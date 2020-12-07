ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS (copy)

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, October 4-23.
• Earl C. Wilson to William P. Wilson, TMN 0363-00-01-053.000, $5.
• Boyd Bruce Proctor, Jr. and Laynette M. Proctor by her Attorney in Fact, Boyd Bruce Proctor, Jr. to Megan P. Davis and Jackson N. Davis, TMN 0134-00-03-007, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.
• Tunita Doan, formerly Tunita Baack to Kimberly Gordon, TMS 0362-00-02-071.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Kelly Heany, Kevin Heany and Ruth Ann Arnold to Deborah L. Driscol, TMN 0286-05-11-005.000 and 0286-05-11-004, Town of Elloree, $95,000.
• Randall Lee Sanders to Jackson M. Griffin, TMS 0281-00-07-011.000 and 0281-00-07-011.001, Elloree Township, $125,000.
• The Family Development Corporation to Shawn D. Foster and Tanya E. Foster, TMS 0176-00-07-081.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Dorothy S. Bethune, Trustee of The Bethune Family Trust and Dorothy S. Bethune, Trustee of the Dorothy S. Bethune Revocable Trust U/A/D, November 2003, to Carol Loretta Dean, TMN 0151-19-10-003, $238,000.
• Laurel K. Eddins as Trustee for the Eddins Family Trust UAD 12/29/2011 to Triple Creek Ranch & Hunt Club, LLC, TMS 0089-00-014.000, $45,000.
• Jon-Michael T. McNew to David Reed And Samandra Johnson, TMS 0151-12-03-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $152,195.
• Michael A. O’Cain and Mark A. O’Cain to Robert Crosby, TMN 0155-08-05-002.000, Zion Township, $12,000.
• Maxine Amaker to Patricia McDonald, TMN 0152-12-21-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $118,400.
• Michelle L. McDonald to Jimmy Lee Allen, TMN 0345-20-01-006.000, $50,000.
• Cathy C. Price to Tommy Davis, TMS 0143-12-01-049, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Carlton Phaire to John Louis Brantley, TMS 0285-00-03-010.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Christopher Chad Danforth to Rich Lee Properties, LLC, TMS 0172-15-04-007.000, Orange Township, $5 and that other valuable consideration.
• Wilbo Enterprises, LLC to Shawn Hale, TMS 0174-14-03-012.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Amanda Johnson and Roger Johnson, TMS 0140-08-11-019.000, Zion Township, $7,500.
• Thomas F. Miller, Jr. to Daniel J. Hassell and Krista K. Hassell, TMN 0286-05-12-006.000, Town of Elloree, $137,500.
• Gregory Price and Bryan Price to Franklin C. Coulter, TMN 0176-00-07-048, $5, love and affection.
• William P. Wilson to Amy R. Evans, TMN 0363-00-01-043, (portion of), $5, love and affection.
• Darrell Crowe to Jackie Robinson, TMN 0150-14-00-002.000, Limestone Township, $10.
• Jill Ballard to Darrell Crowe, Limestone Township, TMN 0150-15-00-002.000, $10.
• Calvin Grooms to Kimberly Dawn Grooms, TMS 0357-00-05-018.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Deborah H. Hoffman to Tamara Boyd and Quinton Boyd, TMN 0111-00-15-127.000, $29,500.
• Hollis Kelly, Jr., David Kelly, Bethea Kelly, Vivian Kelly White, Albertha Kelly Boyd, William Kelly, Albert Kelly, Charlie N. Kelly and Helen Kelly to Iyani Z. Kelly and Zachariah Kelly, TMS 0271-00-04-008, $5 and no other consideration.
• Melanie Eastwood to Ira Dranoel Monnig, TMS 0357-00-03-008, $141,000.
• Maybell Littles to Charlie Littles, TMN 0257-00-01-013.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.
• Marion A. Shecut to Thaddeus M. Coleman and Dearie Y. Coleman, TMN portion of 0205-00-02-050, $16,000.
• Wanda W. Porter and Donny W. Wiles to Timothy Blake Bryce and Sara Dukes Bryce, TMN 0200-00-01-008.000, Branchville Township, $120,000.
• Michael Lawrence Fallaw to Water Systems, Inc., TMN 0086-00-02-021.000, Elizabeth Township, $65,000.
