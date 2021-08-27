Orangeburg plans airport improvements; officials: Grants to cover about $1 million of cost

City officials anticipate Orangeburg Municipal Airport will receive almost $1 million in grants to expand the tarmac.
“This will allow for the parking positions of larger aircraft that visit the airport,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “It will also provide a platform for expanding the terminal area.”
The first phase of the two-phase project will cost $1.2 million.
The city anticipates the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will provide a $666,666 grant. About $318,000 will come from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, with a $212,000 match from the city, Evering said.
City Council gave Evering the authority to sign the documents to proceed with the grant.
“This will expand the airport and we can have bigger planes to come,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “It is a big economic development expansion.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Kalu Kalu said if the money does not come through, the burden would fall on the state and the city to make up the balance.
“We can't make any guarantees,” Evering said. “The state has communicated they would do this.”
“I think this is a good calculated risk,” Butler said.
The city has wanted to expand the airport for a long time, Butler said. He also said FAA representatives have been to the airport and expressed their commitment to the project.
Evering said the city does have capital project sales tax funds that could be spent on the project should any commitments fall through.
“This will allow us more staging area for planes,” Airport General Manager Betty Baker said. “It will not only allow more staging area, but it also allows the opportunity to build more hangers and possibly more corporate-type hangars.”
Baker said the expansion will make the airport more attractive and will bring more individuals to Orangeburg.
“They add to the city's economy,” Baker said. “They come in, they stay in hotels, they buy fuel, they eat at the restaurants. The more jets that our airport is taking care of, that means your community is growing in one way or another.”
The second phase of the project will complete the first phase and include new signs.
The tarmac expansion is just one of many projects ongoing at the airport.
The terminal is undergoing some minor renovations and the airport's beacon tower is being repainted.
Baker said there is also a desire to revitalize the old airport hanger built in 1935.
The airport sees an average of about 25 planes fly in and out daily. About 32 aircraft are housed at the airport.
In other matters, council gave second reading approval to budgets for both the city and Department of Public Utilities.
Neither budget calls for a tax or rate increase. There were no changes to the city's budget from first reading.
Details include:
• A 1% cost-of-living raise for all permanent full- and part-time employees and bonuses, with an amount to be determined by department heads. Merit increases will be awarded later in the fiscal year based on employee performance.
• There are no budgeted increases in business license rates.
• Residential and commercial sanitation fees are staying the same.
• Parks and Recreation Department rental fees will remain the same.
As part of its budget, DPU will look to maintain employee performance appraisals, with the potential for employee raises.
An amendment was made to the DPU 2021-2022 fiscal year budget prior to second reading with the addition of an assistant superintendent for the gas division.
DPU Manager Warren Harley said the new position is needed to ensure the division is adequately staffed following the retirement of division personnel in the coming years.
“They will not necessarily leave tomorrow but we will be ready for when they do leave,” Harley said.
Harley said the $75,000 to $105,000 allocated for the position includes all associated costs and does not just include the salary.
Council also gave second reading to an ordinance amending the city and DPU's current fiscal year budgets.
In other matters:
• The Regional Medical Center Tri-County Health Network's DeBorah Jamison informed council of a pilot program aimed at improving the health of the community.
Jamison said the network will form a Food Policy Council to ensure low-income communities in the area have access to healthy and nutritional foods.
“Some people actually buy their food from convenience stores because there are no grocery stores within walking distance,” Jamison said. “There are still pockets of food deserts.”
She cited Sprinkle Avenue, Goff Avenue and Glover Street as examples of some areas that are food deserts.
Jamison said the Food Council will target three big health challenges in The T&D Region: obesity, hypertension and diabetes.
Jamison requested council provide incentives to businesses that want to bring healthier foods to the area.
"We definitely want to see smaller stores that specialize in those healthy products," she said.
• Council appointed Francis Fauling and Joseph L. Keitt to continue serving on the Hillcrest Golf Course Commission. The terms are for three years.
Councilman Jerry Hannah requested council look at diversifying the commission by having more females and younger people on the board.
The suggestion will be taken under consideration.
• Council reflected on the service of the late City Councilman Charles “Buddy” Barnwell. Barnwell served on council from 2001 to 2017.
“He was a tremendous advocate for the City of Orangeburg,” Butler said. “God bless you to the Barnwell family. Rest in peace Buddy.”
Barnwell died Aug. 17 at the age of 79.
• Council went into closed session to discuss an economic development project identified by the code name Project Shamrock. The project has been publicly identified as a 7-Eleven travel center on Five Chop Road near Interstate 26 Exit 154.
There are also plans to build an industrial park behind the travel center. The industrial park project has been code named Project Shamrock 2.0.
• Council met in closed session to discuss Evering’s six-month end of probation performance evaluation. Council also discussed a personnel matter related to the director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.