ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• The Trustee of Helping Hands Missionary Church to Angus Odom on behalf of the Believers Tabernacle of Prayer, Inc., TMN 0173-17-19-007, $0.

• Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas fka Bankers Trust Company, not it its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, or its successors and assigns, on behalf of American Housing Trust V, to Isaih Moultrie and Eulah Lee Moultrie, TMS 0173-10-10-039.000, City of Orangeburg, $1.

• Harry Lee Stoudemire, III to C & H Farms, LLC, TMN 0318-00-02-049, Holly Hill Township, $5 and other consideration.

• James Alexander Stoudemire, II to C & H Farms, LLC, TMN 0318-00-02-003, Holly Hill Township, $2,500.

• Bertha Lee Howze and Carolyn Brown to James Brown Jr., TMN portion of 255-00-02-011.000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Annie L. Cobbs to Stanley Cobbs and Earl Cobbs, TMS 0150-18-01-003.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dennis J. Shay to BS/DS Properties, LLC, TMS 0173-14-20-002.000 (portion), City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Robert L. Richardson to Kendra Phylicia Jones and Cedric Wright, TMS 0142-10-07-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.