Orangeburg plans drive-thru trunk or treat

The City of Orangeburg’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event on Monday, Oct. 26.

This year, it will be a drive-thru event so families never exit their vehicles.

“Over the last few years, we've seen 800-1,000 children each year at our trunk-or-treat event at Hillcrest Recreation Complex. Due to COVID-19, this is the first year Parks and Recreation has offered a drive-thru event. We needed a creative way to continue our annual tradition safely, and allowing families to drive through our newest facility to receive candy was an easy alternative,” Parks and Rec Program Coordinator Meredith Garris said.

The trunk-or-treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway, off of North Road.

Enter at the main gate across from Lowe’s and exit at the Orangeburg Prep stop light. Traffic will be one way only.

The front gate at North Road will be closed at 7 p.m.

Various groups will hand out candy, Garris said.

“Businesses, organizations and churches in the community will be wearing proper PPE while handling and distributing candy,” Garris said.