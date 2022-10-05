Orangeburg pastor on mission to Florida; Vietnam vet says helping is ‘a calling’

Orangeburg resident Timothy C. Brown is preparing to lend a helping hand to those in hurricane-ravaged Florida with the assistance of the local community.

The community has donated everything from household items to bottled water for the cause.

“This is needed. People are hurt, and there's a lot of damage right now,” Brown said.

The 77-year-old Brown, a Vietnam veteran and pastor of True Vine Christian Church, plans to take his trusty 1989 Ford Econoline van to Ft. Myers, Florida this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“It's running pretty good. It'll get me there. I have to take my time. I can't be running up and down 70 and 80 miles an hour, but it'll take me there and back. The old girl is in pretty good shape,” Brown said.

Brown, who is president of the nonprofit Global Disaster Crisis Relief Center Inc., has a generator, propane cylinders and other supplies which were acquired through the nonprofit, along with items from local businesses and organizations, including, but not limited to, The Salvation Army, Morehouse Huber Inc., Home Builders Supply Co. Inc., Jumper's Auto Parts, Chestnut Grill and the Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Road.

“We even had the Hearing Center on Carolina Avenue give me a check of $250 for gasoline,” said Brown, noting that helping people who have been hurt and displaced following the hurricane is a calling from God.

Along with delivering supplies, Brown is offering his services as a heavy equipment operator and commercial vehicle driver to aid organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

His mission could last up to 10 days, he said.

“It just depends on what happens when I get there. If they need heavy equipment operators, I do that, too. If they need that, I'm sure I'll stay for that. I'll stay probably eight to 10 days. This is not my first rodeo with hurricanes,” Brown said.

He has used his commercial driving skills to transport utility workers to and from their worksites during hurricanes in the past.

“I'm going to head down to the most-hard hit areas. When I arrive down in there, FEMA will direct us into where we need to drop off, or areas we need to penetrate,” said Brown, who is going on the mission by himself.

“I don't feel that I really need to take anyone right now because, first of all, I don't know anybody that would be in position to go because most people I know work. Anybody else would kind of like be a liability. So I think I need to go by myself,” he said.

Brown considers Global Disaster Crisis Relief Center Inc. to be a “mini Red Cross.”

“Whenever there's a disaster, we try to do whatever we can with whatever resources we have. In this case, I've picked up at the different businesses here in Orangeburg,” he said, including household items and plumbing supplies.

He said his nonprofit has been in operation with disaster relief since January of 2011.

“We received our (nonprofit) credentials in Sept. 5, 2010. Then we started operations. We started doing projects in January of 2011. We had a partnership program with some of the retail stores in Columbia,” he said.

People who experienced burnouts in the local community, for example, were supplied with needed items as part of the outreach effort.

His trip to Florida is a continuation of the group's efforts to help those in need. He said the mission is dear to his heart.

“Being a preacher, too, you do this. This is what we do, this is what community leaders do. ... I hadn't been in position really to do this too much because I was in school here lately in the last few years. ... Now I'm out of school, I have time to get out and do disaster relief," Brown said.