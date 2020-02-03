{{featured_button_text}}
The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Jan. 22-29, 2020

• David H. Ritter to Rufus Morgan, TMS 0018-00-01-002.000, 0019-00-04-007.000, 0018-00-01-001.000, $5, love and affection.

• David E. Cowan, Jr., aka David E. Cowan, to Jameson Brothers, LLP, TMS 0099-00-05-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ruby L. Brinson to Carol Holliday, TMS 0012-13-06-002.000, Town of Springfield, $5, love and affection.

• Phyllis Davis to Eric L. Mack and Mary Prince-Mack, TMS 0175-13-03-005.000, $152,000.

• Dorothy E. Johnson as Trustee of the Dorothy E. Johnson Revocable Trust to Paragon Development of SC LLC, TMS 0216-00-02-006.000, Middle Township, $62,500.

• Charles L. Campbell and Patricia F. Campbell to James B. Pasternak and Eileen F. Maxim, Eutaw Township, TMS 0375-17-01-005.000, $285,000.

• Mary Jo H. Zook, Ronnie K. Hewitt and Beverly H. Jones to Hewitt Rentals, LLC, TMS 0138-00-07-003.000 and 0138-00-07-002.000, Zion Township and 0156-00-03-006.000, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Annette M. Dantzler to Elena Gustafson and Harold Dean Pete Page, III, TMS 0310-00-04-034.00 and 0310-00-04-032.000, Providence Township, $260,000.

• Rondell Jones to Rondell Talbert Jones, II, Jacinta Jones-Watson and Reginald L. Jones, TMS 0247-08-01-001.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.

• Jesse Kinard to David Mack, Sr., TMN 0182-12-02-002.000, Orange Township, $4,000.

• Mattie Davis-Greene to Michelle Davis-Wiles and Rashawn Gordon, TMS 0362-07-00-01.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

• Mattie Davis-Greene to Michelle Davis- Wiles and Rahawn Gordon, TMN 0362-07-00-018.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

• GV&G Enterprise, LLC to Shirley Bailey, TMS 0339-13-09-011, Town of Holly Hill, $5 with other consideration.

• Susan Hogan Young to Wesley Louis Goodwin and Natalie Hope Bishop, TMS 0054-06-11-002.000, Town of Norway, $5.

• Paradise Properites, LLC to Ly Tran, TMS 0173-09-09-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Devangkumar V. Patel and Rashminkumar B. Patel to S & D, Rental Property LLC, TMS 0339-19-01-039.000 and 0332-16-10-005.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Margaret E. Holoman Rogers to Thomas M. Holoman, TMS 0172-00-00-019.000, $5 plus love and affection.

• Timothy C. Brown and Helen Brown to Felecia E. Cook, TMN 0182-05-18-005.000, Orange Township, $3,000.

• Victor E. Smith, Jr. to Victor E. Smith, Jr. and Mei Tindan Smith, TMN 0152-12-18-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Santee Management Group of SC, LLC to Santee Old Number 6 2019, LLC, TMS 0324-17-02-006, Vance Township, $550,000.

• Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Yancy Z. McPhreson, Sr. and Shamiquia N. McPhreson, TMS Portion of 0181-16-01-006.000, $40,000.

• Sandford Investments, II, LLC to Ernestine Green, TMS 0140-08-10-038.000, Zion Township, $8,000.

• Cynthia Chandler McCully to Brandon W. Bazemore and Michele B. Bazemore, TMS 0324-10-01-002.016, $178,000.

• Charles W. Wannamaker to Charles W. Wannamaker and Catherine A. Wannamaker, TMS 0080-00-02-019.000, $5, love and affection.

• America IRA, LLC FBO John R. Payne Traditional IRA to Tamika Chantaine Palmer, Portion of TMS 0299-00-02-001.000, $22,000.

• Frances J. Kelly to Marian D. Courtney, TMN 0139-00-11-030, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Richard Irick, Robert Irick, Jr., Marie Green and Bernetta William to Nina M. Ellis, TMS 0143-00-07-041.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• WMS Lease & Rental II, LLC to Florida Building Company and Professional Services, Inc., TMS 0173-17-40-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $23,500.

• Barbara Hugee, Ivy Jean Mack, Elaine Grant, Delores Juanita Grant and Alesia Denise Ricks to C. Daniel Development, LLC, TMS 0181-10-02-004, $57,000.

• Dustin Ross Smith to James R. Harley, TMN 0125-09-01-001.000, Liberty Township, $29,800.

• Cynthia G. Waystack to James Wilson, TMN 0151-08-007, $262,500.

• East Coast Properties and Management, LLC to Orangeburg Highway 601 2019, LLC, TMS 0180-13-02-012.000 (P/O), $495,000.

• Frank P. Tourville, Sr. and Pearl A. Tourville to Brenda Potynsky, TMS 0151-15-01-022.000, $5.

• Annie C. Stroman to Sandra Wigfall, TMN 0209-00-04-001.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• George H. Summers to Angel Tucker-Hampton, TMN 0179-00-07-048, Orange Township, $111,000.

• Jonathan H. Butler, Trustee of the Katherine D. Butler Descendant’s Trust F/B/O Jonathan H. Butler to 601 Helicon, LLC, TMN 321-00-01-083, Providence Township, $1 in hand.

• TriCo Develeopment, LLC to City of Orangeburg, TMS 179-00-05-011 (portion), Orange Township, $5.

• Kasey Richburg and Chris Richburg to Victoria Abutin-Greco, TMS 0175-13-07-014.000, Orange Township, $183,000.

