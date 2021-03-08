ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, February 25 to March 3, 2021.
- S & S Construction Co. LLC to Audrey Dubose, TMS 0181-07-00-01-016.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- William T. Berry to Ryan T. Berry, TMS 0190-00-03-006, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.
- Rebecca Pait Willis and Birt Wilson Willis to Marjorie Ann Drum and Gregory Scott Drum, TMN 0324-13-03-018.000, Vance Township, $300,000.
- William R. Detyens and William R. Detyens as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Beverly W. Detyens to Roy C. Walker, TMN 0343-10-04-002, Vance Township, $400,000.
- Dunn Hill Farms, LLC to Holly Hill Ranch, LLC, TMN 0320-00-02-029; 0320-00-05-011 and 0320-00-05-010, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Rhoad Farm, LLC to George M. Brunson, TMN 0081-00-07-027 (a portion), $5 and a gift.
- Rodney James Dieringer and Ann Louise Dieringer to Norah May Scott and Kevin Francis Scott, TMS 0324-11-01-011.000, Vance Township, $259,000.
- Thelease Kelly aka Thelese Kelley to Paul Pepin and Lauren Pepin, TMS 0254-00-02-014, $76,000.
- Orangeburg Properties, Inc. to Jennifer L. Hall and Wesley T. Hall, TMN 0066-00-02-073.000, $17,500.
- Andrea D. Jameson and James Bradley McDougal to Teddy D. Wolfe and April A. Wolfe, Portion of TMN 0156-00-02-005 and 0156-00-02-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Marilyn Rickenbaker Bunch aka Marilyn Bunch to William P. Rickenbaker, Jr., TMS 0112-00-07-173.000 and 0066-00-02-097.000, $10, love and affection.
- Michael R. Bunch aka Michael Bunch and Marilyn W. Rickenbaker aka Marilyn R. Bunch aka Marilyn Bunch to William P. Rickenbaker, Jr., TMS 0112-00-07-164.000 and 0066-00-02-091.000, $10, love and affection.
- Berry’s Holdings, LLC to Rasheed Ali, TMS 0051-00-02-003.000, Willow Township, $6,500.
- Betty K. Barber to Samantha Bentley, TMS 0152-11-04-009, $148,000.
- Tobin R. Clifton and Sandra T. Clifton to Kirk R. Teems and Glenda L. Teems, TMS 0358-06-01-001.000, $420,000.
- Dennis Coiller to Robert Shannon Osborne and Christina Shoemaker, TMS 0361-19-05-002.000, $11,000.
- Phillip White and Deborah Tucker-White to Pernell Murphy, TMS 0174-06-08-009.000, Orange Township, $169,900.
- Donald Thompson to Riley Investment Group, L.L.C., TMS 0140-00-04-001, Zion Township, $46,000.
- Randy Leon Fanning to Dorothy Baltzegar, TMN 0036-00-10-010, $5, love and affection.
- Dorothy Baltzegar to James L. Fanning, TMN 0036-00-10-010, $7,000.
- Loancare, LLC, a division of FNF Servicing, Inc., n/k/a Loancare, LLC to the Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Tax IS: 0182-14-04-019.000 and 0182-14-04-019.002, $1 in hand.
- Walter Edwards to Marilyn Edwards-Corbett and Whitney C. Corbett, TMS 0012-14-01-005.000, Town of Springfield, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Shiver C. Hutchinson and Cynthia L. Hutchinson to Barbara Jean Catan and Sophia Theresa Catan, TMN 0287-00-06-005.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- R. Keith Dooley and Jordan C. Lee, Co-Trustees of the Dwight L. Corley Revocable Trust dated Jan. 9, 2004, to Jordan C. Lee and Rod K. Dooley, Jr., Co-Trustees of the Chadd L. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust, TMN 0225-00-02-026.000, Branchville Township, $5.
- Lewis W. Way, III as Trustee of the Lewis W. Way, III Trust and Crystal Way Wannamaker as Trustee of The Crystal Way Wannamaker Trust to Kristen Carson Barry and Edward Bryan Berry, TMN 0141-00-03-086, $5, love and affection.
- Lewis W. Way, III as Trustee of the Lewis W. Way, III Trust and Crystal Way Wannamaker as Trustee of The Crystal Way Wannamaker Trust to Lewis W. Way, III and Deborah M. Way, TMN 0141-00-03-033 (a portion). $5, love and affection.
- Kristen Carson Barry and Bryan Edward Barry to Lewis W. Way, III and Deborah M. Way, TMS 0141-00-003.033 (a portion) $5, love and affection.
- Roger D. Brant and Mary F. Brant to Amy E. Brightwell and Danny W. Brightwell, Sr., TMN 0153-13-02-018, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Inger M. Waters to Samuel Rector and Melanie Fields, TMN 0174-13-09-010.000, Orange Township, $199,500.
- Coy H. Bradley and Rhoetta M. Bradley to SPM Developments, LLC, TMN 0023-00-05-001.000, $250,000.
- Richard Kinard, Jr. to Richard Kinard, Jr. and Wanda Kinard, TMS 0309-00-03-034, 0390-00-03-031 and 0309-00-03-035,, Vance Township, $5.
- Sarah Leigh Parker to Phillip A. Williams and Cynthia A. Williams, TMS 0132-00-02-023.000 and 0132-00-02-042.000, $5.
- Darlene M. Bell to Devin L. Bell and Elizabeth Dianne Hancock, TMS 0166-00-01-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Darlene M. Bell to Darlene M. Bell and Kevin D. Bell, TMS 0166-00-01-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Anthony Gustav Griffith, Lawrence F. Griffith, Jr., Victor George Griffith, Sr. and Margaret G. Dantzler to James H. Bookhart, TMS 0282-00-01-008, $5,000.
- Houser Properties LLC to Evilio Ramirez, TMN 0168-00-02-004.000, $500.
- Stephon Edwards and Ruby G. Edwards to Wilbert Spencer Davis, TMS 0151-07-04-018.000, Orange Township, $395,000.
- Scout Properties of Orangeburg, LLC to South State Realty LLC, TMS 0173-09-09-014.000, (same), $75,000.
- Pearlene Swiggins, Deidre Mays Dantzler, Divette Lydrell Mays and Everett Washington Mays to Odessa S. Sirman, TMS 0349-00-04-063.000, $5, love and affection.