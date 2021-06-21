ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, June 9-16, 2021.
• Tony J. Tindal to Joshua Torres-Santiago, TPN 0062-00-011-002, Elizabeth Township, $16,000.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Dawan Mark Seabrook and Eboni Behling Seabrook, TMS 0207-00-03-053.000 and TMS 0207-00-03-053.000, $115,000.
• Marguerite S. Shirer to Chandler Ray Williams, TMN 0069-00-02-010 (portion), $5, love and affection.
• Ginger Properties, LLC to Mixon Land, LLC, TMN 0170-00-02-009, 0170-00-03-001.000 and $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Julian C. Weathers, Jr. to Edward James Callegari and Monique Elizabeth Callegari, TMN 0286-05-17-012.000, Town of Elloree, $212,000.
• Landco Developers, LLC to Olin Renard Brown and Latasha Samone Hampton-Brown, TMN 0141-00-03-073.000, $25,000.
• Peggy A. Stiltz to Kimberly M. Stiltz, TMS 0054-06-08-008.000,Town of Norway, $5 in hand.
• Virginia Howell to Wayne Samuel Bruner, Jr, TMS 0097-00-05-038.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Mickey J. Herring and Peggy W. Herring, TMS 0213-00-01-016.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Billy C. Milhouse to Harold O. Fanning, II, TMN 0113-13-13-006.000, Liberty Township, $16,000.
• Dennis Jones, Jr. to Adam Gibbs and Chelsea Gibbs, TMS 0152-16-11-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John H. Elliott aka Rev. John H. Elliott akd John Elliott and Reginald D. Elliott to Grasshopper Remediation, LLC, TMS 173-20-11-004.000, Town of Branchville, $2000.
• John Cude to Earl Brooks, TMN 0246-15-03-001.000, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Christopher T. Thoma and Whitney W. Thoma to William E. Adicks and Laura C. Adicks, TMN 0152-09-01-010, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ralph R. Stone, Jr. to Gary Britton, Chevella Britton and Carolyn Britton, TMN 0324-19-04-019, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Edisto Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Charlene Renay Nkhata, TMN 0174-16-04-033 (a portion), Orange Township, $78,000.
• Alberter C. KIrkland f/k/a Alberter Franklin to Alberta C. Kirkland, TMN 0113-17-03-006, Liberty Township, $5, plus correction of name.
• Leroy Perry to Wanda Lenore Gadsden and Dwayne Jackson, TPN 0151-19-10-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $247,500.
• Willis Donald Williams, Jr. to Michael W. Williams, W. Dale Williams and Sharon W. Altman, TMN 0179-00-03-031.000, $25,000
• J. B. Smith, Jr. to Perry A. Smith, TMN 276-0003-004, $5.
• Georgetta Kennedy to Herbert L. Edwards, Portion of TMS 0254-00-02-071, $4,500.
• Wendy K. Summers to Lindard Kemmerlin, TMS 0184-00-01-047.000, New Hope Township, $5, love and affection.
• Linard Kemmerlin to Wade Ballew, Jr., TMS 0184-00-01-049.000, 0184-00-01-036 and 0184-00-01-047.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Timothy L. Jennings to Tina M. Pantaleon and Joseph Brian Pantaleon, TMN 0155-10-05-006.000, Zion Township, $14,000.
• James W. Roquemore to Mack C. Stillinger, Jr. TMS 0260-00-01-008.000, Elloree Township, $5 and exchange of real property of equal value.
• Mack C. Stillinger, Jr. to James W. Roquemore, TMS 0264-00-01-018.000, Elloree Township, $5 and exchange of real property of equal value.
• Corrective Deed - Leatrice Jamison to Micheal Gordon, TMS 0061-19-02-027.000, Elizabeth Township, $5,000.
• Corrective Deed - Tyrone Gordon to Micheal Gordon, TMS 0061-19-02-027.000, Elizabeth Township, $5,000.
• CJHP, LLC to Kent William Benskin and Julie Benskin,TMS 0174-07-02-003.000, Orange Township, $150,000.
• Randall D. Antley and Bonnie B. Antley to James Farkas and Robert Farkan, TMS 0324-10-01-012.026, $156,000.
• Bowsan Land and Ourdoor LLC to Arthur R. Hopkins, III and Angela K. Bell, TMS P/O 0059-00-02-016, $58,500.
• OBC Santee LLC to Stella’s Way Santee SC LLC, TMS 0328-03-02-004, Town of Santee, $2,331,863.
• Russell N. Hewitt, Jr, to William A. Harberson and Frances L. Harbeson, TMS 0345-20-01-008, $455,000.
