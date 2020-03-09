ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Feb. 26 to March 4.
• James O. Bozard aka Woody O. Bozard as personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Odom Bozard to Jody L. Stillinger and Steven Keith Stillinger, TMN 0172-11-03-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jerri M. Jumper aka Jerri M. Wingard to Jennifer J. Kitchens as trustee of the Wingard Family Trust, TMS 0229-00-02-024.000,0250-00-04-031.000, 0250-00-05-010.000, 0250-00-04-025.000, 0229-00-02-023.000 and 0250-00-04-019.000, $5 and no other valuable consideration.
• Gail M. Rickman to Gail M. Rickman and Barry A. Rickman, TMN 0190-00-09-00-04.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.
• Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Daniel Scott Whisenhunt, TMS 0142-06-10-016.000, $185,000.
• Reginald Edwards, Donnie Edwards, Walter Edwards and Jeffery Edwards to Mable Bell, Tax Parcel # 0012-13211- 002.000 to be combined with 0012-13-11-003.000, $1,500.
• John Kennard Coulter to Loreatha Jackson, Tax Parcel # 0061-20-06-003.000, Town of North, $14,658.
• Cassandra J. Brown to P & H LLC, TMS 0182-13-05-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary Ayers Fanning to Lofton M. Fanning, Jr., Norman Edward Fanning and Claire Fanning, TMS 0152-11-11-013, $5, love and affection.
• Maxine Hutchinson to Dougal G. McKenzie, TMN 0173-06-06-014, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Betty H. Free to Jai Prakash Rai and Biva Singh Rai, TMN 0174-13-08-009 and 0174-13-08-017, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Oleane Carden Zenoble as Successor Trustee for the Store Creek Land Trust to WHWR 105, LLC, TMS 0307-00-05-039.000 and 0307-00-05-47.000, $13,000.
• Martin Properties, LLC to WHWR 105, LLC, TMS 0307-00-05-022.000, $6,500.
• Curtis R. Altman and Linda L. Altman to Dema B. Westling, Vance Township, TMS 0324-19-02-003.000, $193,900.
• White Bluff, LLC to Areole Blanding, TMS 0331-00-02-031.000, $15,500.
• James Lee to Neil Myers, TMN 0345-20-08-005, Eutaw Township, $71,000.
• Alison Whetstone Geer, Tammy Lee Ray, Sandra R. Whitener, Ernest Leland Rinehart, Jr. and Martha Ann W. Cucci to David Sydney Livingston, TMS 0062-00-05-002.000 (portion of) and 0062-00-05-003.000 (portion of), $5 in hand.
• Pauline Caldwell to Thelma C. Romeo, Voncellia C. James and Granit Spencer Caldwell, TMS 0060-12-07-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Leanna Marie Stoudemire to C & H Farms, LLC, TMN 0318-00-02-050, Holly Hill Township, $2,500.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMN 0142-12-06-043.000, $22,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Reginald Robinson, Jr. , TMS 0142-16-02-007, $182,499
• The Piedmont Companies, Inc to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-09-00-00-400. $32,000.
• Wesley M. Fogle to David Ryan Smoak and Dana Keller Smoak, Portion of TMN 0110-00-05-002.000, Zion Township, $105,000.
• U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Juan Flores Flores, TMS 0143-19-09-007.000, Limestone Township, $30,000.
• Prabhubhai Patel, Prakashbhai P.Patel and Minaxiben P. Patel to Tiffany Lucas and Jamar Simmons, TMP 0303-00-01-091.000, $153,000.
• U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to James Edward Long, TMS 0066-00-02-063, $72,994.
• Comrad Eaddy aka Robert Comrad Eaddy to James Thedford Owens, Jr. and to James Thedford Owens, Jr. and Kelly June Pelletier, TMS 0332-11-07-008, $177,500.
• James Clifton McDougal aka James C. McDougal to Andrea D. Jameson and James Bradley McDougal, TMN 0156-00-03-004, Edisto Township, $5.
• David D. Hutson, Faye M. Hutson and Jimmie Myers to Gerald Camlin Wilder, III and Raven H. Wilder, Portion of TMS 0310-00-03-006 and 0309-00-05-009,Vance Township,$5.
• David D. Hutson, Faye M. Hutson and Jimmie Myers to David D. Hutson and Faye M. Hutson, Portion of TMS 0310-00-03-006 and 0309-00-05-09. Vance Township, $5.
• Susan H. Jaques, Trustee of Trust B. U/W of Dorothy E. Hosterman to Garris Properties, LLC, TMS 0332-08-02-001, $250,000.
• Stewart Tremayne Jones to Christine Jones, TMN 0117-00-03-001.000, Elizabeth Township, $5.
• Joseph Maynard or Brittany Maynard to Vivian Maynard, TMN 0153-10-01-003, Zion Township, $5.
• Laura Benecke and Michael T. Benecke to April Bowman, TMN 0142-09-04-017, Limestone Township, $282,000.
• Evander J. Johnson aka Evander J. Johnson, Jr. to Zavonda L. Johnson, Zatrella O. Johnson and Zamona V. Johnson, TMS 0182-18-01-007.000 and 0182-05-21-004, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Anna M. Footman to Leeroy Christburg, TMN 0259-00-04-048, Middle Township, $6,000.
• Susie B. Guinyard, fka Susie Keitt Bookard to Emma Miller, TMN 0243-00-02-015.000, $5, love and affection.
• Billy C. Milhouse to Walter Huggins, TMN 0113-13-13-009.000, Liberty Township, $13,000.
• Katrena L. Sampson aka Katrina L. Sampson to Terry E. Sampson, TMS 0172-10-02-008.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Novice Sampson fka Novice Walker to Katrena L. Sampson and Sharon S. Jones, TMS 0173-20-05-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Novice Sampson fka Novice Walker to Terry E. Sampson, TMS 0172-10-02-008.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Betty Baker to Labaron D. Washington, TMS 0174-15-02-017.000, $5, love and affection.
• Betty L. Washington Baker to Salena D. Harrison, TMS 0182-20-02-003.000, $5, love and affection.
• MidFirst Bank to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, TMS 0152-08-05-019, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• St. Matthews, LLC to Weston SCIP 1 LLC, TMN 0174-07-03-002.000, $10,655,529.
• Nametab Rentals, LLC to Jermaine Ellison and Bishop Ellison, TMS 0173-19-13-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Corrective Deed – Albert O. Stokes to Brians and Stokes Assisted Living, LLC, TMS 0173-15-14-028.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Corrective Deed – Albert O. Stokes and Delaura Stokes to Brians and Stokes Assisted Living, LLC, TMS 0191-07-12-012.000 and 0174-07-02-006.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Ryan L. Crawford to Zaniell R. Lewis, TMS 0172-15-04-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Randall Kirkland Zeigler to Emili Hazel Zeigler, Portion of TMS 0143-20-02-003.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joan Terenda Cisson to Lindsay Allyn Hulteen, TMS 0318-00-01-044.000, Holly Hill Township, $320,000.
• Winter S. Snell to Joseph North, TMN 0155-06-03-015.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Joshua Lee Francis and Christiana Marie Pagan to Quinton S. Guess and AAliyah Gaines, TMS 0100-00-02-058.000, Liberty Township, $165,000.
• J.F. Norris to Ann McIntosh-Hill, TMS 181-02-04-002, $3,500.
• J. F. Norris to James L. Bryant and Amy O. Bryant, TMS 181-02-04-003, Town of Branchville, $7,100.
• John W. Clark to John W. Clark and Linda E. Clark, TMN 0361-13-05-016, $5, love and affection.