• SASSCO Properties, LLC to Toddlers Academy & Preschool-Rivers LLC, TMS 0269-00-02-025.000, 0269-00-02-036.000 and 0269-00-02-037.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Benjamin F. Ray and Ruth M. Ray to Stanley Garvin, Portion of TMN 0285-00-02-021, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Nicole Anderson and Jerrod A. Anderson to Kimberly Gilliard, TMS 0150-12-01-025.000, $136,000.
• Dorothy Stevens to Tara T. Greene, TMN 0152-07-03-018, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary Bowman and Ashleigh L. Bowman to Brandi J. Thompson, TMN 0174-10-03-005.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Brandi J. Bowman Thompson to Leofice Jefferson Williams, TMN 0181-14-09-008.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Elizabeth L. Morrone to Walter Edwards and Sylvia Edwards, TPN 0012-14-01-013.000, Town of Springfield, $30,000.
• D. Carl Bradford and Lorene Ford N/K/A Lorene F. Bradford to Kirk D. Bair, TMS 0324-19-05-004 and 0324-19-04-009, $125,000.
• Cassidy Smith n/k/a Cassidy Roth, Gary Herron and Jayne Herron to Windy Lorraine Priester, TMS 0142-16-04-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Travis L. Ard to Thomas William Booth, TMS 0191-15-14-002, Town of Branchville, $88,000.
• Queen Esther Glenn to Richard D. Williams, TPN 0122-00-10-063.000, $79,900.
• Esther E. Reitz to Devee Teeslink, TMS 0372-00-04-002.000, Eutaw Township, $4,500.
• Stephen N. Antley to Stephen N. Antley and Joyce E. Antley, TMS 0082-00-01-074.000, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
• Greatview Partnership to Stephen N. Antley and Joyce E. Antley, TMS 0082-00-01-073.000, Liberty Township, $2,500.
• John H. Rickenbacker to James W. Rickenbacker, TMS 0181-12-01-007.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Cordell P. Porter to Laurie Halter Patrick and Cordell P. Porter, Jr., TMS 0007-00-01-025.000, Goodland Township, $1, love and affection.
• Thomas Heflin Turner, Jr. to Christina L. Mitchell and Edward W. Mitchell, Jr., TMN 0345-13-06-007, $32,000.
• Michael Abraha to Ricardo Medina Bernon, TMS 0233-00-03-017 and 0233-00-03-017.001, $15,000.
• U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, to Top Ten Diamond Realty, Inc., TPN 0110-00-07-003.000, $31,000.
• Corrective Title – Southern Farmlands, LLC to Hinnant Farms, TMN 0346-05-00-025, $5 and correction of the previous deed.
• Victor Atkins, Jr. to Tonja Bolden, TMN 0357-08-01-011.000, Eutaw Parrish, $11,000.
• Caroline L. Shuler to Jacob B. Shuler, III, TMS 0311-00-05-019 (Portion), $5 true consideration.
• Nell Rose Smith, Trustee under the Nell Rose Smith Living Trust dated April 26, 1996 and Nell Rose Smith, Trustee under the JGS Family Trustee dated Sept. 15, 2011, to Pamela P. Kaliher, TMN 0122-00-07-008, Limestone Township, $32,000.
• Barbara J. Munn to Kayne M. Gantt, TMS 153-10-01-004, $5, love and affection.
• Gertrude J. Hendershot, Michael S. Hendershot and Thomas J. Hendershot, TMN 0150-15-00-017, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jeffery Wayne Chavis to Frederick McPhersonn and Tanora L. Clemons, TPN 0087-00-02-007, $12,000.
• John O’Reilly to O’Reilly Farms, LLC, TMS 0092-00-02.000, (Portion), $24,000.
• The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1 to Aureliano Gomez, TMS 0257-00-03-076.000, $34,800.
• Judith H. Knight to April Knight Tuten Christopher Paul Tuten, TMS 0081-00-05-001, Willow Township, (P/O) $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Richmond L. Jones and Avrielle M. Jones to Jerry K. Roberson and Lisa Michelle Roberson, TMS 0246-19-02-001.000, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Maddiefr Designs, LTD, TMS 0181-17-09-035.000, $12,000.
• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina,, LLC to Maddiefr Designs, LTD, TMS 0181-17-09-037.000, $12,000.
