0173-06-12-006, City of Orangeburg, $2,200.
• Willington Lakes, LLC, Willington Lakes Phase II, LLC and Fort Motte, LLC to Willington Lakes M LLC, Willington Greens LLC, Willington Lake Partners LLC and Willington FS LLC, TMS 0151-10-01-014.000, 0151-10-01-016 and 0151-10-01-003.000, $23,250,000.
• Benjamin Cognata to James V. Martin, TMN 0139-10-01-005.000 (portion), $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Martha D. Nichols to Charlie R. Nichols, Jr. and Melissa N. Weeks, TMS 0151-05-07-007.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• The U.S. Bank National Association to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, TMS 0140-00-02-015.000, Zion Township, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• The New Root Farm, LLC to Terry Hutto, Portion of TMN 102-00-03-003, Union Township, $41,965.
• Vicki L. Lewis and Gary P. Lewis to Ventus Properties, LLC, TMN 0307-00-02-029.000, Elloree Township, $67,616. Page 303
• Clara Barr to Steve Wagner, TMS 0045-00-13-001, $10,000.
• Nathaniel T. Hubbard to T. Dayle Bolen, TMN 0173-07-14-002, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Robert D. Dryman and Shirley A. Dryman to Marilyn T. Bach and Henry R. Bach, TMN 0286-06-05-001, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Thomas James Files to Thomas James Files and Trista S. Files, TMN 0140-00-09-076,Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Rosa W. Sharp to Hattie Rhames, TMN 0046-00-02-036, $46,000.
• Anne Marie Hughes to Wallace B. Hughes, TMN 0358-11-02-001, $5, love and affection.
• The Trustee of Helping Hands Missionary Church to Angus Odom on behalf of the Believers Tabernacle of Prayer, Inc., TMN 0173-17-19-007, $0.
• Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas fka Bankers Trust Company, not it its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, or its successors and assigns, on behalf of American Housing Trust V, to Isaih Moultrie and Eulah Lee Moultrie, TMS 0173-10-10-039.000, City of Orangeburg, $1.
• Harry Lee Stoudemire, III to C & H Farms, LLC, TMN 0318-00-02-049, Holly Hill Township, $5 and other consideration.
• James Alexander Stoudemire, II to C & H Farms, LLC, TMN 0318-00-02-003, Holly Hill Township, $2,500.
• Bertha Lee Howze and Carolyn Brown to James Brown Jr., TMN portion of 255-00-02-011.000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Annie L. Cobbs to Stanley Cobbs and Earl Cobbs, TMS 0150-18-01-003.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Dennis J. Shay to BS/DS Properties, LLC, TMS 0173-14-20-002.000 (portion), City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Robert L. Richardson to Kendra Phylicia Jones and Cedric Wright, TMS 0142-10-07-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Christina E. Akin and Benjamin P. Akin to John Wesley Akin, TMS 0081-00-01-004.000, Willow Township, $95,000.
• Mildred J. Byrd to Peggy J. Davis, Roscoe C. Jeffcoat and Diane J. Martin, TMS 0190-00-04-007, 0190-00-09-002 and 0190-00-04-011, $5, love and affection.
• Mary Inez Wade to Charles Anthony Still and John Wesley Wade, TMN 0081-00-03-003 and TMN 0081-00-03-014, $5, love and affection.
• Ernest Paul Johnson, III to Debra W. Burbage, TMS 0201-00-02-010, New Hope Township, $72,080.
• James Delano Parker to Persophone Shuler, TMN 0142-12-01-003, Limestone Township, $152,000.
• Laura A. Johnson to Robert Spires and Allen B. Spires, TMS 0066-00-02-010.000 (a portion of), Elizabeth Township, $5.
• AFNOCO, LLC to Billy V. Pough and Melissa M. Pough, TMP 0065-00-04-020.00, $5 and other consideration.
• Ginger Myers Howe fka Ginger Myers Moorer to Wanda Myers Murphy, TMN 0237-00-04-009.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Allan Dargan Felder to Brian D. Felder, TMN 0229-00-01-032.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.