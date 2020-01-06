The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Dec. 23-31
• Scott J. Campbell and Lauren S. Shackle to William S. Campbell, TMS 0350-00-01-049, Holly Hill Township, $5 true consideration.
• William S. Campbell, Jr. to Wesley R. Hughes, Jr., TMS 0350-00-01-049, Holly Hill Township, $172,000.
• Darrell Manning and Iuliana Manning to Colby Alan Bruner and Mary Megan Brack, TMS 0286-06-05-002, $235,000.
• Erek K. Brennan and Shelsea R. Brennan to Brooke W. Bess, TMN 0098-00-01-046, Liberty Township, $82,000.
• South State Bank to Edisto QOZ Fund, LLC, TMN 0152-02-06-005 & 006, $32,500.
• Mary S. Garrick to David P. Mandeville, Limestone Township, TMN 0142-14-01-012, $284,900.
• Sandford Invests II, LLC to Billy Bob Hughley and Linda Hughley, TMS 0153-05-15-001, $10,000.
• Willie R. Adkins Jr. and Gloria Jean Adkins to Brigitte Leann Adkins and/or Jessica Marie Moore, TMN 0303-00-05-007.000, Elloree Township, $5.
• The Estate of Charles C. Hills to Charles Anthony Barnes, TMN 0318-00-03-001.000, $200,000.
• Patricia J. Larke and Alvin Larke, Jr. to Lou B. Stewart, TMN 0148-00-02-072, Limestone Township, $25,000.
• Juliet Dickson to Terrace Dickson, TMN 0173-17-38-007.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jordan Dempsey, TMS 0080-00-05-007.000, Willow Township, $108,000.
• Richard Sabb to Ronald Thomas and Ruth Thomas, TMS 0181-11-09-002 and 0181-11-09-003, $17,500.
• Mary Donalyn Headden to Joni H. Whisenhunt and Steven S. Whisenhunt, TMN 0171-00-08-007, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• MTBH, LLC to Nikita Abrenkia Davis, TMS 0176-00-07-051.000, Orange Township, $181,000.
• Wilford L. Wiles and Deborah C. Wiles to Mollie W. Jennings, Tax Parcel No. 0231-00-01-019.000, $89,000.
• Kenneth C. Eastwood to Melanie Eastwood, TMN 0357-00-03-008, $5.
• Ann Brown nka Ann S. Fallaw to Dean Christopher Jones, TMN 0263-00-01-016.000, Elloree Township, $5, love and affection.
• PHH Mortgage Corporation to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, TMS 0175-09-01-016.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, TMS 0066-00-02-063.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Lillie Bradley Saulsbury to James Julius Bradley, TMS 0182-14-11-005.000 (portion of), Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Eugene Dunning to the City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-14-04-026, 0173-14-04-009 and 0173-14-04-010, City of Orangeburg, $300,000.
• Robinson Group of SC, LLC to the City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-14-04-007, City of Orangeburg, $90,000.
• Patricia A. Linehau to 3963 Princess Pond Rd Build, LLC, TMN 0303-00-01-004.000, Township of Elloree, $12,000.
• Ewart C. Irick as Trustee of the Special Needs Trust for the Benefit of William G. Irick, Jr., dated Dec. 22, 2016, to Ewart C. Irick, TMS 0286-0-08-001.000, 0286-09-008-002.000, 0286-09-02-010.000, 0286-09-02-002.000, Town of Elloree; TMS 0302-00-10-001.000, Elloree Township, $5.
• Ewart C. Irick as Trustee of the Special Needs Trust for the Benefit of William G. Irick, Jr., dated Dec. 22, 2016, to Ewart D. Irick and Elizabeth I. Carpenter, TMN 0303-00-01-046, 0303-00-07-003.000, 0307-00-02-001.000, 0303-00-07-004.000 and 0306-00-10-010-000, $5 in hand.
• Triple G. Farms, LLC to Embeford Farm of S.C., LLC, TMS 0080-00-02-002, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary Lois C. Maier to YAK Global Investment, TMS 0173-13-08-002.00, City of Orangeburg, $30,000.
• Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC to Dempsey Wood Products, Inc., TMS 0170-00-03-002.000, $250,000.
• Erin A. Fogle to Stephen Drew Fogle, TMN 0056-00-06-004.000, Willow Township, $94,755.50.
