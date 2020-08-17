ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, July 28 to August 4.
- Vernon Bell, Jr. and Mary Catherine B. McWaters to Teresa Hansen Powell, TMS 0324-20-02-009, Vance Township, $399,000.
- Nancy V. Coleman to Antonio Coleman and Lisa A. Phelps, TMS 0102-19-03-002.000, Town of Cope, $5, love and affection.
- Nancy Coleman to Lisa A. Phelps and Zakaya L. Phelps, TMS 0102-19-07-001.000, Town of Cope, $5, love and affection.
- Charles L. Sanford, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Leonard A. Sanford to Catherine Birkheimer and Leo Birkheimer, TMN 0140-00-11-013, Zion Township, $70,000.
- Bessie C. Johnson to Joseph Wideman, TMN 0168-08-12-007.000, Town of Rowesville, $13,000.
- Brandi Weathers McKee, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lorene Pratt Styles to Jessie Earl Martin, TMN a portion of 0340-00-06-012.000, $7,500.
- Ollie M. Pepper to Michael Rollawn Pepper, TMS -0143-08-02-011, Limestone Township, $5, Love and Consideration.
- Joanna B. Davis to Omni Holdings LLC, City of Orangeburg, $110,000.
- Tara Crider to Atebion Consulting, LLC, TMN 0173-09-03-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $56,000.
- Morgan Bell to Ruth Lynette Creech, TMS 0345-13-06-001.000, TMN 0345-13-06-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- The Estate of Louis G. Ramponi aka Louis G. Ramponi, Jr., by Stephen P. Ramponi, its Personal Representative to Horace W. Hall and Monica M. Hall, TMS 0307-00-02-026.000, Elloree Township, $87,000.
- Ivadella Walters to Shirley Alford, TMS 0191-15-06-004.000, Branchville Township, $5,500.
- Hidden Lake, LLC to Todd P. Walters and Leiding T. Walters, TMS 0358-11-01-012.000 and 0358-10-03-014.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Justin Lee Griffis to Richard A. Familia and Suzan B. Familia, TMN 0154-00-02-005.000, Zion Township, $3,400.
- David Huffman to David Huffman and Debra J. Huffman, TMN 0127-00-01-011.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
- Michael Byas-Smith and Laverne Byas-Smith to Harry Owens Jr. and Marjorie Lene Raspberry Owens, TMN 0151-20-07-018.000, $119,900.
- Garris Properties, LLC to Teresa Powell, TMS 0324-18-01-017 and Portion of 0324-18-01-016, Town of Santee, $50,000.
- Joyce Marie Sistrunk to Stephanie Sistrunk Edwards and Kenneth Edwards, TMS 0155-00-03-017, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
- Lillie S. Crapse to Kenneth Gilrain, TPN 0307-00-02-050.000, Elloree Township, $13,000.
- Ted Hebert and Addie J. Hebert to Ted Hebert, Addie Hebert, Darby Hebert and Terri Hebert, TMN 0286-05-17-008.000, 0286-05-017-009.000, 0286-05-017-010.000 and 0286-05-17-010, Town of Elloree, $5 in hand.
- Houser Family Farms, LP to Brody C. Wilson, Portion TMS 0049-00-01-011.000, $89,000.
- Fox-Berry Developers, L.P. to Theresa Pou, TMS 0092-00-04-008.000, $4,000.
- Jamie R. Murphy to James Felder and Ann Felder, TMS 0332-11-05-003, $179,000.
- Edward M. Stokes and Peter R. Stokes to James Daniel Smoak, TMN 0191-15-10-006, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Mark Gilmore and George Wells to T&TAB, LLC, TMN 0236-00-07-006, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Marion F. Moore and Nancy Brown Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis to James Gregory Sutcliff, TMS 0142-09-02-002, Limestone Township, $162,500.
- James Gregory Sutcliffe to James Hunter Sutcliffe and Christian B. Sanders, TMS 0142-09-02-02 and 0142-09-02-002 (portion) and 0142-09-02-002 (portion), Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
- Betty Jean Milhouse to Daniel Proveaux and Meredith Proveaux, TMN 0138-00-03-020, $25,000.
- Daniel Proveaux to Meredith Proveaux, TMN 0128-00-02-034, $5, love and affection.
- Martha W. Gilmore to Noel Fogle, TMN 0288-00-04-040.000, Elloree Township, $4,000.
- EMRJ and Associates, INC. to Iron Gate Homes, LLC, TMS 0181-17-16-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Brenda Fernandez to Nancy E. Faz, TMN 0154-11-04-002, TMN 0154-11-04-002, $5, plus love and affection.
