ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Reggie Johnson to Dontrielle Leon Smalls, TMS 0233-00-03-019, $5 and other valuable consideration

Fannie Mae, aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jaclyn Read, TMN 0131-00-05-017.000 and 0131-00-05-017.001, $185,000.

Melvin W. Ashe, Jr. to Dusty W. Mack, TMN 0135-00-05-002 (portion of), Edisto Township, $5 and other consideration.

Daniel Abercrombie and Charles Winchester and Douglas Winchester to William J. Kittrell, TMS 0131-00-06-003.000, $5.

Julius C. Pearson, Jr. aka Julius C. Pearson by his Attorney in Fact, Elizabeth Robeson to Julieanne Pearson Leary, Lee Douglas Pearson and Elizabeth Robeson, TMS 0151-12-09-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $56,000.

Robert L. DuBose as Trustee of the Robert L. DuBose Revocable Trust to Elisabeth Giardino and Anthony Francis Giardino, TMN 0324-15-003.000, $225.000.

Maurice V. Mitchell, II to Bobby E. Johnson, TMN 0122-00-14.007, $132,000.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, aka the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D. C., to Lueneather M. Stokes Cakley, Tax Parcel No. 0173-09-20-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $45,750.

Karen E. York, Personal Representative of the Estate of Frances York, Case No. 2020-ES-38-251 to Michael Hamilton, TMN 0174-07-02-020, Orange Township, $159,900.

SC Home 4 You, Inc. to Graciela Rocha, TMN 0141-00-05-002.000, $240,000.

Frederick C. Kemmerley and Margaret M. Kemmerley to Ronald T. Dukes and Pamela J. Dukes, TMN 0303-00-01-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Wayne Davis and Barbara Davis aka Barbara E. Davis aka Barbara H. Davis to Kevin Davis, Jeffrey Davis and Melissa Difino, Tax Parcel # 0045-00-12-006.000, 0045-11-026.000 & 0045-00-12-013.000, 0045-00-13-009.000, 0057-05-11-006.000 and 0045-00-13-007.000, and love and affection.

Vernell D. Brown to Robert P. Brown, Jr. and Desmona Brown-Cayruth, TMS 0174-20-11-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 in hand.

Frederick L. Washington, Jr. and Allison Nicole Washington f/k/a Allision Nicole Clark to Teteyana Rhodes, TMS 0328-00-09-035.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

George M. Jackson to Cynthia A. Jackson, TMN 0168-00-04-025, Zion Township, $10, love and affection.

Cynthia A. Jackson to George M. Jackson and Justin E. Jackson, $10, TMN 0168-00-04-025, Zion Township, love and affection.

Marion M. Livingston, Jr. to Virginia Sharon Sweatman, TMN 0122-00-10-027.000, Limestone Township, for no consideration.

Jackie V. Robinson aka Jackie Robinson to Jacqueline Bond, Parcel ID 0246-12-01-001.000, Bowman Township, $4,995.

Charlie G. Spell by Janelle S. Mitchell as true and lawful attorney in fact and Celillus N. Spell by Janelle S. Mitchell as true and lawful attorney in fact, to Rodney Kearse, TMS 0123-00-11-090.00, Limestone Township, $159,900.

Kathi B. Lanham aka Catherine B. Lanham nka Catherine Bria to Esther J. Fairey and Ann F. Gillam, TMN 0142-20-01-020, $5 and other valuable consideration.

James T. Garrick and Manuel Andre to Leon C. Porter, TMN 0152-11-09-004, (PORTION), City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ann Calk and Beverly Chisolm, as Sole Managers of the Duane Johnson Family LLC and as Trustees of the Duane B. Johnson Revocable Trust and as Co-managers of the Duane Johnson Family Limited Partnership and as Trustees for Bruce C. Johnson under the Duane B. Johnson RevocableTrust dated 10/2/07 to Ann Calk, TMS 0060-00-01-003, $5.

Thomas M. Robinson to Michele Brusseau, TMS 0375-17-01-002, Eutaw Township, $360,000.

Tammy Redden to William Scott Garris and Nichole B. Garris,TMS 0324-16-02-021, Vance Township, $515,000.

