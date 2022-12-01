Orangeburg presents movie night, showcase

The City of Orangeburg will host two special events this weekend.

A “Christmas Movie Night” will be held at Centennial Park on Friday, Dec. 2.

The next day, the city will host its “Holiday Showcase Under the Lights” at Centennial Park.

“We want everybody to get in the holiday spirit,” Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer Van Cleave said.

The movie night will start at 6 p.m.

The city will show “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” The movie will be free but hot chocolate and concessions will be on sale during the movie.

“This is also a way that we can give something back to our residents during the holiday season,” Van Cleave said.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be the “Holiday Showcase Under the Lights.” There will be musical performances, dancing and singing. The showcase will be free for the public.

There's going to be ballet, tap, jazz, clogging, hip hop, line dancing and some gymnastics that will be showcased.

Some of the vocalists who will be performing are Eden Bolin, Evan Graves, Tonya Caesar and Alexis McGannon.

Some of the dancer groups that are set to preform are the Orangeburg Line Dancers, students at Fusion Dance Academy, Mary Jane School of Dance and MOVE with Celeste.

“Come out, enjoy the music on Saturday and the movie on Friday night. We hope this will get you in the Christmas spirit,” Van Cleave said.

Santa will be there to receive Christmas wishes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

You are encouraged to bring blankets and a chair to both events.

Parking will be at the Seaboard Street lot.

The weekend will be capped off with the annual Orangeburg County Christmas Parade at 4 p.m. Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance in the parade, and will then will be visiting the Orangeburg Memorial Gardens’ gazebo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.