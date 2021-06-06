ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, May 15 to June 2, 2021.
Stanley Garvin aka Stanley Garvain to Grace Haynes, TMS 0285-00-02-059.000, Elloree Township, $5.
- Katherine Sowell Hardison, Loitton Owens Hardison, Deborah Sowell Thompson, and Morgan Baxter Sowell, Jr. to Super Land Holdings, LLC, TMS 0235-00-04-002.000, Middle Township, $5 in hand.
- Irene P. Hucks to Christopehr David Perry and Paula Michelle P. Land, TMS 0289-00-06-006.000, 0289-00-06-005.000, 0029-00-01-004.000 and 0290-00-01-018.000, $5.
- John P. Evans and Virginia E. Evans as Trustees of the Clarence F. Evans Family Trust to Janet Claire Evans Mallard, City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-17-34-002.000, $5 and other consideration.
- Janet Claire Evans Mallard to Sandlapper Properties, LLLP, 0173-17-34-001.000, 0173-17-34-002.000, 0172-17-34-001.000, 0172-05-07-010.000 and 0236-00-06-006.000, $5 in hand.
- Vernell Jackson to Patricia Gail Ashauer, TMS 0349-00-04-037.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ronnie Jeffcoat to Juanita Bowens, TMN 0153-06-03-008, Zion Township, $12,000.
- Juanita Bowens to M Sea Group, LLC, TMN 0153-06-03-008, Zion Township, $5.
- Crystal Todd Moore f/k/a Crystal Alissa Todd to Danny Headden, II, TMN 0099-00-01-016, Liberty Township, $37,000.
- Willie Brown to Carl Brown, TMN 0183-009-01-001.000, $5, love and affection.
- Adam Douglas Berry to James Stepne McAlhany, Trustee of the James Stephe McAlhany Revocable Trust dated June 8, 2006, TMS 0197-00-02-017.000, Branchville Township, $5.
- Boyce E. Toole to Chandler Boyce Toole, TMS 0024-00-07-001.000, Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Boyce E. Toole, to Boyce E. Toole, Jr. and Chandler Boyce Toole, TMS 0024-00-07-001.000 (portion of), Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Sarah Ann Dyches Godwin aka Sarah A. Godwin fka Sarah A. Owens to Ronald A. Wingard aka Ronnie A. Wingard, Keith K. Wingard and Ryan M. Wingard, TMN 0043-00-06-005.000, Hebron Township, $30,000.
- James E. Flake to Roley B. MCCall and Ikea D. Benjamin, TMS 0174-05-05-010, $142,000.
- Fritz Jones to John W. Evans, TMN 0108-00-03-001.000, Union Township, $25,000.
- Michelle Renee Green to Camie Bills, TMN 0152-08-01-014, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Stephanie Jo Van Faussien fka Stephanie Jo V. F. Felkel to Tommie B. Scott and Henry E. Bonnette, Jr.,TMN 0139-00-01-016, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- H. C. Collier to MPC Real Estate, LLC, TMN 0151-16-06-062 and 0151-16-06-007, $5 plus love and affection.
- Kathleen Brodie Chaplin aka Kathleen B. Chaplin to Chad A. Gadsden and Patrice Mack, TMS 0151-16-01-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $227,000.
- Sanford Investments, II, LLC to Gloria Jean McDonald, Ivory Lynn Zimmerman, Tomeka Lakeisha Spells and Tiffany Zimmerman, TMN 0140-08-11-001.000, Zion Township, $7,000.
- Derrick Lamont Moultrie, Sr., to Zakihia Lamonyia Moultrie, TMS 0362-00-03-002.000, $5.
- Elizabeth Ann Hall and the Estate of William Smith Hall, Sr. to Pilar Reyna, TMS 0173-09-09-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $65,500.
- Tailfeather Growers, LLC to 3 S&W Farms, LLC, TMN 0025-00-03-001.000, 0025-00-03-004.000, 0025-00-03-012.000 and 0025-00-03-002.000, $5 in hand.
- Scott Bradley Riddle to 3 S&W Farms, LLC, Tax Parcel 3 0025-00-02-008.000, 0024-00-07-003.000, $5 in hand.
- Charlene Y. Negron to WTC of Branchville, LLC, TPN 0191-00-05-018.000, Town of Branchville, $25,000.
- Norfolk Southern Railway Company to WTC of Branchville, LLC, TMS P/O 0191-00-05-012.000, $75,000.
- Diane McNeal and Kevin McNeal to Robert Hower and Mary Hower, TMP 0142-14-01-017, Limestone Township, $355,000.