Stanley L. Godfrey to Catherine W. Godfrey, TMS 0375-17-01-001,Eutaw Township, $5.

Anna L. Dempsey, fka Anna L. Zeigler to Carol Highsmith, City of Orangeburg, Tax Map No. 0152-16-05-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ramona B. Garrick to John G. Garrick, III and James T. Garrick, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0152-15-03-001, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

Teresa F. Lindsley to Kristi W. Barger, Thomas Larry Williams, Jr. and Kendra D. Williams, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0174-17-10-012, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

David A, Proctor to Kay P. Stroman, Portion of TMS 0134-00-04-009, Edisto Township, $10.

Kay P. Stroman to Leanna M. Proctor, TMN 0134-00-04-011, Edisto Township, $10.

Kerry Michelle Cantley and H. Derrick Cantley, Jr. aka HIlbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. to Larry Bloome, Jr., TMS 0059-00-14-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Aaron Scott Tinsman and Emily Tinsman to Eric Harris, TMS 0175-18-07-017.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-09-00-005.000, 0181-09-00-019.000 and 0181-09-00-026.000, $102,750.

F. Emory Rush, C. Gilbert Rush and Karen R. Cuttino to Martha C. Stubbs, TMN 0286-001.000, Elloree Township, $95,000.

J. Leonard Sanford to Marion F. Moore, TMS 0151-20-05-024.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 in hand.

Gene Bolen, LLC to J & R. Bishop Farms LLC, TPN 293-00-01-015 and 293-00-01-005, and 0008-00-01-014, lying in both Aiken and Orangeburg County, $400,000.

Bernice Moore-Green aka Bernice Moore Green to Andre Payne and Nikki Payne, TMS 0151-12-10-001.000, in the City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Alec Groom to Kyle Tiner, TMS 0110-00-05-030, $5 and other valuable consideration.

George Lewis Argoe, III to Mikaj Ellijah Yannoulatos and Ashley Brooke Yannoulatos, Portion of 089-00-02-028, $130,302.

Roger C. Kemmerlin to Kristen K. Pascoe, TMN 0173-06-04-008, $5, love and affection.

Joseph P. Garvin to Joseph P. Garvin and Shambra Garvin, TMN 0027-00-05-001.000, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.

Glenn Davis and Russell Davis and Mark Davis and Jim Bennett ak James A. Bennett and Emily B. Wise to Dalton R. Durham and Mandi E. Durham, TMS 0012-14-0-003.000, Town of Springfield, $68,800.

Robert M. Hendershot to Brian O. Duncan, TMS 0150-15-00-017.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Delaura Stokes to Augusta Woodyard and Catherine Woodyard, TMN 0174-13-14-012, $152,500.

Investors Real Estate Sales LLC to Roshonda Lynn Frazier, TMN 0175-13-09-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Gaye G. Burch to James M. Davidson, TMN 0152-11-12-003, $5 and other consideration.

Nancy W. Hudson to Karen Hudson Thomas, Trustee, Nancy Wolfe Hudson Revocable Trustee Agreement dated Dec. 27,1990,TMS 152-08-01-020, City of Orangeburg, $5.

Rose Marie M. Markiewicz, aka Rose Marie Markiewicz to Donna M. Phillips, Joseph John Markievicz and Linda M. Ryan, TMN 0152-09-03-001, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

Myra J. Bozard to Terry Anderson, TMS 0375-17-07-002, Eutaw Township, $179,900.

James B. Jeffcoat and Lisa D. Jeffcoat to Kenneth Michael Burke and Allison Bea Burke, TMS 0065-00-04-022.000 and 0065-00-04-022.001, $33,500.

George Lewis Argoe, III to TC Ranch, LLC, TMS 0089-00-02-028.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

Robert E. Moody to Timothy O. Ellis and Tracy Robinson-Ellis, TMN 0173-14-10-023, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Linda L. Childers to Kevin S. Burdette and Angela L. Vance, TMN 0282-12-03-016.000, Town of Elloree, $172,000.