• Crawford Dinkins to LaToya D. Fisher, TMN 0207-07-01.010.000, $5, love and affection.
• Paula Fogle Walling and Jarol Jeffrey Fogle to Carla Martin, TMS 0172-10-07-006 P/O. $95,000.
• William Walter McEntire to Johnny Allen and Mellody C. Marion, TMS 0152-11-12-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $26,000.
• David Edward Braxton, Trustee of the Edward J. Braxton Revocable Trust to Michael Stephen Braxton, as Trustee of the Michael Stephen Braxton Family Trust, TMS 0173-06-26-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and no other valuable consideration.
• White Bluff, LLC to Susan D. Moore, TMN 0323-00-05-034.000, Bowman Township, $42,000.
• Marvin T. Harrell to David A. Giet and Debra F. Giet, TMN 0307-19-03-005.000, Santee Township, $35,000.
• James Chesley Hunter, III to Amber Robinson Ruth, TMS 0142-15-10-008, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Abigail Sutton to Kevin C. Dukes, TMN 0125-09-01-008, $1 and other valuable consideration.
• Carol H. Stout aka Carol A. Stout to Ronald Glenn Spires and Kelly Boyd Spires, Parcel ID: 0306-00-13-001.000, Elloree Township, $22,750.
• Jon H. Dawson, Jr. to William A. Jones and Christopher A. Jones, TMS 0358-06-06-008.000, $155,000.
• Keith Franklin to Regina Bryant, TMN 0154-11-01-006.000, Zion Township, $24,000.
• Stanley C. Weber to Robert J. Weber and Loretta R. Weber, TMS 095-00-01-002 (portion), Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Vivian Maynard to Joseph Maynard or Brittany Maynard, TMN 0153-10-01-003, Zion Township, $6,000.
• Graye C. Mark and Warren E. Mark, Jr. to Michael Spivey, TMS 0345-20-08-012,000, Eutaw Township, $5.
• Cynthia Renath Clark Middleton and Mary J. Clark n/k/a Mary J. Hilliard to Denise C. McFadden, TMN 0321-00-01-0148.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Cynetha L. Adams to Calgrica Lanethea Mays and Calvin Bernard Mays, TMN 0124-00-03-001.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Barbara A. Carlson to EAS Homes, LLC, TMS 0307-15-02-001.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joseph Vernon Braxton, II to Joe Williams and Dolly Mae Williams, Portion of TMN 0183-10-02-021.000, Orange Township, $7,000.
• Joyce M. Shannon to Evan A. Stahl, TMS 0307-15-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Charles Stanbery and Carolyn Stanbery to EAS Homes LLC, TMS 0307-19-04-004.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other consideration.
• Breeze Fields to Melanie F. Creel, TMN 0097-00-02-007, Liberty Township, $5 true consideration.
• Veronica Williams to Demeturia Kelly, TMN 0126-00-04-016.000 and 0126-00-04-062.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• JoAnne F. Broad, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of James C. Broad to L. Merritt Fogle, Jr., TMN 0132-00-02-030, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Glenn D. Walters to David A. Roberts, Sr., Portion of TMN 0330-00-02-002, $18,500.
• David A. Roberts, Sr. to Timothy Klopp and Sarah Klopp, TMN 0330-00-03-039.000, $210,000.
• Kevin Boyleston and Maggie Murray Bryant aka Maggi Murray Bryant to SC Home 4 You, Inc., TMN 0141-00-05-002.000, $160,000.
• Richard G. Williams to Richard E. Linville and Sandra B. Linville, TMS 0156-00-03-028.000, $5.
• Joseph P. MacEachern and Edith E. MacEachern to Richard Polvinen, TMS 0173-06-24-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Allen W. Croft and E. Gwen Croft to Howard A. Felder, Jr. TMS 0333-00-04-004, Holly Hill Township, $40,000.
• John L. Jordan to Scott Woodlands, LLC, TMN 0167-00-00-001, $46,200.
• Susan F. Hammond and David P. Hammond to Vallerie G. Fogle, TMN 0127-00-09-095 (portion), Zion Township, $5 and other valuable considerations.
• David E. Cowan, Jr. aka David E. Cowan to Cody R. Gregory, Portion of TMN 0099-00-05-005, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elinor S. Prescott to Daniel Kane and Lisa M. Kane, TMN 0324-13-03-011.000, $325,000.
