Orangeburg plans airport improvements; officials: Grants to cover about $1 million of cost

Evering said the city does have capital project sales tax funds that could be spent on the project should any commitments fall through.

“This will allow us more staging area for planes,” Airport General Manager Betty Baker said. “It will not only allow more staging area, but it also allows the opportunity to build more hangers and possibly more corporate-type hangars.”

Baker said the expansion will make the airport more attractive and will bring more individuals to Orangeburg.

“They add to the city's economy,” Baker said. “They come in, they stay in hotels, they buy fuel, they eat at the restaurants. The more jets that our airport is taking care of, that means your community is growing in one way or another.”

The second phase of the project will complete the first phase and include new signs.

The tarmac expansion is just one of many projects ongoing at the airport.

The terminal is undergoing some minor renovations and the airport's beacon tower is being repainted.

Baker said there is also a desire to revitalize the old airport hanger built in 1935.