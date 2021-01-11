ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

James S. Ulmer, Jr. to Angeline U. Williams, TMS 0064-00-14-005.000 (a portion of) and 0064-00-0-009.000, Elizabeth Township, Orangeburg Co.; and TMS 0138-00-01-030 and 0138-00-01-045 (a portion of), $10, love and affection.

Fred D. Godley to K.A.M.P. LLC, TMS 0172-15-01-002, $200,000.

Thomas R. Patterson and Kimberly L. Patterson to Raymond A. Jennings and Evelyn Louisa Jennings, TMS 0142-14-03-008.000, Limestone Township, $281,000.

Tamika Butler f/k/a Tamika Buckman to David L. Axson and Britanny N. Axson, TMN 0123-00-11-165.000, Limestone Township, $140,500.

Henry Smith to Anthony Wade Johnson, TMN 0173-13-03-004, $4,500.

Michael L. Delaney and Amy C. Delaney to Anne Albion Lee, TMN 0142-06-06-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Angela R. Farr to Smith Estates Rentals, LLC, TMS 0174-10-03-036, Orange Township, $82,500.

Nadia Tryclecky and Vera Tryclecky to Ada Mae Berry and Travarious J. Berry, TMN 0142-161-30-02.000, $225,000.

Correction - Copeland SC Farm, LLC to Fish Farm, LLC, TMS 0216-00-05-007, Middle Township, $1,400,000.

Joshua T. Nexsen and Kathryn S. Nexsen to Joshua Hanner and Rachel Charlotte Severance, TMN 0152-08-15-008.000, $239,362.50.

Graymorr Real Estate, LLC to Heyward Bullard Jeffcoat, Jr. and Savina SD Jeffcoat, TMS 0307-20-05-016.000, Vance Township, $100,000.

Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Thomas A. Janezic, TMS 0285-00-01-031.000, Elloree Township, $36,000.

Henry Clay Simmons, Jr. to Leonard Douglas Clark, but reserving to himself a life estate, TMS 0183-06-08-010.000 Orange Township, $5 in hand.

Rachel C. Barnhill to Kami B. Crook and Richard G. Crook, TMN 0250-00-04-029, 0250-00-04-030 and 0250-00-04-028, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.

Vanessa Sumpter-Springle and Karen Sumpter to Paragon Development of SC, LLC, TMS 0151-20-03-006.000, $92,500.

Roy C. Chandler to Bryant R. Stacks, TMN 0173-13-35-007, Orange Township, $17,500.

Kelei Thompson Caruso to Dylan Curtis Caruso, TMN 0139-00-15-007, $5 plus love and affection.

LendingHomeMarketplace, LLC to Randall Lee Sanders, TMS 0361-18-01-015.000, Eutaw Township, $54,900.

Retirement Farm, LLC to Wayne C. Hinson and Shirley H. Hinson, TMS 0358-00-00-005.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

David H. Jeffcoat Jr., to Donald Parler, TMS 0174-18-12-002, City of Orangeburg, $63,500.

Jimmie F. Edgemon to Homer Ray Edgemon, Jr., Jeffrey Leslie Edgemon, Andrea E. Rodgers and Joy E. Sandifer, TMN 0056-00-03-021, $5, love and affection.

Rory Fay and Deborah Fay to Stephen R. Montalbano and Susan R. Montalbano, TMN 0254-00-02-077 & 078, Cow Castle Township, $40,000.

Mayer Industries, Inc. to Appian Orangeburg Industrial, LLC, TMN 0180-05-01-006, $1.900,000.

Louis Anderson to Arturo Micah Anderson, TMN 0298-00-02-014.000, Providence Township, $5, love and affection.

Eva M. Dukes to Stacey Dukes, TMN 0182-19-06-011.000, $5, love and affection.

Jonie Lane Bolton, by my Attorney-in-Fact, Mary Christina Freeman, to MW Farms, LLC, TMN0210-00-06-002 (a portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.