• Thomas W. Watford to Marion Arthur Plumb III, TMN 0150-07-00-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• MaddieFR Designs, LTD to Hope Green TMS 0181-17-09-014.000, $182,214.
• Terry F. Mooney to Emily L. Davis and Crystal S. Weeks, TMN 0151-13-04-006.000, $75,000.
• Cheryl Mooney to Emily L. Davis and Crystal S. Weeks, TMN 0151-13-04-006.000, $75,000.
• Carolyn Calvary, Belinda S. Johnson, Richard Johnson, Lucretia R. Johnson, Jwan D. Jackson and Charlenia J. Snider to Clarence Johnson, Jr., TMN 063-00-00-049, $5 true consideration.
• William E. Southard aka William E. Southard, Sr. to Southard Properties Three, LLC, TMS 0218-00-05-009 and 0148-00-02-051, $134,000.
• Erica J. Thomas to Mary B. Knotts and Cecil C. Knotts, TMN 0012-13-09-010.000, Town of Springfield, $3,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Latasha Nicole Keller, TMS 0142-12-06-045.000, $226,000.
• MWR, LLC to Margaret Stinson, TMN 0377-00-00-051.000, $154,330.
• Marion A. Shecut, III to RP Carter, LLC, TMS 0073-00-04-002.000, Willow Township, $123,000.
• Minnie L. Davis, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry J. Jenkins to Linda L. Salters and James Patton Salters, TMN 0097-00-06-019.000, $85,400.
• Carl K. Johnson and Doris H. Johnson to One Oak Holdings, LLC, TMS 0099-00-01-014 and 0099-00-01-015, $195,000.
• Connie A. Miller to Connie A. Miller and Monica Nicole Reardon, TMS 0199-00-01-011.000, $5.
• John A. Felks and Lauree J. Felks to John Wesley Felks, TMS 0246-20-06-023.000 and 0246-20-06-022.000, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Amy S. Brickle and Brickle Investments LLC aka Brickle Investments, LLC, to Timothy W. Brown, Jr. and Natalie Brown, TMS 0214-00-04-008.000 and a Portion of 0215-00-01-015.000, Orange Township, $337, $5,000.
• Dannie Austin Mays and Rosalee Austin Houser to Jo Ann Austin, TMN 0182-13-17-005.000, $5, love and affection.
• George W. Johnson, JR., and Shirley W. Johnson to Eddie Alan Johnson, Teddy Wayne Johnson and William Chris Johnson, TMN 0174-05-09-003, $5, love and affection.
• Sarah J. Ross and Sonia E. Lawrence to Byron A. Gilyard and Chevelle M. Gilyard, TMS 0174-20-09-012.000 and 0182-05-02-010.000, $15,600.
• Rose W. Alford and Betty Anne Williams to Terence Lee, TMS 0182-09-21-003, $53,000.
• Barbara J. Jones to Richard Thomas Livingston, TMN 0111-00-02-011.000, Liberty Township, $641,000.
• James Ray Fiddie, Sr., aka James Roy Fiddie, Sr. and Carolyn S. Fiddie to Catherine S. Cope, TMS 0358-11-03-014, $240,000.
• Mary L. Fogle to Eva F. Pelzer and Ashley B. Pelzer, TMS 0279-000-2081.000, Elloree Township,$5 with love and affection.
• Charles A. Moseley and Linda Gay Moseley to Wayne Luther and Deborah Lybrand, TMS 0346-08-01-012.000, Vance Township, $199,000.
• Mary J. Bryant, LLC t o Joshua Nimmons, TMN 0174-10-03-035 and 0174-10-03-031, $5 and other valuable considerations.
• R. Bruce Furtick to Bennie Jones, TMS 0182-05-15-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Judy L. Hollis, TMS 0142-16-02-003.000, $191,650.
• Wendy A. Carter to Daryl Gene Holley and Patricia Mills Holley, TMN 0324-11-01-013.000, $210,000.
• Douglas R. Furtick to Amanda Dell Williams Landy, TMS 0060-11-03-002, Town of North, $3,000.
• Genoa Group to Edisto Plantation Homeowners Association, Inc., TMS 0142-09-02-034, (portion), Limestone Township, $5.