• J. Bruce Cooke, Attorney-in-Fact, Gail M. Cooke, pursuant to Power of Attorney and Gail M. Cooke to Al-Jarrod Sumpter, TMN -0258-00-02-051, Elloree Township, $9,000.
• David A. Shaak and Suzette Shaak to Paula Watson, TMS 0324-10-01-002, $190,000.
• John T. Snell to Stephanie Summerson Hall, TMS 0333-00-04-009, $80,000.
• Deloris R. Mack to Theresa R. James, TMS 0347-11-00-004.00, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Moses M. Evans, Agnes Simmons, Nealease Evans Judkins, James Evans, Jr., Maedell Eberhardt, and Samuel Evans to John. J. Sharperson and Mary Faulling, TMN 0112-12-01-006.000, Liberty Township, $10,000.
• Sharon F. Hampton to Keith Charles Richberg-Brown, TMN 0151-19-06-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $169.900.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion or 0142-12-06-0152.000, $32,000.
• Robert H. K. Gleich to Mattie L. Hampton, TMN 0125-13-013.000, Liberty Township, $115,000.
• Ernest M. Brantley and Linda K. Brantley to Brittany Chante Brantley and Ashley Deanna Miller, TMN 0304-00-01-016.000, Elloree Township, $5, love and affection.
• The Estate of Mozelle S. Clark to Nathan Wilson, TMS 0152-11-14-012.000, $145,000.
• Robert R. Griffith to Maria Del Carmen Bravo Garcia, TMN 0154-11-01-009.000, Zion Township, $6,000.
• Clara Sue D. Johnson, D. Wayne Dyches and Margaret A. Shepherd N/KA Peggy D. McNeeley to Matthew E. Brown & Olivia E. Hodder, TMS 0054-06-06-009.000 and 0054-06-06-010.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• The Estate of Thomas C. Hilton, Jr. by Carolyn Hilton, Personal Representative, to Richard O’Neal Ayer, Jr. and Lacey Jones Ayer, TMS 0345-20-08-011.000 and 0345-20-08-010.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James Winget to Willie James Harley, Jr., TMS 0006-00-04-014.000, $5,000.
• Coy H. Arant, Michael T. Arant, Jan J. Markiewicz and Mary Lynne J. Loftus to Reitactical, LLC, TMS 0234-00-03-018 (portion), Town of Bowman, $50,000.
• Lashonta M. Moultrie to Kadeem Brown, TMN 0123-00-11-139.000, $167,500.
• Lynn R. Miller, Successor Trustee of the Ruth H. Robinson Living Revocable Trust to Tyrone R. Robinson and Elton V. Robinson, TMN 0182-05-14-003, Orange Township, $5 as provided under the Trust.
• Raul E. Denis and Christine A. Denis to Herbert John Gardner and Danielle Marie Scarletta, TMS 0303-00-03-008.000, Elloree Township, $284,000.
• Larry David Whisenhunt to Edgar William Whisenhunt and Rebecca Joyner Whisenhunt, TMS 0126-00-03-016.000, Zion Township, $5.
• William McLain Whisenhunt, Jr., Andrew Hayden Whisenhunt and Claire Rene Dunn to Edgar William Whisenhunt and Rebecca Joyner Whisenhunt, TMS 0126-00-03-016.000, Zion Township, $5.
• William E. Adicks and Laura C. Adicks to Jacob E. Smith, Sr. and Nakia L. Smith, TMS 0174-05-13-001.000, Orange Township, $5.
• John Drew Bateman and Susan T. Bateman, Trustees of the Bateman Family Trust to Amanda Wolfe, TMS 0142-19-02-014.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Fred Waycaster to Timothy S. Ross, TMS 0123-00-11-013, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James C. Shumpert, Jr. to Elizabeth Lashonda Frazier, TMS 0181-06-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sassco Properties, LLC to James L. Williams Pauline Williams, TMS 0181-17-08-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Leon Fludd and Ella A. Fludd as Trustees of the Fludd Family Revocable Living Trust June 14,2017, to Weekend Off, LLC, TMS 0173-08-15-024, Orange Township, $20,000.
• Fred Waycaster to Timothy S. Ross, TMS 0123-00-11-170,000, 0123-00-11-014.000, 0123-00-11-017, 0123-00-11-155, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Michael J. Cocke to Lori Jan H. Cocke, TMN 0142-15-02-006, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Mercury Funding LLC to T. Dayle Bolen, TMN 0151-05-09-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Tommie B. Scott aka Tommie L. Scott to Thomas W. Scott, TMN 0174-05-03-009,000, Orange Township, $113,000.