• Dwight Kevin Mack to Sandra F. Mack and Dwight S. Mack, TMN 0151-20-09-016, $5, love and affection.
• Patricia D. Funderburk to Jennifer B. Sullivan and Anthony W. Sullivan, TMS 0070-00-03-008 (portion of), Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joanne F. O’Riley, fka Joanne F. Garrick, to Triple G. Farms, LLC, TMN 0100-00-02-027 (portion of), Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Shantilal B. Patel to Bharatkumar Patel and Rashmika Patel, TMS 0173-06-16-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• George H. Garrick, Jr. to Edisto Vet Med Ventures. LLC, TMC 0073-00-04-005.000 and 0073-00-04-006.000, Willow Township, $90,000.
• James M. Guthrie, III to Superior Real Estate Rentals, LLC, TMS 0183-00-11-013, Orange Township; TMS 0159-00-01-002, Edisto Township; 182-17-07-003, City or Orangeburg, 0173-06-19-001, City of Orangeburg; 0182-18-01-018, 0174-10-05-005.000; 0142-15-05-001; 0152-16-11-010; 0173-20-04-002; City of Orangeburg; 0173-20-04-003, Orange Township; 0173-20-04-004, City of Orangeburg; 0182-17-07-003, City of Orangeburg; $5.
• James M. Guthrie III to Superior Timber, L LC, TMS 0185-00-00-009, New Hope Township; TMS 0082-00-02-007.000, Liberty Township; TMS 0096-02-004.000, Liberty Township; 0096-00-02-039; TMS 0096-00-02-041; TMS 0096-00-02-040 and 0096-00-02-035, Liberty Township; TMS 0096-00-02-036, Liberty Township; 0175-00-00-012, Orange Township; 0174-06-01-024, Orange Township; 0175-17-04-001, Orange Township; 0174-06-01-029 and 0174-06-01-001, Orange Township; 0174-07-05-010; 0174-07-04-001.000 and 0174-06-02-013.000, Orange Township; 0175-00-00-012, Orange Township; 0185-00-00-010, New Hope Township; 0216-00-02-002, Orange Township; 0182-12-01-002, Orange Township; 0174-06-01-028, Orange Township; 0174-06-01-003, Orange Township; $5.
• Superior Holdings LP to Superior Timber, LLC, TMS 0159-00-01-001.000 and 0160-00-01-002, Edisto Township. $5.
• Superior Holdings LP to Superior Automotive Rentals, LLC, TMS 0182-17-02-002. Orange Township, $5.
• James M. Guthrie, III to Superior Automotive Rentals, LLC, TMS 0173-15-25-002, TMS 0173-15-25-001,0173-15-25-002, 0173-20-04-008, 0173-20-04-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Sterling Properties, LLC to Ameena Khan, TMN 0174-11-01-004, Orange Township, $5.
• Sterling Properties, LLC to Richard E. Sterling, TMN 0174-11-01-004, Orange Township, $5.
• Richard E. Sterling to 2221 Orangeburg Holdings, LLC, TMN 0174-11-01-004, Orange Township, $5.
• Iron Willow Properties, LLC to South Turf, LLC, TMS 0054-00-02-001, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Linden F. Sam and Janet E. Sam to Shareese Pinckney and Roosevelt Pinckney, TMN 0151-20-08-015.000, City of Orangeburg, $98,000.
• Cynthia A. Floyd Kennerly to Teela Floyd, TMN 0097-00-04-016 (portion of), Liberty Township, $1,200.
• Charlotte Hicks to Callahan & Buehler Homes, LLC, TMS 0329-00-02-108.000, 0329-00-02-037.000, Portion of 0329-00-02-031.000, Portion of 0329-00-02-031.000, Vance Township, $82,500.
• Deborah Whitmore to Kennedy Integrity Investments, LLC, TMS 0151-07-03-001.00, Limestone Township, $135,000.
• Lisa Millhouse, aka Lisa M. Flake to Kimberly Dash, TMS 0125-05-07-001.000, Liberty Township, $500.
• Oleane Carden Zenoble as Trustee for the Store Creek Land Trust to Charles T. Frederick, TMS 0307-00-05-041, $6,500.
• Paul Eugene Argoe to Lightning Hill, LLC, TMS 0062-00-05-001, $5.
