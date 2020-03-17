Orangeburg Part-Time Players postpones ‘Mamma Mia!’
Bluebird

The Bluebird Theatre opened as a movie venue, the Edisto Theater, in 1941. It serves today as the venue for Orangeburg's Part-Time Players.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players has postponed its production of "Mamma Mia!" because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The new dates for "Mamma Mia!" are tentatively June 25-28, which were the original dates for the season's second production, "Clue On Stage."

"Clue On Stage" will be moved to the 2021 season.

Tickets that have been purchased for "Mamma Mia!" will be honored for the new dates.

Season ticket holders will receive a credit for either of the JrOPTP productions scheduled for later this year -- "Elf Jr." this summer or "Babes in Toyland" in December -- or can choose to receive a credit on their season ticket purchase next year.