- Carter Properties II LLC to Detraun Quattlebaum, TMS 0180-00-06-018.000, Orange Township, $10.
- J. J. Detweiler Enterprises, Inc. to Ross Fredrick, TMP 0046-00-02-038.000, $11,500.
- J. J. Detweiler Enterprises, Inc. to Imojoye Pinckney,TMP 0046-00-02-043.000 and 0046-00-02-044.000, $19,900.
- J. J. Detweiler Enterprises, Inc. to Nellie Worley, TMP 0046-00-02-031.000, $8,950.
• The Blizzard Family Limited Partnership to Henry Clifford Strange, TMN 0324-13-03-022.000, Vance Township, $26,000.
• Melvin R. Smith and Kathy T. Smith, Trustees, or their successors in trust under the Smith Living Trust to Leeann Fredericks and Dean Fredericks, TMN 0324-15-05-020.000, Vance Township, $282,500.
• R. L. Zeigler, III to Ethan Wayne Crider and Melissa B. Crider, TMN 0237-00-07-003, Middle Township, $10,000.
• David W. Bunch to Kim R. Hill and Tina M. Hill, TMS 0318-00-01-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• J T Bozard, Inc. aka J.T. Bozard, Inc. to John Thomas Bozard and Yvonne Felkel Bozard, TMS 0242-00-02-006.000, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Billy Wayne Smith to Linda Smith Reed, TMS 0153-10-05-001.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Thomas W. Scott to Tommie B. Scott, TMS 0155-14-04-024.000, $5, love and affection.
• Samuel T. Johnson, Jr. to Patrick Glenn Hanna and Brandi Lauren Hanna, TMS 0358-16-03-007.000,$17,500.
• Nora McKune to Jennifer Grimes Miles, TMS 0332-00-02-019.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Clarence Goodwin to Kimethia Terell Gaillard and Shelton Jamar Gaillard, Sr.,TMN 0321-00-062.000, Providence Township, $22,000.
• Robert Belcher and Donna Belcher to Robert Ryan Davis, TMS 0155-00-03-005.000, $8,016.16.
• Herbert L. Myers to Patricia Myers, TMN 0182-16-02-002.000, Orange Township, $5 , love and affection.
• Stephanie Jo Van Faussien fka Stephanie Jo. V. F. Felker to Tommie B. Scott and Henry E. Bonnette, Jr. TMN 0139-00-01-016, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles P. Ramsey to Ernest A. Jackson, Jr., TMS 0177-00-03-106.000, LImestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Melissa B.Fields to Dennis Glover, Jr. and Lyisha Glover, TMN 0152-17-08-020.000, Zion Township, $6,000.
• William A. Smith, Jr. to Gary R. Sullivan and Teresa G. Sullivan, TMS 0230-12-00-003, $275.000.
• Lynne O’Neill Maybank to Richard Frank Bruns, III, TMS 0093-00-03-013.000, $5,000.
• Tri-Ag Investments, LLC to Christopher Gleaton, Portion of TMS 0166-00-02-020.000, Limestone Township. $5.
• Sarah Alexander, Personal Representative of the Estate of Rodney Mount to Jeffery Edward Baker and Kelly Baker, TMS 0137-00-04-003.000, Edisto Township, $155,300.
• The Estate of Alfreda Jamison to Dasha N. Felder, TMN 0183-00-10-082.000, $250,000.
• Ruben Woodrow Duba and Linda Carol Duba to Forge Trust Co, FBO Thomas J. Hanagan Account #253625, TMS 0324-14-01-007.000, $20,000.
• Perry Lenwood Murray, Jr., Bruce Arthur Pate Murray, Donna Claire Early aka Donna Early Jackson and Cheryl Ann Murray to Roy C. Walker, TMS 0343-10-11-001, 0343-10-11-002, 0343-10-09-005, 0343-10-10-004 and 0343-10-09-003, $120,000.
• Buffie Morris to April Gerald, TMN 0060-08-03-004, Town of North, $30,000.
• Patricia G. Johnson to Betty Jean L. Bates, TMS 0143-14-02-002.000 and 0143-14-02-002.001, $5,000.
• Billie A. Phillips and Bryan Phillips to Ray Wesley Curtis & Brooke U. Curtis, Portion of TMN 0135-00-08-002, $15,000.
• Lawton A. Brown and Michael D. Brown to Lawton R. Brown, TMS 0321-00-01-007, Town of Vance, $5, love and affection.
• Vickie Blankenship to Ashley Green and Samuel Cox, TMN 0362-00-02-067.000, $30,000.
• Tunita Baack, f/k/a Tunita Walker to Whitney A. Robison and Deshawn A. James, TMN 0362-00-02-065;000 (portion), Eutaw Township, $10,000.