Brenda Washington Middleton to Sandie Janon Washington, TMS 0246-15-02-015, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

Samuel Green, Jr. to Polly Greene, Larry Greene and William Greene, TMN 0348-00-02-001.000, Eutaw Township, $5 in hand.

Loretta Herrin to Juanita Diaz Rodriguez, TMN 0174-16-04-006.00 and 0174-20-03-001.000, Orange Township, $20,000.

Charles M. Easterling and Renae S. Easterling to Hannah Marie Easterling, Portion of TMN 0229-00-02-019, $5.

Andy R. Arends to Phillip Ray Cobb, Jr., TMN 0215-00-O5-007, Orange Township, $425,000.

David Doromal Mayhew and Giselle Rene Mayhew to Boss Solutions, LLC, TMN 0152-12-01-002.000, $5, subject to existing mortgage.

Shirley R. Simmons to Darnell T. Keitt, a portion of TMN 0243-00-02-011.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.

Joseph R. Douglass to Kinsey Shealy and Rachel Shealy, TMS 0332-11-05-011.000, Holly Hill Township, $228,000.

Sarah Coggins to Roslyn Shuler, TMN 0060-08-17-004.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 in hand.

Carl Washington to Jeremy Antjuan Washington, TMN 0348-00-02-002.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

GB Portfolio Owner LLC to Oak Street Investment Grade Net Lease Fund Series 2020-1, LLC, TPN 0324-17-06-012.000 and 0324-17-06-011.000, Town of Santee, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

Anna Bunch Robinson to Eric Douglas Robinson, TMP 0317-00-03-027.000,Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.

Kevin Micah Brown to Mindy Zhu, TMN 0173-16-15-003 and 0173-16-15-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Vernell B. Rivers to Rakin Dinkins, TMN 0209-00-03-006.000, $7,000.

George Michael Hughes and Sue Marie Follett Hughes to James B. Berry, Jr. and Mitzi H. Berry, TMS 0191-11-19-003.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Roy M. Hay to Gwendolyn Brown, TMN 0207-00-03-034.000, Orange Township, $39,000.

Pauline W. Chavis to Glenn Travis Dawson, TMN 0154-11-01-019.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

Queen Stevens Harvey by Anthony Jenkins, her Atty in Fact, to Arnold Singleton, TMS 0153-13-07-014, Zion Township, $55,000.

John H. Rickenbacker to James W. Rickenbacker, TMN 0182-05-15-004.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

John H. Rickenbacker to Harold Rickenbacker, TMN 0178-00-01-009.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

John H. Rickenbacker to Harold Rickenbacker, TMN 0178-00-01-008.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

John H. Rickenbacker to James W. Rickenbacker, TMN 0174-20-12-002.000, $5, love and affection.

John H. Rickenbacker to James W. Rickenbacker, TMN 0174-20-12-003.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

John H. Rickenbacker to James W. Rickenbacker, TMN 0179-00-07-029.000, $5, love and affection.

Gregory Murray and Bobbi C. Murray to Kenya S. Huggins, TMN 0173-05-21-004, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jatinder (Jind) Kaur Sandhu aka Jatinder K. Sandhu to Walter J. Brown and Lisa L. Brown, TMN 0142-10-06-008, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

James F. Coleman to Donald J. Shivers, TMN 0302-00-14-022.000, $50,000.

Brian K. Singletary to Gary N. Maynard, Sr., Trustee under the Kelly Maynard Supplemental Needs Trust dated Aug. 7, 2020, TPN 0362-00-02-074.000, Eutaw Township, $17,000.

George K. Lewis and Angela M. Lewis to Laura Washington, TMS 0343-09-02-004, Vance Township, $80,000.

Riverside Terrace, Inc. to the County of Orangeburg, TMN 0153-05-10-001.000, $160,000.

Sonia J. Disher to Sheera Yates,TMS 0060-16-02-011.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 in hand.

Kenneth A. Gunnells and Jennifer K. Gunnells to Murray Stanley and Heather Stanley, TMS 0012-10-15-009.000, Town of Springfield, $114,000.