- Gladys T. Pipkin to Sharon A. Freeman, TMS 0151-09-02-013.000, Limestone Township, $147,500.
- Paul N. Wise to Donna Gail Wiliford and Michael Renn, TMS 0099-00-08-004.ooo, Willow Township, $122,500.
- Ronald D. Milhouse, Jr. to Dallas Marie Milhouse, TMS 0127-00-01-027.000, Zion Township, $5 in hand.
- Ronald D. Milhouse, Jr. to Cheyenne Marie Milhouse, TMS 0107-00-03-041.000, Union Township, $5 in hand.
- Old HWY 6, LLC to SPYDA Properties, LLC, TMS 0282-06-03-007.000, $43,000.
- Jesse Hebert to Hunter D. Weatherford, TMS 0343-10-05-004, $140,000.
- Hilbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. and Kerry M. Cantley to James M. Knight, TMS 0045-00-11-001.000, (part of), $74,870.25.
- Malik A. Livingston to New America Corporation, TMN 0173-07-18-06.000, Orangeburg Township, $22,000.
- Nell Steedly Fogle, Paula Fogle Walling and Jarol Jeffrey Fogle to Ella M. Shuler, TMS 0172-10-07-006.000, (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Robert P. Brown and Marie T. Brown to Roger Graham, TMN 0152-08-02-006, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Roger Graham to Jarmel Smith, TMN 0152-08-02-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Kerchia Calloway to Roshonnda Sharell Williams, TMN 0122-00-10-062, Limestone Township, $200,000.
- Nekesha Harris aka Nekesha L. Harris to Edwin Studt, TMS 0152-07-03-036.000, $225,000.
- Glenn B. Callahan and Melissa D. Sanders, NKA Melissa Callahan to Travis Wesley Chavis, TMS 0060-08-17-00.1000, Town of North, $120,000.
- Glenn Van Houten to Shane H. Graham and Helen M. Graham, TMN 0324-13-03-029.000, Town of Santee, $215,000.
- Robert Zachary Lentz to Tanner W. Stack, TMN 0106-00-01-009.000, Edisto Township, $103,000.
- Ruby L. Johnson to Walter T. Jamison and Pamela B. Jamison, TMS 0173-08-15-013, $20,000.
- Maxine Perry to Joshua Andrew Williams, TMS 0065-00-04-028.000, $25,000.
- Mary E. Smith to Jake Ryan Cowan, TMS 0183-00-00-005, Lyons Township, $5 in hand.
- Horace James to Irvin Brown, TMS 0358-19-03-001.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
- James H. Lee to S & S Construction Co LLC, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Phyllis A. Williams aka Phyllis C. Williams, Phyllis Cooper Williams & Phyllis Ann C. Williams and Olin A. Williams to Edward E. Roberts & Henry T. Peterson, TMS 0012-10-03-001.000mand 0012-10-03-001.001 $10 and other valuable consideration.
- James B. Bunch, Sr., Trustee the James B. Bunch, Sr., Revocable Trust dated Oct. 12, 2009 and Pamela S. Bunch, Trustee of the Pamela S. Bunch Revocable Trust dated Oct. 12, 2009 to J. F. Properties, LLC, TPN 0324-13-03-046.000, $225,000.
- Ernest E. Gilmore aka Ernest L. Gilmore and Ruby M. Gilmore to Betty G. Johnson, TMS 0306-00-04-05.000 (portion of), Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ernest E. Gilmore aka Ernest L. Gilmore and Ruby M. Gilmore to Gerald M. Gilmore, TMS 0308-00-04-015.000 (portion of), Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ernest E. Gilmore aka Ernest L. Gilmore and Ruby M. Gilmore to Terrell D. Gilmore and Danielle N. Gilmore, TMS 0308-00-04-015 (portion of), Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Helen Power to Nathaniel Carson, TMN 0246-18-02-008, $5, plus love and affection.
- Erik Lee Bowling, Kristina B. Clements and Jon Luke Bowling to W. Capers Holman, Jr., TMN 0302-00-09-029, 0302-00-09-026 and 0286-00-07-004, Elloree Township, $600,000.
- John C. Haigler to Southern Farmlands, LLC, TMN 0260-00-01-006 and 0260-00-01-004, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Leander Cannick, III to Javier F. Rodriguez, TMN 0205-00-02-064, Middle Township, $30,000.
- James L. Butler to Gaither G. Holley and Helen McCuen Bennett, TMN 0324-20-03-014.000, Vance Township, $125,000.
