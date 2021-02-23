Orangeburg pedestrian dies after being hit by truck

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck around 5 a.m. Tuesday in Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred as the pedestrian was walking east in St. Matthews Road, Jones said. An eastbound 2003 Chevrolet truck struck the person.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the pedestrian to the Regional Medical Center where the pedestrian later died.

The collision happened on the 2600 block of St. Matthews Road, near Ruf Road. It is under investigation.

There have been six highway fatalities in Orangeburg County so far this year. During the same time period last year, the county had three.

There have been two highway fatalities in Calhoun County this year, but Bamberg County hasn’t had any.

During the same time period last year, neither of the two counties experienced any highway fatalities.

There have been 131 highway fatalities across the state in 2021. During the same time period last year, there were 119 fatalities throughout the state.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

