With the goal of creating Orangeburg’s “dream skate park,” designer Tito Porrata is encouraging residents to voice their ideas “so that it can be an attraction that your community is proud of.”

Porrata is the founder of The Platform Group, the chosen design company for the skate park. He led the first community input meeting on Wednesday.

“We want to make sure we have your input because it’s your skate park,” Porrata said.

The park will be located near the Edisto Memorial Gardens at the Andrew Dribble Park.

Those attending the open meeting provided suggestions and voiced concerns about the skate park. Suggestions included adding artwork and sculptures representing Orangeburg.

During the meeting, Porrata addressed questions about maintenance and safety.

The skate park will be low maintenance and the elements of the park will be “user-friendly,” with skaters skating at their own risk, he said.

Due to the park’s proximity to the Edisto River, The Platform Group is required to follow regulations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure that floodlines are avoided.

The preliminary plans, designed by Porrata, consist of a bowl, a pump track and a street course. He envisions “smooth progressions” throughout the course, so that both beginner and advanced skaters can enjoy it.

Porrata says with the “explosive growth of action sports,” skaters from across the state will travel to experience the custom courses. By incorporating colored concrete and shaded areas, the glare from the sun will be eliminated, allowing park goers to use the skate park year-round, he said.

“We are turning the page of ‘There’s nothing to do in Orangeburg,’” City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “We want this to be a park that not only meets but exceeds your expectations.”

Although the park’s expected age range is children between the ages of 7 and 17, Porrata says “a healthy skate park typically has a huge spectrum.”

The park can potentially be designed to host events and other outdoor activities.

“When we’re talking about taxpayer money and investing in youth, this is the way to do it,” he said.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.1 million.

Of that, $580,000 will come from the city’s share of the county’s capital project sales tax. The other $500,000 is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The skate park will be built by Johnson, Laschober & Associates, an engineering firm based in Charleston. The groundbreaking for Orangeburg’s skate park is set for the fall.

Before final designs are made, Porrata is interested in more ideas from the community. His mission is to create facilities that will be “relevant decades to come.”

“There’s no limit other than your imagination,” he said.

The next input meeting will happen in August. But for now, community members are encouraged to fill out a survey indicating features they would like in the park.

The survey can be found on Facebook by visiting the City of Orangeburg Parks & Recreation Department or online at platformgroup43.com/orangeburg.