ORANGEBURG PROPERTY TRANSFERS (copy)

• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Feldman Taylor Sharon Taylor, TMS 0271-00-02-002.000 and 0270-00-07-031.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• William Rogers Myers to Neal Hanzalik, TMS 0339-19-01-049.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Williams Rogers Myers to Dianne Wright, TMS 0339-19-01-049.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Archie G. Maddox. Jr. to Everette W. Berry, III, TMS 0174-10-03-077, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• MSW Timberlands, LLC to Houser Properties, LLC, TMS 0167-00-00-029.000 and 0167-00-00-020.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Brian M. McNeill to Edward R. Reed and Karen M. Reed, TMS 0151-08-01-004.000 (portion), Orange Township, $6,000.

