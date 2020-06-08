ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, May 28 to June 2.

• Charles Edward Harley, John Edward Sloan and Deborah H. Sloan to John Edward Sloan, TMS 0026-00-05-001.000 (Goodland Township), and 0125-00-11-045.000, Love and Affection.

• Wilbur Cook and Melba J. Cook to Emily Bedford and Patrick S. Bedford, TMN 142-20-03-003.000, Limestone Township, $176,000.

• Robin P. Wul to Kerilyn Lyon and Steven Lyon, RMN 0236-00-05-007.000, Middle Township, $258,000.

• Jennifer B. Jackson aka Jennifer L. Bates to Matthew H. Jackson, TMN 0100-00-03-023.000, Union Township, $200,000.

• Delano H. Scott to Patrick Cooper, TMS 0173-11-10-006, $5.

• Albert Demaine Dukes, Jr., John Bickley Dukes and Susan Dukes Kennerly to Larry Dean Ricard, TMS 0324-20-05-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lois Ann Porter to George L. Paul and Diana f. Frady, TMS 0051-00-01-008.000, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Christopher R. Holstad to Gary N. Thompson and Emily Thompson, TMN 0151-20-04-005, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.