Orangeburg police chief retires; former Columbia Chief Austin to fill interim role
Orangeburg police chief retires; former Columbia Chief Austin to fill interim role

The Rev. Charles Austin

The Rev. Charles Austin has been named the interim chief for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

The announcement came after Orangeburg City Council met in executive session for over an hour during a special called meeting on Wednesday.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II announced that now-former chief Mike Adams retired effective immediately. Adams began serving as chief in early 2015.

Austin will officially begin his duties on Friday, he said.

Austin is a former police chief of Columbia and South Carolina State University.

He’s also served as city manager for the City of Columbia and worked at various other law enforcement agencies over the years.

Austin noted on Wednesday that he is grateful for the opportunity to return to Orangeburg.

