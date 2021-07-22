Orangeburg Parks and Recreation celebrates National Park Month with free outdoor event

Kickball, basketball, games, family fun, food trucks, scavenger hunts and a movie are all in store for the inaugural Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department's Parks Palooza this Saturday.

The free event, which begins at 4 p.m., is being held from Albergotti Park to the Spray Park on Riverside Drive.

The event is being held in celebration of National Park Month and will be held rain or shine.

While the event and all activities are free, meals and concessions will cost between $1 and $8.

The Spray Park will also cost $2 per person, with those over 60 at $1 per person.

The free movie, "Trolls: World Tour," will begin around 8:30 p.m. in the Spray Park parking lot.

Bring your family and friends along with a picnic blanket or chairs.

Some of the community organizations and businesses involved in the event include: the U.S. Army, South Carolina State University's 1890 Program, the Regional Medical Center, T-Mobile, the Edisto Health Coalition, Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

