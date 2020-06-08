ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, May 28 to June 2.
• Charles Edward Harley, John Edward Sloan and Deborah H. Sloan to John Edward Sloan, TMS 0026-00-05-001.000 (Goodland Township), and 0125-00-11-045.000, Love and Affection.
• Wilbur Cook and Melba J. Cook to Emily Bedford and Patrick S. Bedford, TMN 142-20-03-003.000, Limestone Township, $176,000.
• Robin P. Wul to Kerilyn Lyon and Steven Lyon, RMN 0236-00-05-007.000, Middle Township, $258,000.
• Jennifer B. Jackson aka Jennifer L. Bates to Matthew H. Jackson, TMN 0100-00-03-023.000, Union Township, $200,000.
• Delano H. Scott to Patrick Cooper, TMS 0173-11-10-006, $5.
• Albert Demaine Dukes, Jr., John Bickley Dukes and Susan Dukes Kennerly to Larry Dean Ricard, TMS 0324-20-05-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lois Ann Porter to George L. Paul and Diana f. Frady, TMS 0051-00-01-008.000, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Christopher R. Holstad to Gary N. Thompson and Emily Thompson, TMN 0151-20-04-005, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary W. McCarter to Latashia L. Davis, TMS 0152-11-04-017.000, City of Orangeburg, $153,000.
• Betty Peterson Chaplin to Barbara Hutto, TMS 0045-00-04-005 and 0045-00-14-040, Hebron Township, $6,000.
• Rebecca S. Raby to James K. Sanders, TMS 0098-00-01-081.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• David L. Whitehead and Anne E. Whitehead to Laurie Weatherford, TMN 0332-20-03-002.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5 in hand.
• Cleven Grant to Kendall Grant and Mildred Grant, ½ interest, TMS 0339-00-03-008, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Tyrone Mitchell and Earnestine D. Mitchell to Virginia Peele and Saxton R. Peele, TMN 0182-14-04-011.000, Orangeburg Township, $5,000.
• T. Dayle Bolen to ClaySandra Ray, TMS 0173-07-14-002.000, $125,000.
• Shellie Keitt, Jr. to James W. Roquemore, TMS 0259-00-02-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Southeastern Housing and Community Development to Evelyn Moseley, TMS 0211-00-02-002.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary R. West to Joe Frandlin Edmonds, III, TMS 0346-07-02-002, $5.
• Edward Joseph Williams, Jr. to William Smith and Sheneice D. Smith, TMS 0142-09-02-006.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jan J. Garrick, Bruce C. Garrick and Janice Angela Garrick Martin to Bobby L. Garrick, Jr., TMS 0099-00-11-006 and 0099-00-11-007, Willow Township, $5.
• Douglas Joseph Cameron to Joseph Marchetti and Emma Marchetti, TMS 0150-05-00-004.000, Limestone Township, $235,000.