Stephen Edwards, II to W.E.S. Installation Specialists, LLC, TMS 0173-08-11-009.000, $28,500.

Lenard Jones to Paragon Development of SC, LLC, TMS 0181-12-09-007.000, Orange Township, $14,000.

Jimmy L. Droze, Sr. to Billy Wayne Chambers, TMS 0356-00-04-005, $65,000.

Darius A. Mitchell to Breaking Glass Ceilings, LLC, TMN 0246-18-15-003, Bowman Township, $5 true consideration.

Billie Jean Hutto Jackson to Jessica E. Frazier, TMN 0058-17-01-002, $5, love and affection.

Om Shree Sai Nath, LLC to Hey Ram, LLC, TMN 0324-17-05-004, Town of Santee, $4,150,000.

Sanford Investments II, LLC to Tracy M. Dash and Sammie Fields, TMN 0140-08-10-031.000, Zion Township, $11,000.

Betty Matthews to Timothy O. Ellis and Tracy Robinson-Ellis, City of Orangeburg, TMN 0173-14-10-024, $5 and other valuable consideration.

David K. Hayden to Joe L. McDonald, TMS 0102-20-10-001.000, Town of Cope, $2,000 in hand.

James L. Myers to Jonathan Robinson, TMN 0317-00-06-032.000, $900.

James L. Myers to Kendall Jamison, TMN 0331-00-03-026.000, $850.

Cameo Lounge, LLC to Faith Assembly of God of Summerville, aka Faith Assembly of God Summerville, South Carolina, TMS 0323-06-01-005, Vance Township, $450,000.

Timothy D. Sumner and Everett P. Sumner, Jr. to James J. Parker and Dorothy W. Parker, TMS 0324-14-02-013, $172,000.

Towd Point Master Funding Trust Reo to Nicole Carpenter, TMS 0011-00-02-042.000, $18,100.

Charles H. Gleaton to Christian Peele and Jessica Peele, TMS 0024-00-06-001, Rocky Grove Township, $45,000.

James and Theresa Bryant to Vivian Bonaparte, TMN 0233-00-03-011.000, $7,000.

Rhine Hoffman and Betty J. Hoffman to Andrew Hoffman, TMS 0064-00-04-006.000, Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.

W & L Enterprise, LLC to W & L Enterprise, paid by Brian O. Duncan, Portion of TMS 0150-15-00-018, Limestone Township, $5 and exchange of real property.

Belinda M. Myers to Michael R. Murphy, TMN 0130-00-09-004, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

Belinda M. Myers to Michael R. Murphy and his Wife Gloria C. Murphy, TMN 0130-00-09-003, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

Michael R. Murphy and Gloria C. Murphy to Landon M. Smoak, while reserving to themselves a life estate, TMN 0130-00-09-003, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

Michael R. Murphy to Landon M. Smoak, while reserving to themselves a life estate, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

Valerie S. Shuler, Everna S. Richardson and Alphonso Shuler to Vernon Scott, TMS 0144-00-01-085.000, $3,000.

Gail Hite to Thomas J. Viviano, TMS 0171-00-05-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Danny Allen Hanson to Richard Scott Melroy and Michelle Renee Melroy, TMS 324-20-01-001, Vance Township, $230,000.

Robert P. Hinkle to Haylei Rene Rider, TMN 0112-00-07-132.000, Liberty Township, $16,000.

Mary Moorer Myers and Emily Brown to Lorise Moorer Haynes, TMN 0245-00-03-003.000, $5 and affection.

William J. Watson and Brenda H. Watson to William J. Ludlam and Angela W. Ludlam, TMS 0307-00-02-0402.000, $80,000.

Barbara Sutay to CML Investments, Inc., TMS 0362-00-06-004.000, Eutaw Township, $21,000.

Christopher T. Lemon and Tina M. Lemon to Santell, Inc., a portion of TMN 0302-00-14-041, Elloree Township, $4,675.

Cathy Dolly to Tammy L. Hooker, Portion of TMS 037-00-10-011.000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.

Deborah W. Hargrove and Deidre W. Harmon to Timothy J. Adams and Theresa L. Adams, $30,000.