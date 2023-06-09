The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a variety of specialty athletic camps this summer.

All camps are for children ages 6 through 12 with a cost of $50 per child per camp.

Cheerleading camp is scheduled for June 12-16 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City Gym, located 410 Broughton Street.

Baseball and softball camps will be held July 10-14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Orangeburg Recreation Park, located at 224 Magnolia Village Parkway.

A volleyball camp for girls will be held July 17-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City Gym.

Registration is currently underway online at orangeburgparks.com or in person at 367 Green Street. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020.