Tunita Doan f/k/a Tuinita Baack to Pagan Barnes, TMN 0362-00-03-076 and 0362-00-03-077.000, $14,565.55.

Pagan Barnes to Dan G. Rhoney, TMN 0326-00-03-076 and 0362-00-03-077.000, $28,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Ralph Longton and Marianne Longton, Property Tax ID: 0150-18-02-001.000, Limestone Township, $220,300.

James Burn and Belinda Cabal-Burn to George T. Davis and Carolyn W. Davis, 0324-10-01-014.000, TMS $229,000.

Thomas Gibbs to Thomasena Gibbs, TMS 0358-09-01-009.000, $5, love and affection.

Henry M. Peele to Cynthia and Kirk J. Williams, TMS 0092-00-04-004, $20,000.

Bobbie M. Hodson to Stachy L. Speer-Jeffcoat and Jeremy S. Jeffcoat, TMS 0060-07-08-002, Town of North, $65,000.

Corrected Title - Frances B. Graves to Vivan R. Best, TMS 0152-07-02-005, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

Corrected Title - Charlotte B. Seignious to Vivan R. Best, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

Marquis E. Summers to Atari Rashard Butler and Karin Y. Butler, APN 0209-00-00-03.002, $10,150.\

Laura Miles n/k/a Laura D’Amico n/k/a Laurie D’Amico to Utekee T. Johnson and Darrell E. Johnson, TMS 0092-00-02-24 and 0092-00-02-025, $11,000.

Correction - Utekee Wise, incorrectly identified as Uteeke Wise, aka Utekee T. Wise and n/k/a Utekee T. Johnson to Utekee to Johnson and Darrell E. Johnson, TMS 0092-00-02-023, $5 and no other consideration.

Johannah H. Salley, by her Attorney in Fact, Lawton H. Salley and Lawton H. Salley to Heyward Stackhouse, TMS 0151-19-02-024.000, Orange Township, $5.

Hayward Stackhouse to Hayward Stackhouse and Millicent M. Stackhouse, TMS 0151-19-02-024.000, Orange Township, $5.

Maurice Sevigny and Elayne Sevigny to Michael Noon, TMS 0303-00-01-043, $5, true consideration.

Daniel E. Adkins to Tommy Adkins and Eva Adkins, TMS 0365-00-01-013.000 and 0365-00-01-028.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Cecil E. Byrd to Robbie B. Bernardo, TMS 0214-00-01-008.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Sydney R. Janney and Wilton Henry Rhame, III to Ronald Bradshaw, Virginia B. Bryant and Andrew Bradshaw, TMS 0330-00-06-003.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

Harry Edward Shuler to LIsa Hansen Gramling and John F. Gramling, TMS 0324-19-04-016.000, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jessie Boyd Livingston to Audrey L. Simmons, reserving to herself a life estate, TMS 0128-00-07-017.000, Middle Township, $5, love and consideration.

Brandon Leroy Weatherford and Laura Lynn Weatherford to Richard Chaz Miller, TMS 0357-05-02-003.000, Town of Eutawville, $255,000.

Xavia Danielle Harrington Chate to Pearline Amaker Chate, TMN 0097-00-01-065, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.

Darrieus Rhimeen Lott to Darrieus Rhimeen Lott and Generia Lashera Mayes, TMN 0151-12-09-005, City of Orangeburg, $5 love and affection.

Diana Louise Wagoner to Raymond Scott Wagoner as Trustee of the “Diana Louise Wagoner Inter Vivos Trust,” TMS 0097-00-06-082, Liberty Township, $10.

Betty Rose Livington Smith as Trustee for the Pauline R. Livingston Family Trust to High Cotton Land Sales, LLC, TMS 0087-00-02-005.000, $5.

Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC to A Kentucky Limited Liability Company to Vu Hong Luong, TMS 0307-00-05-039.000, $230,000.

Merithus Anne Staley, aka Merithus Anne Seckal to Alyce Faye Benjamin, TMS 0058-13-04-003.0000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.