ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, April 2-8.
• James P. McClemens III as personal representative for the Estate of James P. McClemens, Jr. to Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC, TMS 0307-19-03-019.000, Town of Orangeburg, $15,000.
• Jasmine Yvonne Williams, fka Jasmine Yvonne Johnson to Dynamic Home Buyers, LLC, TMS 0184-00-01-028.000, $35,500.
• John Nolan to Randy L. Bradley, TMN 0350-00-04-001.000, Holly Hill Township, $10,000.
• Edisto Federal Credit Union to John R. Connor and Chukwunonye B. Connor, TMS 0155-11-95-007.000, $5.
• Tommy M. Stillinger to Loreatha Jackson, TMS 0087-05-01-001.000 (portion of), Town of North, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Billie A. Phillips and Bryan Phillips to Ernie Carroll, Portion of TMN 0135-00-08-002, $13,500.
• Fred Nelson Moses to Dorothy H. Simmons, TMS 0187-03-050, $10,000.
• Leonard Gibbs to Justin Ehrhardt, TMN 0151-09-03-023, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Georgia Davis to Laquisha Miller, TMS 0172-08-01-005.000, $8,500.
• EDPO, LLC to IGH Properties, LLC, City of Orangeburg, TMN 0173-18-12-009.000, $30,000.
• Leon Sistrunk to Octavious Mitchell, TMN 0153-10-01-012.000, $5 and in consideration of love and affection.
• Clarence Washington Jr., Cecelie Wingfield and Tanedra Washington to Kevin Washington, TMN 0268-00-01-002.000, $5.
• Clarence Washington, Jr., Kevin Washington and Tanedra Washington to Ceelie Wingfield, TMN 0097-000-1004.000, $5.
• Lisa B. Treadaway to Robert I. Terrell, Zion Township, TMN 0125-11-03-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles R. Nichols, Jr. and Melissa N. Weeks to Martha D. Nichols, TMN 0151-05-07-007.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Martha D. Nichols to Jeanette Glover, TMN 0151-05-07.000, Limestone Township, $192,000.
• Orangeburg Family, LLC to 480 Stonewall LLC, TMS 0172-05-11-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $912,500.
• Rebecca C. Osborne-Melson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Janne Berry Osborne, to Deborah J. Tyler, TMN 0152-11-11-008, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Michael Neal to Charles Davis and Lorraine Davis, TMN 0301-00-04-001, $6,000.
• Freddie Ott Judy to Freddie O. Judy and Charlie S. Judy, TMS 0228-00-01-017, $5.
• Low Country Housing of Barnwel, LLC to Pedro Alva Sanchez, TMN 0233-00-03-039, $18,500.
• James B. Smith, Jr. and Perry A. Smith to James A. Smith, Portion of TMS 0231-00-01-002, $5.
• Kenneth S. Ott to Curtis Ott, TMS 0363-04-02-018, $5, true consideration.