• Pecan Grove Mobile Village, LLC to Oscar Holdings, LLC, TMN 0123-00-11-019, Limestone Township, $400,000.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Top Diamond Realty Inc., Parcel Identification Number 0150-12-01-041, $91,000.
• Cheryl Britton to Christine Nichole Varner, TMN 0349-00-05-001.000 (PO), Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Cheryl Britton to Nicole Lynett Robinson, TMN 0349-00-05-001.000 (PO), Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
• Cheryl Britton to James Dylan Britton, TMN 0349-00-05-001.000, (PO), $5, love and affection.
• Harold S. Carter to Sandra C. Elkins and Janice Elaine C. Tant, reserving to himself a life estate, TMN 0175-13-05-002, $5, love and affection.
• Sandra W. Dubose, Sheryl W. Dunning, Thomas D. Wolfe, III and Teddy D. Wolfe to Timothy D. Wolfe, TMN 0156-00-03-001 (portion of), $5, love and affection.
• H. L. Proctor to Mark K. Sheetz, TMN 00133-00-00-017, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.
• Leroy A. Pearson, Jr. to Brasingstone Farms, LLC, TMS 0062-00-01-010.000, Elizabeth Township, $224,000.
• Ernest Outlaw, Jr. to Raymond Jackson, Portion of TMS 0301-00-03-007.000, Elloree Township; Portion of 0301-00-03-013.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Evelyn Richardson to Michael R. Richardson and Michelle L. Richardson, TMN 0100-00-02-016 and 0100-00-02-017, 0110-00-05-020, Union Township; 0183-00-21-010.000, $5, love and affection.
• Randy Haggood and Carolyn A. Haggood to Rashawm S. Gatson, TMS 0062-00-12-007.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Harry L. Harley to Jamal L. Harley, Portion of TMS 0094-00-07-011.000, Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.
• John Cude, aka John Clinton Cude to Anthony L. Thompson and Janice Facey, TMS 0257-00-01-011.000, $11.900.
• Susan B. Smoak to Victoria Lyman-Barr, TMS 0172-11-05-0010, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
• Rachel Johnson to Bruce R. Payton, TMS 0172-07-01-017.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Billie B. Fogle and Barbara D. Fogle to Robert R. Fogle, TMN 0123-00-08-020, Limestone Township, $5, plus love and affection.
• Charles H. Mack to Shirley Mack, TMS 0339-10-02-019.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5 with love and affection.
• U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Pegasus Property Management, LLC, TMS 0140-00-02-015.000, Zion Township, $67,100.
• Chris F. Robinson to Eric M. Barnett and Amy R. Barrett, TMS 0238-00-05-010.000, $215,000.
• Betty Peterson Chaplin by William P. Chaplin to Tammy Williams, TMS 0045-00-14-032 and 0045-00-14-033, Hebron Township, $8,000.
• Karen K. Holsberg and Fred A. Holsberg to Jonathan Scott Geissbuhler, TMN 0338-00-01-007.000, $20,000.
• Willa Deen Anderson to Sharon G. Jamison, TMN 0339-17-05-005.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5.
• Ladson Properties, LLC to Alton White and Lillian Ferguson, TMS 0321-00-01-042.000, $36,500.
• Jimilyn Smith Kell to Crystal M. Jordan and Timothy L. Jordan, TMN 0150-15-00-019 and 0150-15-00-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Chong Ching Lin to Mall Terrace, LLC, TMN 0151-15-01-029.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 in hand.
• Connie A. Miller to Connie A. Miller and Monica Nicole Reardon, TMS 0199-00-01-011.000, $5.
• Sybil P. Boland to the Town of Bowman, TMS 0246-14-02-001.000, Bowman Township, $5.
• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Feldman Taylor Sharon Taylor, TMS 0271-00-02-002.000 and 0270-00-07-031.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• William Rogers Myers to Neal Hanzalik, TMS 0339-19-01-049.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Williams Rogers Myers to Dianne Wright, TMS 0339-19-01-049.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Archie G. Maddox. Jr. to Everette W. Berry, III, TMS 0174-10-03-077, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• MSW Timberlands, LLC to Houser Properties, LLC, TMS 0167-00-00-029.000 and 0167-00-00-020.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Brian M. McNeill to Edward R. Reed and Karen M. Reed, TMS 0151-08-01-004.000 (portion), Orange Township, $6,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.