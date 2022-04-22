Orangeburg property owners ask for zoning fairness

Two property owners on St. Matthews Road asked Orangeburg City Council members Tuesday to reconsider allowing their Pecan Way Terrace properties to be rezoned allowing for commercial and business development.

Phyllis Pelzer of 1090 St. Matthews Road and Glenda and Randy Shuler of 1080 St. Matthews Road appeared before council two weeks after the body denied their request to have their properties rezoned from single-family residential to general business.

The intent of the B-1 general business district is to provide for the development and maintenance of commercial and business uses strategically located to serve the community.

"We have done all that has been asked of us by the city, but we feel we have been treated unfairly and not by the rules of procedure," Glenda Shuler said. "We ask that you please don't let politics and personalities continue to determine this outcome."

"The council talks about progress for our entire city, but we feel that right now progress is only for certain areas and it is occurring at a rapid pace unlike ours which has taken years and it still has not taken place," Glenda continued.

"What is the difference in the area of St. Matthews Road across Chestnut going toward the hospital that can result in a Walgreens and also result in a strip mall?" Shuler said. "Previously that area contained houses directly across from busy commercial area Grove Park, just like our houses are directly across from a busy commercial area the Orangeburg Mall."

Property owners expressed their desire to have the properties rezoned a little under three years ago, but council rejected the request at that time. It later asked that the matter to receive further study.

Following the $25,000 study, it was recommended that additional buffers be added to the area to protect property owners in neighborhoods off of St. Matthews Road. City Council approved changes to its ordinance on buffers between commercial and residential properties earlier this year.

City Council took the matter up again earlier this month and voted 4-3 not to give first reading to rezone the 1090 and 1080 as well as the 1070 St. Matthews Road properties despite the request of the property owners.

The properties are located across the street from GrandSouth Bank at the Orangeburg Mall.

The three properties are a combined 1.47 acres located between Stuart Street and the CPM Federal Credit Union, according to the Orangeburg County GIS mapping.

Voting against the zoning change during the April 7 meeting were Councilman Bernard Haire, Councilwoman Sandra Knotts and Councilman Jerry Hannah. Voting for the change were Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt and Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu.

Councilman Richard Stroman abstained from the vote but, according to the city's rules, an abstention is considered a “no” vote.

There was no discussion among council for the reasons for their vote.

The vote overturned the Orangeburg City Planning Commission's approval of the request.

Pelzer challenged City Council's rules, noting that in other cities she researched, an abstention is taken as a "yes" vote.

"The results of the vote were not counted accurately," Pelzer said. "His (Stroman's) silence should have been taken as an accession not a dissension. It should have been a 4-3 in the affirmative."

"I would like to ask my representative Jerry Hannah ... I am asking you as my representative to make a motion that the vote be counted in accordance to accepted practices of Roberts Rules of Order and that Mr. Stroman's silence be taken in the affirmative," Pelzer said. "I think that is the only thing that makes sense so that we as citizens feel we have been allowed due process."

Hannah declined comment or to restate a motion, to which Pelzer said, "Please know, I want to go ahead and put it out there in about another three years I will be running for City Council."

She questioned why council does not follow other cities and have a vote on third and final reading after receiving input.

Glenda Shuler also questioned why a reading was given before a public hearing or testimony.

"Why does our council vote before they even listen to what the citizens have to say?" Shuler said. "This appears to us to be an immediate attempt to halt the process."

Orangeburg attorney John Marshall Mosser said under city code, each ordinance requires three readings and that votes will progress or not depending on whether readings get a yes or no vote at any given part of the reading process.

He also noted that Orangeburg provides the public a greater chance to comment than other municipalities. He said South Carolina law only requires two readings.

As part of her concerns, Pelzer begged council members to have an open mind and to have a progressive outlook, noting Orangeburg was bustling when she was a young girl 50 years ago.

"As I rolled through the city tonight though, I rolled through Orangeburg and it really almost looks like a ghost town," Pelzer said. "It is a former shell of itself. Many of the stores are no longer here downtown. What is happening to the city? There are two Black colleges in this city. We have the potential to really be a bustling, hustling city full of life and businesses."

Pelzer said she believes the city needs to take the opportunity to "expand its business capacity" when it is given that opportunity.

Stroman asked if the study conducted by the city recommended office-institutional and not business general.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh explained that the study pointed out that a zoning change may not be immediately necessary, though there are expectations the area will become commercial in the next 10 years.

He also said the study suggested an office-institutional zoning classification in that it is considered less extensive, meaning only offices could locate there.

But residents say according to restrictive covenants in place, a business-general zoning designation area would not mean anything and everything could locate there. Liquor stores and nightclubs would not be allowed.

Residents say the study suggested an office-institutional or general-business designation would both be allowed.

"OI has been the city's position when you have a transition between housing and going out from that point," Singh said. "That is something that has been held by City Council for a number of years."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.