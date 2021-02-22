ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Equity Trust Company, formally known as Mid-Ohio Securities, Corp, Custodian FBO Jerry M. Rogerson Traditional IRA# 2002530372, to Keith Williams, TMN 0371-00-05-038, $12,456.57.

Ricky Jenkins, by Henry N. Jenkins, Personal Representative, to Cody A. Cook, TMN 0181-14-03-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Harold M. Griffith to Terry Lynn Jackson and Kimberlie D. Meier, TMS 0304-00-01-041.000 (parent Parcel), $7,500.

Julius P. Thompson, Jr. and Norah W. Thompson to Theron Felder, TMN 0151-20-05-029, $285,000.

Harold Carroll to Curtis Glover and Patricia Holman Jones, TMN Portion of 0174-10-03-039.000, $168,000.

Jordan Simone Butler by my Attorney in Fact, Barbara A. Butler to Dustin Ray Howard and Lisa Marie Howard, TMS 0287-00-01-011.000, $5.

Thomasena Green aka Tomasina Green to Priscillia Green, TMS 0179-00-04-013.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

Priscillia Green aka Priscilla Green to MIchael & Janee Jones Enterprises Inc., TMS 0179-00-04-013.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

David Keller and Freddie Diane M. Keller aka F. Diane Keller to Michael & Janee Jones Enterprises, Inc., TMS 0179-00-04-011.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Antwan Taylor and Shauntoya Middleton, TMN 0349-00-04-116.000 (portion), $21,000.

E. Lorine James to Henry Lee James and Ethell L. James aka E. Lorine James, TMN 0113-13-02-001.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

H. Thompson Ulmer, III, aka Herbert Thomas Ulmer, III to David Alexander Fields, TMN 0207-00-03-061.000, Orange Township, $2,000.

Till Investment Group, LLC to David Alexander Fields, TMN 0207-00-03-061, Orange Township, $2,000.

David E. Baker to Bass Drive, LLC, TMN 0308-00-06-004.000, Vance Township, $5.

Nametab Rentals, LLC to VAN Capital LLC, TMS 0152-16-15-011, 0173-06-15-010.000 and 0174-14-07-023.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Charles Quitman Spires to Kerry C. Jacobik, TMN 0140-08-07-004, $5, plus love and affection.

Dorchester Loan Company, Inc., to Toriano A. Butler, TMS 0233-00-03-044, $11,500.

Dessie McCray to Lorena Avendano Matias, TMN 0173-07-08-001.000, $5,000.

Ingrid J. Carmichael to Byron Amilcar Mendez Munoz, TMN 0173-06-018.000, Orange Township, $27,550.

Richard L. Jones and Julie B. Jones to Pamela B. Williams, TMS 0093-00-08-006.000, Elizabeth Township, $170,000.

Jermaine Boatwright to CMH Homes, Inc., TMN 0012-00-07-005, Goodland Township, $10,000.

Charlie Littles to Russcener Littles and Charles A. Thompson, TMS 0267-00-02-002.000, $5, love and affection.

Sara G. Gramling to Christina L. Biegun, TMN 0140-08-03-004.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Marvin Gissentaner to Vista Scott, TMN 0173-07-03-024.000, Orange Township, $5.

Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Ketankumar P. Patel and Sohiniben K. Patel, TMS 0151-12-04-055.000, $45,000.

Robert D. Blanchard and Mary Reagan Blanchard to Keisha L. Wannamaker, TMN 0142-14-01-011.000, Limestone Township, $268,000.

Heath Burgdorf Owen aka Frances Heath Owen aka Heath B. Owen to F. Heath Burgdorf Owen and Orland Mays Owen, III, TMS 0012-10-11-002.000, Town of Springfield, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Billy C. Milhouse to Amanda Kemmerlin, TMN 0097-00-06-085.000, Liberty Township, $5.

Jeanne B. Gue,’ to Anne Gue’ Jones and Bert V. Gue’, III, while reserving a life estate, TM$ 0151-19-02-026, City of Orangeburg; and 0181-05-02-002, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

Diversified Investments Holdings, Inc. to Corey S. Smalls, TMS 0182-05-02-022.000, $5 and other valuable considerations.

Robert L. McDonald aka Robert Lee McDonald to Rose A. Johnson, TMN 0243-00-02-055.000 (a portion), Middle Township, $8,866.07.

Robert L. McDonald aka Robert Lee McDonald to Maurice T. Johnson, TMN 0243-00-02-055.000 (a Portion), Middle Township, $10,000.

David Boyd Funchess, Melanie Garrick Wooten and Leonard Dwayne Garrick to PD Homes LLC, TMS 0246-19-02-003, Town of Bowman, $53,000.

Molly Smith to Bobbie Tumbleston III and Ashley Tumbleston,TMS 0237-00-02-012.000 and 0237-00-02-009.000, Orange Township, $166,250.

Nikki Latham to Sharon Miller, TMN 0174-19-04-011, $125,000.

Daniel R. KIzer and Meagan J. Kizer to Megan J. Kizer, TMS 0358-11-05-009, $5.

Doris Z. Williams to Alice B. Priester, TMN 0037-00-10-003.000, Hebron Township, $1, love and affection.