• Sandra S. Hardee f/ka Sandra S. Kittrell to Justin L. Kittrell, TMS 0153-05-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Richard G. Moore and Jinger S. Moore to Valarie M. Perkins, TMN 0324-10-02-004.000, Vance Township, $29,000.
• Clarence Dale Bessinger to John T. Pigford and Louise Pigford, TMS 0045-00-13-013, Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elizabeth Gallman Butler and Brett Remington Butler to Peter Barth, TMS 0110-00-02-31.000, Zion Township, $5.
• S.C. Public Service Authority to Jill Griffith & Steven M. Griffith, TMN 0358-10-01-019.000, $18,500.
• Anne D. Williamson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jay Harold Dahlgren to Marie Hamilton and Doris Singletary, TMN 0174-17-15-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jacob E. Crook, Jr. and Yvonne H. Crook aka Nina Yvonne Crook to Isaac T. Johnson, TMN 0150-16-03-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Faye J. Goodwin to Pierre M. Mercure and Josette Mercure, TMS 0115-00-08-004.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elizabeth R. Thomas to Thomas Nord and Nancy A. Nord, TMS 0151-19-02-035.000, $284,500.
• Carlisle Stephens and Mary AnnStephens to Bill Washington, TMN 0317-00-06-007.000, Holly Hill Township, $8,500.
• Vivian C. Maynard to William P. Chaplin, TMS 0054-05-16-001.000, Town of Neeses, $12,500.
• Pegasus Property Management, LLC to Amonica Lane and Delilah King, TMN 0140-00-02-015, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ulmer Holdings, LLC to Kevin V. Summers, TMS 0188-00-01-011, $15,000.
• Vernon A. Whitman to William L. Berry, Sr. and Taphnie Berry Sanders, TMN 0176-00-07-017.000, Orange Township, $15,000,
• Grace Baptist Church of Orangeburg to William L. Berry, Sr. and Taphnie Berry Sanders, TMN 0176-00-07-116.000 and 0176-00-07-005.000, Orange Township, $35,000.
• Henry H. Wilcox, Jr. to Patrick Myers and Elizabeth Myers, TMS 0324-13-03-019, Vance Township, $353,000.
• School District No. 5 nka Orangeburg County School District to the SC Department of Transportation, TMN 0173-12-02-005, $300 and other valuable consideration.
• Henry A. Goodwin to Dhruva, LLC, TMS 0173-17-29-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Brenda C. Cramer to the SC Department of Transportation, TMN 0173-07-15-002, $6,695.00.
• Bernard Prezzy to Shamoi Bernard Garner, TMS 0282-11-06-015.000, Elloree Township, $5, love and affection.
• Martha Rose Carson to Thomas R. Nicholas and Carole S. Nicholas, TMN 0152-11-07-004 (portion), City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Nancy D. Martin to CDP Cameron 2 LLC, Block Map Reference 0264-00-01-005 (P/O), $189,000.
• Paul Walker, Personal Representative of the Estate of William Harry Rumer and Sole Member of Kay-Lane, LLC to CDP Cameron 2 LLC, Block Map Reference 0264-00-01-007.000, $50,000.
• Christopher R. Midkiff to Christopher R. Midkiff and Jenny Bozard Midkiff, Parcel ID 0038-00-03-015.000, Hebron Township, $10.
• Wajid Abdul-Salaam aka Shawn Wajid Edwards to Houser Family Farms, LP, TMS Portion of 0122-00-10-060.000, Limestone Township, $5,500.
• Tri-State Investors, Inc. to Darrell Joseph Dudley, II, TMN 0371-00-05-062.000 (PO), $10,000.
• Sallylu Rhoad Sipple and Charles H. Sipple, III, Charles H. Sipple, IV and Linder Rhoad Sipple, NKA Linder Sipple Suthers to Southern Planter LLC, TMS 0230-00-02-001.000 and 0191-14-04-003.000, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Russell E. Boyd to James Randall Brown, TMN 0348-01-07-003, Town of Holly Hill, $5 first consideration.
• Henry Jenkins to Teabitha Jenkins, TMN 0358-09-01-028.000, $5 and affection.
• Kasandra P. Doughty as Personal Representative for the Estate of Pate Phillip Prosser, Orangeburg County Probate Case No. 2020ES3800653 to Michael R. Metts and Betty Jo.K. Metts, TMS 0350-07-00-003, $240,000.
• The Estate of Robert Cole to Charles R. Guilford, TMS 0059-00-13-007.000, TMS 0059-00-13-007.000, $100,000.