Andrew Berry, Jr. to Yelena Lengle, TMN 0221-00-01-026.000, $!4,000.

Reggie Johnson to Dontrielle Leon Smalls, TMS 0233-00-03-019, $5 and other valuable consideration

Fannie Mae, aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jaclyn Read, TMN 0131-00-05-017.000 and 0131-00-05-017.001, $185,000.

Melvin W. Ashe, Jr. to Dusty W. Mack, TMN 0135-00-05-002 (portion of), Edisto Township, $5 and other consideration.

Daniel Abercrombie and Charles Winchester and Douglas Winchester to William J. Kittrell, TMS 0131-00-06-003.000, $5.

Julius C. Pearson, Jr. aka Julius C. Pearson by his Attorney in Fact, Elizabeth Robeson to Julieanne Pearson Leary, Lee Douglas Pearson and Elizabeth Robeson, TMS 0151-12-09-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $56,000.

Robert L. DuBose as Trustee of the Robert L. DuBose Revocable Trust to Elisabeth Giardino and Anthony Francis Giardino, TMN 0324-15-003.000, $225.000.

Maurice V. Mitchell, II to Bobby E. Johnson, TMN 0122-00-14.007, $132,000.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, aka the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D. C., to Lueneather M. Stokes Cakley, Tax Parcel No. 0173-09-20-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $45,750.

Karen E. York, Personal Representative of the Estate of Frances York, Case No. 2020-ES-38-251 to Michael Hamilton, TMN 0174-07-02-020, Orange Township, $159,900.

SC Home 4 You, Inc. to Graciela Rocha, TMN 0141-00-05-002.000, $240,000.

Frederick C. Kemmerley and Margaret M. Kemmerley to Ronald T. Dukes and Pamela J. Dukes, TMN 0303-00-01-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Wayne Davis and Barbara Davis aka Barbara E. Davis aka Barbara H. Davis to Kevin Davis, Jeffrey Davis and Melissa Difino, Tax Parcel # 0045-00-12-006.000, 0045-11-026.000 & 0045-00-12-013.000, 0045-00-13-009.000, 0057-05-11-006.000 and 0045-00-13-007.000, and love and affection.

Vernell D. Brown to Robert P. Brown, Jr. and Desmona Brown-Cayruth, TMS 0174-20-11-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 in hand.

Frederick L. Washington, Jr. and Allison Nicole Washington f/k/a Allision Nicole Clark to Teteyana Rhodes, TMS 0328-00-09-035.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

George M. Jackson to Cynthia A. Jackson, TMN 0168-00-04-025, Zion Township, $10, love and affection.

Cynthia A. Jackson to George M. Jackson and Justin E. Jackson, $10, TMN 0168-00-04-025, Zion Township, love and affection.

Marion M. Livingston, Jr. to Virginia Sharon Sweatman, TMN 0122-00-10-027.000, Limestone Township, for no consideration.

Jackie V. Robinson aka Jackie Robinson to Jacqueline Bond, Parcel ID 0246-12-01-001.000, Bowman Township, $4,995.

Charlie G. Spell by Janelle S. Mitchell as true and lawful attorney in fact and Celillus N. Spell by Janelle S. Mitchell as true and lawful attorney in fact, to Rodney Kearse, TMS 0123-00-11-090.00, Limestone Township, $159,900.

Kathi B. Lanham aka Catherine B. Lanham nka Catherine Bria to Esther J. Fairey and Ann F. Gillam, TMN 0142-20-01-020, $5 and other valuable consideration.

James T. Garrick and Manuel Andre to Leon C. Porter, TMN 0152-11-09-004, (PORTION), City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ann Calk and Beverly Chisolm, as Sole Managers of the Duane Johnson Family LLC and as Trustees of the Duane B. Johnson Revocable Trust and as Co-managers of the Duane Johnson Family Limited Partnership and as Trustees for Bruce C. Johnson under the Duane B. Johnson RevocableTrust dated 10/2/07 to Ann Calk, TMS 0060-00-01-003, $5.

Thomas M. Robinson to Michele Brusseau, TMS 0375-17-01-002, Eutaw Township, $360,000.

Tammy Redden to William Scott Garris and Nichole B. Garris,TMS 0324-16-02-021, Vance Township, $515,000.

Stanley L. Godfrey to Catherine W. Godfrey, TMS 0375-17-01-001,Eutaw Township, $5.

Anna L. Dempsey, fka Anna L. Zeigler to Carol Highsmith, City of Orangeburg, Tax Map No. 0152-16-05-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ramona B. Garrick to John G. Garrick, III and James T. Garrick, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0152-15-03-001, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

Teresa F. Lindsley to Kristi W. Barger, Thomas Larry Williams, Jr. and Kendra D. Williams, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0174-17-10-012, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

David A, Proctor to Kay P. Stroman, Portion of TMS 0134-00-04-009, Edisto Township, $10.

Kay P. Stroman to Leanna M. Proctor, TMN 0134-00-04-011, Edisto Township, $10.

Kerry Michelle Cantley and H. Derrick Cantley, Jr. aka HIlbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. to Larry Bloome, Jr., TMS 0059-00-14-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.